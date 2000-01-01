VAB committee gauges effectiveness of letters sent to property owners ATHOL — The Vacant and Abandoned Buildings Committee on Tuesday discussed the effectiveness of letters sent by the state attorney general’s office to owners of problem properties regarding the need to clean out trash and secure buildings. One such property is bank-owned and is located at 44...

Plans proposed to perfect passage through pavement presented in Orange ORANGE — In what could be seen as a continuation of the town’s plans for redeveloping and revitalizing its downtown area, a public informational meeting was held in the community room of the Youth & Community Services building, at 15 East Main St., Wednesday night. Many of those present...

'Music Night at the White Dove Bistro' to debut February 11 in New Salem NEW SALEM — The Central Congregational Church of New Salem has announced the debut of “Music Night at the White Dove Bistro” on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 10 p.m., in New Salem. The menu, prepared by local chef Lisa DeWitt, reflects romantic flavors of a continental neighborhood restaurant....

More than 100K meals prepared for pantries LEOMINSTER — To commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day of Service, a group of volunteers 400 strong assembled at the DoubleTree by Hilton Leominster on Thursday evening; together, they packaged more than 100,000 meals for 20 local food pantries, including the Salvation Army in Athol and the...