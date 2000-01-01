A 1930 snowstorm stopped traffic on the Athol-Petersham Road, today’s Route 32 in Petersham. Pictured is the view looking north near the Petersham Country Club. Photo courtesy of Petersham Historical Society
Times Past
1992 Mrs. Sally Stone’s class presented a program at the Riverbend School recently commemorating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The students informed the audience of many achievements and goals accomplished by Dr. King. They urged the...
Andrew LeBlanc of Athol, a senior in the Health Occupations program at Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School in Fitcbhurg, won the silver medal in a recent SkillsUSA Basic Health Care competition. Serving as his "patient" is Cierra Rose Hale of Fitchburg, a sophomore in the program.  School photo
Monty Tech holds SkillsUSA local competition
FITCHBURG — More than 225 students qualified to advance to the next level of competition at the annual SkillsUSA Local Skills and Leadership competition held recently at Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School. Competitions were held in...
Athol's Jessica Soucie fires a shot up during Friday night's loss to Frontier. The Raiders visit Easthampton on Thursday. Photo By Mike Phillips
Athol girls unable to build momentum in Saturday matchup with Taconic
CHESHIRE — The Athol High School girls’ basketball team was slow out of the starting blocks and couldn’t dig out of the hole in a 51-34 loss to Taconic on Saturday. The Lady Raiders (3-9) had a quick turnaround from Friday night’s loss to...
"One Hundred and One Visual Haiku, Volume One," created by artist Ami Fagin, left, of New Salem, has been released. The 210 full-color, thick cut pages were produced by Highland Press and Haley's Antiques & Publishing, both located in Athol. With Fagin is Ted Chase, owner of Highland Press. At right is "North American," one of Fagen's visual haiku.
Haley's publishes Fagin's 'One Hundred and One Visual Haiku, Volume One'
AREA — “One Hundred and One Visual Haiku, Volume One,” a splendid, full-color, limited edition, assembles recent art by world-traveling homebody Amy Fagin, illustrator and artist, according to her publisher, Haley’s. Fagin will make a...
Sullivan voted new MassMEP board chair
WORCESTER — Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MassMEP), an economic development and management consulting organization that helps small and mid-size manufacturers compete and grow in the global economy, has announced the election...
Mahar's Gabe OLari looks for an opening in Hopkins' defense Wednesday night, in Hadley. Mahar fell 62-42 on the night.
Hopkins' second quarter push too much for Mahar
HADLEY — Score round one to Hopkins. In a battle of the top teams in the Hampshire League, Hopkins Academy used a second quarter run to create separation and come away with a 62-42 victory over the Mahar boys basketball team on Wednesday night...
Petersham town clerk Diana Cooley officially swore in members of the new Petersham Broadband Municipal Light Plant (MLP) at the selectboard meeting on Tuesday night. Left to right -- Cooley, Chip Bull, John Blum, Andre Pierre, Greg Grandbois, Nancy Allen. Photo by Ashley Arseneau

Petersham Broadband Municipal Light Plant Bd. officially sworn in

PETERSHAM — The selectboard voted to officially recognize the Petersham Broadband Municipal Light Plant Board (MLP) at their Tuesday night meeting as well as appointing members to the board. Town clerk Diana Cooley also appeared to officially swear the new board members in.  The MLP will be...

Races for Orange selectman, town clerk, in annual election

ORANGE — There are two races on the ballot for the annual election on Monday, March 6, for the board of selectmen and town clerk.  Competing against incumbent Kathy Reinig is James Cornwell for the board of selectmen. Running against longtime town clerk Nancy Blackmer is Michelle LeBlanc.  All...
Workers Credit Union has pledged $250,000 to the Heywood Healthcare "Fulfilling Our Promise" Capital Campaign. Left-to-right -- Win Brown, President & CEO of Heywood Healthcare; Douglas Petersen, President and CEO of Workers Credit Union; and Dawn Casavant, Vice President of External Affairs and Chief Philanthropy Officer of Heywood Healthcare.Submitted photo

Workers Credit Union pledges $250,000 to Heywood Healthcare

GARDNER — Workers Credit Union has pledged $250,000 to the Heywood Healthcare “Fulfilling Our Promise” Capital Campaign. The gift will be split among the three initiatives of the campaign.  The “Fulfilling Our Promise” Capital Campaign is a community-responsive, multi-pronged fundraising...
A Nissan Altima and 2006 Chevrolet Colorado, among others, slid off into the embankment along Route 2 East in an icy crash on Tuesday night. Photo by Tara Vocino

Tractor trailer overturns on Route 2 East, Exit 25

WESTMINSTER –– Freezing rain and icy road conditions led to a tractor trailer on its side and a four-car pile-up at 6:13 p.m. near Exit 25 on Route 2 Eastbound, Tuesday. “It was slick when we responded,” Westminster Fire Capt. Kyle Butterfield said at the scene. “The hill is significant, and it’...

Richardson released from hospital care

WORCESTER — UMass Memorial Medical Center Media Relations Manager Debora Spano confirmed Tuesday that Hunter Richardson, 19, of Orange has been released.  Richardson was injured on Dec. 24 during a hunting accident when his firearm accidentally discharged and struck him in the chest area. Since...

