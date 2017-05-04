ATHOL — There are three articles on the warrant for the special town meeting to be held Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., in Memorial Hall. The Finance and Warrant Advisory Committee and Capital Program Committee are not recommending approval of articles 1 and 3. Article 1, which is a citizen...
ERVING — Voters will take action on 11 articles at a special town meeting set for Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., at the Senior & Community Center, 1 Care Dr. The following articles are requests for transfers from free cash: • Article 1 — $10,000 to purchase three LED/solar-powered radar signs...
ORANGE — Not many people may be aware of the existence of the Athol-Orange Aero Club which also has the reputation of being the oldest continuous running aviation club in the nation. This year the club will be celebrating its 80th anniversary and the local club historian, Paul Robichaud, wants to...
ASHBURNHAM — Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust, headquartered in Athol, invites the public to celebrate 30 years of conserving the beauty and quiet of Ashburnham by attending “Celebrate the Land in Ashburnham” on Saturday, Feb. 11. Outdoor activities that explore nature and the town’s...
ATHOL — Athol-Royalston Regional School District Superintendent Dr. Steven Meyer, who was announced Thursday as one of four finalists for superintendent of Clinton Public Schools, explained in a letter to staff his reason for applying to the position. In the letter, Meyer notes the direct...