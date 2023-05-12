Latest News
Management role: Forestry experts explain efforts to bolster forest health, climate resilience
With the state dealing with catastrophic consequences of climate change, the debate around forest management continues to make headlines as Massachusetts policymakers discuss the best way to maximize carbon sequestration in forests.Trees and other...
Survey of Athol service lines for lead continues
ATHOL – The town’s Water Division is renewing its efforts to complete a survey of service lines to ensure none are made of lead.At its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Selectboard met with Department of Public Works Director Dick Kilhart to discuss...
Most Read
Editors Picks
Sports
Class C semis: Top-seeded Mahar beats rival Athol for a 3rd time, books WMass final ticket for first time since 2012
ORANGE — When two rivals meet in a Western Mass. semifinal, the expectation is that points will be hard to come by.That was the case on Thursday when top-seeded Mahar and No. 4 Athol squared off with a spot in the Western Mass. Class C final on the...
Opinion
My Turn: Subminimum wage is a legacy of slavery — time for one fair wage
During the summer after my sophomore year of college, I worked as a waitress in a West Hartford diner. I earned $2.13 an hour plus tips. I had to smile at nasty customers all day long to get the tips I relied on to pay rent for a room at the YWCA in...
Police Logs
Orange Police Log 12/1-13
Orange Police LogSunday, Dec. 32:24 a.m – Request was made to have OPD make contact with an individual they had lost contact with; his ankle monitor or bracelet as it was either turned off or dead. Officers spoke with a resident as well as the house...
Arts & Life
Sounds Local: Watermelon Wednesdays celebrates 25 years of acoustic music series: Plus, Iron Horse announces initial lineup
Watermelon Wednesdays, the acoustic music series that presents concerts and workshops at the historic West Whately Chapel and the Whately Town Hall, will celebrate its 25th year in 2024. Paul Newlin of Whately, a devout music fan, heads up the series,...
Obituaries
Erica J. (Anderson) Dahl GARDNER, MA - Erica J. (Anderson) Dahl, 50, of Limerick Street, died at home unexpectedly on Saturday, February 17, 2024 after being stricken ill. Born in Athol ... remainder of obit for Erica J. Dahl
Athol, MA - Andrew C. Lewis of Athol MA passed into rest on February 18, 2024 at home with his loving wife beside him. Born in Athol on February 24, 1953, he was the son of Donald W. Lewis... remainder of obit for Andrew C. Lewis
WARWICK, MA - Walter D. Farley III passed away at his home in Warwick, on the morning of Tuesday Feb 13 after a battle with illness. He is survived by his lifelong wife and partner of 65 y... remainder of obit for Walter D. Farley III
Barbara L. (Harris) Shea Brewster/Orange/New Salem, MA - Barbara L. (Harris) Shea, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at Benchmark Senior Living at Leominster Crossin... remainder of obit for Barbara L. Shea