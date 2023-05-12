Latest News

Massachusetts to ramp up outreach about tuition aid expansion
16 hours ago
Sportsman’s Corner: The big catch
16 hours ago
North Quabbin Notes, Feb. 24
16 hours ago
School Committee approves hardship exception for student
1 day ago
CDC considers dropping 5-day COVID isolation rule as local hospitals bring back mask requirements
1 day ago
Markey bill includes funds for paraprofessional hires, training
2 days ago
North Quabbin Notes, Feb. 20
3 days ago
Psychedelics petition backers use Oregon as model
3 days ago
Massachusetts to create AI task force to support adoption of technology
4 days ago

Management role: Forestry experts explain efforts to bolster forest health, climate resilience

02-21-2024 5:09 PM

With the state dealing with catastrophic consequences of climate change, the debate around forest management continues to make headlines as Massachusetts policymakers discuss the best way to maximize carbon sequestration in forests.Trees and other...

Survey of Athol service lines for lead continues
02-22-2024 5:00 PM

ATHOL – The town’s Water Division is renewing its efforts to complete a survey of service lines to ensure none are made of lead.At its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Selectboard met with Department of Public Works Director Dick Kilhart to discuss...

Most Read

Royalston makes request for State Police assistance
School Committee approves hardship exception for student
Management role: Forestry experts explain efforts to bolster forest health, climate resilience
CDC considers dropping 5-day COVID isolation rule as local hospitals bring back mask requirements
North Quabbin Notes, Feb. 24
Athol principal selected as superintendent for School Union 28

Editors Picks

Legislative meetings, host community agreements on pot regulators’ minds
A Page from North Quabbin History: A history of quilts
Jeffrey Riley to resign as DESE head in March
Local officials tout governor’s municipal tax plan as ‘very exciting’

Sports


Class C semis: Top-seeded Mahar beats rival Athol for a 3rd time, books WMass final ticket for first time since 2012
02-22-2024 9:00 PM

ORANGE — When two rivals meet in a Western Mass. semifinal, the expectation is that points will be hard to come by.That was the case on Thursday when top-seeded Mahar and No. 4 Athol squared off with a spot in the Western Mass. Class C final on the...

Girls basketball: Greenfield’s Amber Bergeron becomes 8th player in school history to score 1,000th point (PHOTOS)
02-22-2024 7:48 PM
UMass hockey: After being swept by BC, Minutemen turn page to series against UNH
02-22-2024 4:05 PM
Class C semis: Top-seeded Lenox locks down Franklin Tech, 51-36
02-21-2024 9:53 PM
High schools: Kyler McClelland (28 points) powers Pioneer girls into Class D title game
02-21-2024 9:20 PM

Opinion


My Turn: Subminimum wage is a legacy of slavery — time for one fair wage
02-22-2024 5:20 PM

During the summer after my sophomore year of college, I worked as a waitress in a West Hartford diner. I earned $2.13 an hour plus tips. I had to smile at nasty customers all day long to get the tips I relied on to pay rent for a room at the YWCA in...

My Turn: Polluters should pay at the border
02-22-2024 5:18 PM
James A. Arcoleo: Fleitman’s values benefit everyday Americans
02-22-2024 5:15 PM
Robert Kubacki: Words were a gift
02-22-2024 5:14 PM
My Turn: The root causes of Middle East war
02-21-2024 9:35 PM
buzz logo

Police Logs


Orange Police Log 12/1-13
12-31-2023 9:15 AM

Orange Police LogSunday, Dec. 32:24 a.m – Request was made to have OPD make contact with an individual they had lost contact with; his ankle monitor or bracelet as it was either turned off or dead. Officers spoke with a resident as well as the house...

Athol Police Log 11/8-26
12-12-2023 3:59 PM
Athol Police Log 10/17-11/06
12-07-2023 3:55 PM
Orange Police Log 10/29-11/18
12-05-2023 3:19 PM
Orange Police Log 9/27-10/23
11-10-2023 5:00 PM

e-Edition

Current front page for Athol Daily News

Arts & Life


Sounds Local: Watermelon Wednesdays celebrates 25 years of acoustic music series: Plus, Iron Horse announces initial lineup
02-21-2024 2:05 PM

Watermelon Wednesdays, the acoustic music series that presents concerts and workshops at the historic West Whately Chapel and the Whately Town Hall, will celebrate its 25th year in 2024. Paul Newlin of Whately, a devout music fan, heads up the series,...

Father of our country hoe cakes: George Washington-related concoction is a favorite breakfast
02-20-2024 4:20 PM
Valley Bounty: CSA season gets jump on growing season this week
02-20-2024 4:06 PM
Nature Photo Contest
02-19-2024 7:02 AM
I took this photo while watching a red fox hunt for rodents in an open field. Those huge ears are the key to success for a hungry fox. Speaking of Nature: Midnight wail — The call of the Red Fox
02-19-2024 6:00 AM
Local Advertisers

Obituaries

Obit photo for Erica J. Dahl Erica J. Dahl

Erica J. (Anderson) Dahl GARDNER, MA - Erica J. (Anderson) Dahl, 50, of Limerick Street, died at home unexpectedly on Saturday, February 17, 2024 after being stricken ill. Born in Athol ... remainder of obit for Erica J. Dahl

Obit photo for Andrew C. Lewis Andrew C. Lewis

Athol, MA - Andrew C. Lewis of Athol MA passed into rest on February 18, 2024 at home with his loving wife beside him. Born in Athol on February 24, 1953, he was the son of Donald W. Lewis... remainder of obit for Andrew C. Lewis

Obit photo for Walter D. Farley III Walter D. Farley III

WARWICK, MA - Walter D. Farley III passed away at his home in Warwick, on the morning of Tuesday Feb 13 after a battle with illness. He is survived by his lifelong wife and partner of 65 y... remainder of obit for Walter D. Farley III

Obit photo for Barbara L. Shea Barbara L. Shea

Barbara L. (Harris) Shea Brewster/Orange/New Salem, MA - Barbara L. (Harris) Shea, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at Benchmark Senior Living at Leominster Crossin... remainder of obit for Barbara L. Shea

Events

Contribute

Submit Obituary Submit News Tip

Submit Letter to the Editor

Your contact info

In case we need to contact you - we do not publish these in print or online