Mount Wachusett Community College graduates join the nursing profession in traditional pinning ceremony
GARDNER — Family, friends and faculty gathered together recently to celebrate the achievements of Mount Wachusett Community College’s licensed practical nurse class during a traditional pinning ceremony. The graduation ceremony capped off a 41-week certificate program for the 47 students who may...
BOSTON — Last week was full of activity on Beacon Hill. The Legislature approved and sent to Gov. Charlie Baker dozens of bills passed on voice votes, without roll calls, prior to the end of the 2015-2016 session on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Legislature convened the 2017-2018 session on Wednesday,...
ATHOL — The selectboard on Tuesday voted to sign a letter of support and commitment on behalf of the town that will be included with a grant application seeking technical assistance from Smart Growth America to hold a “Small-Scale Manufacturing and Place-Based Economic Development” workshop. The...
ORANGE — After some controversy at their last meeting, the Mahar Regional School Committee received positive feedback on the Blizzard Bag (e-learning program) following the school’s first snow day in December. E-learning is a program designed to keep students learning on days when school is...
ORANGE — After the Mahar Regional School Committee this week approved the provision of executive oversight for Orange’s central education office, the Orange Elementary School Committee followed suit Wednesday, consenting to agreed-upon terms establishing a joint supervisory committee that also...