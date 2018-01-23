Home / Local / Top Headlines / State grant given to area conservation district

State grant given to area conservation district

Tue, 01/23/2018 - 1:21pm Jared
By: 
ANDY CASTILLO For the Athol Daily News

AREA – The Worcester Conservation District has received $42,000 from the Baker-Polito Administration to help regional landowners, students, and citizens maintain soil health and protect water quality.

The money is part of a $250,000 grant given out to eight of the state's 13 conservation districts, which are non-profit entities "composed of locally elected boards dedicated to the conservation of natural resources within a region or area," according to a press statement. Elsewhere, the Franklin District received $42,000 to identify river areas most susceptible to erosion, and the Hampden and Hampshire District received $42,000 to organize local conservation outreach work.

"We are fortunate to have dedicated people who serve Conservation Districts across the Commonwealth protecting our national resources," said State Senator Anne Gobi, D-Spencer, representing Worcester, Hampden, Hampshire and Middlesex counties. "These grants will allow them to continue their important mission ensuring viability of all our ecosystems."

According to the statement, conservation districts work closely with the United States Department of Agriculture.

