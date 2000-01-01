Mahar girls' soccer star McKenzie Tenney, right, received All-State honors at the Western Massachusetts Coaches Association Banquet held in West Springfield. Tenney finished her career with 90 goals and 27 assists. Pictured with Tenney is Mahar head coach Chad Softic.
Success of Casella, Tenney highlight the year in local sports
ATHOL — Emily Casella’s success in track and field and Kenzie Tenney’s return to dominance on the soccer field highlight the year in local sports. Casella took home shot put and javelin championships in the spring while Tenney returned from a...
The Slik Pickers -- composed of Dave Slik, Brie Green, John Cloutier, Rob Griffin and Myron Becker -- will perform at the Wendell Full Moon Coffeehouse on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Submitted photo
Benefit concert for Wendell Old Home Day, on Jan. 14
WENDELL — On Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m., the Wendell Full Moon Coffeehouse will host a benefit concert for Wendell Old Home Day, featuring performances by the Slik Pickers and the Green Sisters. The music of the Slik Pickers is influenced by...
The Friends of the Athol Council on Aging will be celebrating their 10th anniversary come the New Year. Left to right -- Joan Gates, Richard Coburn, Brent Winters, Carol Dubour, Margo Goulet, Toni Phillips, Deb Taylor and Bonnie Hodgdon. Photo by Christine Miranda
Friends of Athol COA to celebrate 10th anniversary
ATHOL — The Friends of the Athol Council on Aging will be celebrating their 10th anniversary come the New Year. The anniversary kickoff begins with the annual meeting on Jan. 12, at 1 p.m., at the Athol Senior Center. All members are welcome to...
Mahar's Jaden Softic (11) tries to drive past Athol's Bryce King during Wednesday junior varsity contest in Athol. The Raiders prevailed 45-43. Photo By Josh Talbot
Athol boys nip Mahar 45-43
ATHOL — The Athol High School boys’ junior varsity basketball team squeaked out a 45-43 victory over rival Mahar on Wednesday. Maysin Tarbell led the victors with 12 points. Mark Ferrari added 10 while Nick Bousquet had eight. Riley Paine and...
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 907 recently donated $2,000 to the Mount Wachusett Community College Foundation's Veterans Memorial Scholarship Fund. Left to right -- Norman Webb, former president and current board member, of the Vietnam Veterans; Sarah Savoie, MWCC Veterans Affairs staff member; MWCC President Dr. Daniel M. Asquino; James Benton III, president of the Vietnam Veterans; Charles Hodgkinson, vice president of the Vietnam Veterans; and Carla Zottoli, MWCC Foundation Executive Director.
Vietnam Vets support MWCC veteran scholarship fund
GARDNER — The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 907 have continued their ongoing support of the Mount Wachusett Community College Foundation’s Veterans Memorial Scholarship Fund with a donation of $2,000. President Daniel M. Asquino, Foundation...
Mahar's Kenzie Tenney drives past Athol's Destiny Wrigley (5) and fires a shot up during Tuesday's basketball contest in Orange. Tenney netted 19 points in Mahar's 59-38 victory. Photo By Josh Talbot
Mahar girls earn 59-38 victory over rival Athol
ORANGE — A slow start could not deter the Mahar girls’ basketball team on Tuesday night. The Lady Senators wore down rival Athol High School and overcame an early 10-point deficit to earn a 59-38 victory in the first of two meetings between the...
Year-end Recap: From rattlesnakes to pipeline protests, to the dispute over regionalized dispatch services -- talk will continue into 2017

Several major news stories played out over the past 12 months in the North Quabbin region. From the revelation the state was planning to establish a colony of endangered timber rattlesnakes on Mt. Zion Island at the Quabbin Reservoir to protests leading to the halting of a proposed natural gas...

Who will be the area's 1st? 83rd annual Baby Derby begins at the stroke of midnight tonight

ATHOL — It’s that time of year again, when area businesses join with the Athol Daily News to welcome the first North Quabbin-Mt. Grace Region baby of 2017. The 83rd Baby Derby kicks off at the stroke of midnight tonight. The region’s first-born in the new year will receive a wide variety of...

Athol Daily News Santa Fund shy of annual goal

ATHOL — The Athol Daily News Santa Fund closed out the 2016 year short of its goal. With donations of $485 coming in, the tally reached $10,734, short of its $13,500 goal reached last year. We thank all those who gave this holiday season to help bring joy to our area boys and girls Employees...

Warwick awarded $1,967 in Volunteer Fire Assistance funding

BOSTON — Senate President Stan Rosenberg (D-Amherst) announced Thursday that the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded $1,967.50 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grant funding to the town of Warwick. “We must continue to support the brave men and women who volunteer at local fire departments and...
The Orange Innovation Center recently received a grant from MassDevelopment's Transformative Development Initiative to help build a makers space in the OIC. Makers spaces help further innovation by offering space to woodworkers, sculptors, engineers, machinists, print makers and many others can develop projects. Left to right -- Marty Jones, MassDevelopment President; Alec MacLeod, LaunchSpace Executive Director; Brianna Drohen, LaunchSpace CFO; Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito; Secretary of Housing and Eco

Orange Makerspace "LaunchSpace" Receives State Grant Funding

ORANGE — LaunchSpace is excited to have learned this morning that it has received a grant from MassDevelopment’s Transformative Development Initiative (TDI) to support creation of a “makerspace” in the Orange Innovation Center (OIC). MassDevelopment describes makerspaces as “… evolving hotbeds of...

