Cub Scout Pack 39 dominates at 'Highland Games' ATHOL — The caber toss, sheaf toss, spear throw, weight over bar, and many other traditional events held at the traditional Scottish Highland Games were adapted for smaller, more nimble bodies this past weekend when the highlands of Athol High School were filled with over 200 Cub Scouts from...

FY18 budget requests considered in Erving ERVING — The selectboard met with Finance Committee members Gene Klepadlo and Shirley Holmes on Monday to review fiscal year 2018 capital budget requests. Glenn McCrory, of the Highway Department, began the discussion with the need to replace the department’s 1997 John Deere backhoe. The most...

Update on broadband project PETERSHAM — The selectboard received an update on the current status of the broadband project from Chip Bull of Petersham Broadband Municipal Light Plant Board (MLP) at their meeting Tuesday night. Bull said that, in the past week, the broadband committee voted to officially become inactive as...

First meeting of Quabbin snake plan review group held Monday in Athol's Memorial Hall ATHOL — The working group tasked with gathering further input, and reviewing and making recommendations on the state’s plan to place endangered timber rattlesnakes on Mt. Zion Island at the Quabbin Reservoir held its first meeting in Memorial Hall on Monday. The 14-member group’s focus will be...