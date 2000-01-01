Mahar's Casey Verheyen makes a shot on the hoop over a number of Monson defenders during a matchup Friday at home. Photo By Mike Phillips
Mahar girls withstand late push from Monson, pull off 61-53 victory
ORANGE — The Mahar girls’ basketball team withstood a fourth quarter rally and held on to defeat Monson High School 61-53, Friday. The Lady Senators (4-3) were strong in building a 33-21 halftime lead. Mahar would up its lead to 15, 46-31,...
Sportsman's Corner
Each year this writer tries to provide information as a public service regarding ice safety. In our local area, there are many ponds, lakes, rivers and streams and they attract people for ice fishing, skating, or just walking or hiking. There is an...
Pioneer players defend against Athol's Justin Blake during a basketball game on Thursday. Athol lost 79-18. Photo By Mike Phillips
Athol boys overwhelmed by Pionner 79-18
ATHOL — The Athol boys’ basketball team was overwhelmed in a 79-18 loss to Pioneer on Thursday. The high-flying Panthers were without star Tyler Martin, but it didn’t matter against the Raiders (0-8). In Martin’s absence, Tucker Llewelyn took the...
A work by Melizza Chernov (photo inset above), titled "Wonderous Winter," will be on display at the Athol Public Library Jan. 9 to Jan. 31. An artist's reception will be held Jan. 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
APL presents 'The Art of Melizza Chernov, children's book illustrator'
ATHOL — On Monday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the Athol Public Library will host an artist’s reception for award-winning illustrator Melizza Chernov, whose work will be on display from Jan. 9 to 31. Chernov is a Rhode Island School of Design...
Zachary Pearson, 19, of Barre, is the ninth grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "$1,000 a Week for Life" instant game.  Submitted photo
19-year-old Barre resident wins $1,000 a week for life
BRAINTREE — Zachary Pearson, of Barre, is the ninth grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000 a Week for Life” instant game. Pearson, age 19, elected to receive his prize in payments of $1,000 (less tax withholdings) every...
On Jan. 27, 1974, 100 novice gymnasts between the ages of 10 and 16 gathered at the Athol YMCA for a meet.  Photo courtesy of Richard J. Chaisson
Times Past
1991-1992 Cory Smith, son of Denise and Samson Smith of Orange, born on Jan. 3, is the winner of the North Quabbin Area’s 1992 first baby contest sponsored by the Athol Daily News and area merchants. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Eva Haraty,...
Mahar's Casey Verheyen makes a shot on the hoop over a number of Monson defenders during a matchup Friday at home. Photo By Mike Phillips
Pioneer players defend against Athol's Justin Blake during a basketball game on Thursday. Athol lost 79-18. Photo By Mike Phillips
A work by Melizza Chernov (photo inset above), titled "Wonderous Winter," will be on display at the Athol Public Library Jan. 9 to Jan. 31. An artist's reception will be held Jan. 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Zachary Pearson, 19, of Barre, is the ninth grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "$1,000 a Week for Life" instant game.  Submitted photo
On Jan. 27, 1974, 100 novice gymnasts between the ages of 10 and 16 gathered at the Athol YMCA for a meet.  Photo courtesy of Richard J. Chaisson
Mount Wachusett Community College graduates recently joined the nursing profession in a traditional pinning ceremony in Gardner.Submitted photo

Mount Wachusett Community College graduates join the nursing profession in traditional pinning ceremony

GARDNER — Family, friends and faculty gathered together recently to celebrate the achievements of Mount Wachusett Community College’s licensed practical nurse class during a traditional pinning ceremony. The graduation ceremony capped off a 41-week certificate program for the 47 students who may...

Beacon Hill Roll Call

BOSTON — Last week was full of activity on Beacon Hill. The Legislature approved and sent to Gov. Charlie Baker dozens of bills passed on voice votes, without roll calls, prior to the end of the 2015-2016 session on Tuesday, Jan. 3.  The Legislature convened the 2017-2018 session on Wednesday,...

Workshop complements push for manufacturing, economic development

ATHOL — The selectboard on Tuesday voted to sign a letter of support and commitment on behalf of the town that will be included with a grant application seeking technical assistance from Smart Growth America to hold a “Small-Scale Manufacturing and Place-Based Economic Development” workshop. The...
Kacey Ninteau, left, and Yungjung Seo, right, appeared at the Mahar School Committee meeting Tuesday to present on the happenings of the Student Council and give the Glimpse into the Classroom presentation. Photo by Ashley Arseneau

Positive preliminary feedback on Blizzard Bag program at Mahar

ORANGE — After some controversy at their last meeting, the Mahar Regional School Committee received positive feedback on the Blizzard Bag (e-learning program) following the school’s first snow day in December. E-learning is a program designed to keep students learning on days when school is...

Orange Elementary follows Mahar in approval of supervisory committee

ORANGE — After the Mahar Regional School Committee this week approved the provision of executive oversight for Orange’s central education office, the Orange Elementary School Committee followed suit Wednesday, consenting to agreed-upon terms establishing a joint supervisory committee that also...

Special Sections

Athol Daily News

PO Box 1000
225 Exchange Street
Athol, MA 01331
Phone: (978) 249-3535

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here