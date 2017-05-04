Mahar's Hannah Paul tosses up a shot during Thursday night's basketball contest in Orange. Photo By Mike Phillips
Mahar girls stay hot with 63-38 victory over Frontier
ORANGE — The Mahar girls’ basketball team stayed hot with a 63-38 victory over Frontier Regional, Thursday night. The Lady Senators (8-5) have now won four straight games and torched the Red Hawks for 38 first half points in this one. Senior...
Mahar's Issak Reinikainen makes a shot over a Frontier defender. The Senators edged out Frontier 45-36 Wednesday.  Photo By Mike Phillips
Mahar boys dribble past Frontier 45-36
ORANGE — The Mahar boys’ basketball team squeaked out a 45-36 victory over Frontier on Wednesday. The Red Hawks used a matchup zone to slow the Senators’ offensive attack in the second half. Mahar led 26-15 at the break, but Frontier outscored...
Mahar's Cassie Verheyen goes up for a shot during Monday night's basketball contest in Orange. The Senators earned their third straight victory with a 64-33 defeat of Granby. Photo By Mike Phillips
Mahar girls stay hot with 64-33 rout of Granby
ORANGE — Confidence is at an all-time high for the Mahar girls’ basketball team. The Lady Senators continued their attacking offensive style in a 64-33 rout of Granby High School, Monday night.  “We’ve really been attacking the hoop and it...
etersham cross country skiers enjoy the snow at Ward Hill/Woolsey Hill in this 1939 image. The view looks east from the hill, in the background is Route 32 near the corner of Popple Camp Road/Route 101.  Photo by Roger Bryant/Courtesy of the Petersham Historical Society.
Times Past
1992 Emergency Medical Technician Everard Hayes recently visited the A.C.T.I.O.N. Superkids program at Riverbend School to explain and illustrate various techniques of emergency medical care. Following a tour of the ambulance, the students used a...
Rollstone Bank & Trust CEO Arthur Feehan, left; and Linda L. Racine, second from left, executive vice president of retail banking and marketing, present Mount Wachusett Community College President Daniel Asquino, second from right; and MWCC Foundation Executive Director Carla Zottoli, with a check for $10,000 to go toward the Dr. Daniel M. Asquino Scholarship Fund. Submitted photo
Rollstone donates $10K to MWCC student scholarship fund
GARDNER — Rollstone Bank & Trust recently donated $10,000 to the Dr. Daniel M. Asquino Scholarship Fund that is set to provide approximately $15,000 in scholarships annually to students at Mount Wachusett Community College beginning next year...
Mahar's Connor Arsenault fires up a shot during Friday's basketball contest in Buckland. Arsenault netted nine points as the Senators defeated Mohawk 65-27. Photo By Mike Phillips
Mahar boys roll past Mohawk, 65-27 Friday
BUCKLAND — The Mahar boys’ basketball team rolled to a 65-27 victory over Mohawk on Friday. The Senators jumped out to a 40-10 halftime lead and coasted to the finish line. Brennan Mailloux led the victors with 14 points. Issak Reinikainen...
Special town meeting in Athol on Monday

ATHOL — There are three articles on the warrant for the special town meeting to be held Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., in Memorial Hall. The Finance and Warrant Advisory Committee and Capital Program Committee are not recommending approval of articles 1 and 3. Article 1, which is a citizen...

11 articles for Erving special town meeting

ERVING — Voters will take action on 11 articles at a special town meeting set for Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., at the Senior & Community Center, 1 Care Dr. The following articles are requests for transfers from free cash: • Article 1 — $10,000 to purchase three LED/solar-powered radar signs...
Members of the Athol-Orange Aero Club are pictured in June 2012. They were: Zane Dubour, Daniel Sheehan, Ira Cass, Andrew Soltysik, Lee Davidson, David Burbank, David Dugas, Andrea Wasik, Lisa Caranfa, Eric Jack, Peter Mallet, Ted Balake, Donald Engel, William Noel, Donald Higgins, Frank Farnello, David Bramhall, Douglas Finn, David Coolidge and Paul Robichaud. Members not present were: Richard Baldic, Paul Bassett, Cain Blackbird, Michael Butler, Phil Cote, Paul Dexter, Karl Hansen, Jason Haskins, Dan Hic

Athol-Orange Aero Club marks 80th anniversary this year

ORANGE — Not many people may be aware of the existence of the Athol-Orange Aero Club which also has the reputation of being the oldest continuous running aviation club in the nation. This year the club will be celebrating its 80th anniversary and the local club historian, Paul Robichaud, wants to...
This woodpecker is one of many colorful native species that forage in Mount Grace's Paul C. Dunn Woodland Preserve in Ashburnham, where Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust will hold "Celebrate the Land in Ashburnham" on Saturday, Feb. 11.  Submitted photo

Mount Grace trust to hold land celebration event in Ashburnham

ASHBURNHAM — Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust, headquartered in Athol, invites the public to celebrate 30 years of conserving the beauty and quiet of Ashburnham by attending “Celebrate the Land in Ashburnham” on Saturday, Feb. 11.  Outdoor activities that explore nature and the town’s...

On the job less than a year, ARSSD school super Meyer finalist for Clinton position

ATHOL — Athol-Royalston Regional School District Superintendent Dr. Steven Meyer, who was announced Thursday as one of four finalists for superintendent of Clinton Public Schools, explained in a letter to staff his reason for applying to the position. In the letter, Meyer notes the direct...

