Year-end Recap: From rattlesnakes to pipeline protests, to the dispute over regionalized dispatch services -- talk will continue into 2017 Several major news stories played out over the past 12 months in the North Quabbin region. From the revelation the state was planning to establish a colony of endangered timber rattlesnakes on Mt. Zion Island at the Quabbin Reservoir to protests leading to the halting of a proposed natural gas...

Who will be the area's 1st? 83rd annual Baby Derby begins at the stroke of midnight tonight ATHOL — It’s that time of year again, when area businesses join with the Athol Daily News to welcome the first North Quabbin-Mt. Grace Region baby of 2017. The 83rd Baby Derby kicks off at the stroke of midnight tonight. The region’s first-born in the new year will receive a wide variety of...

Athol Daily News Santa Fund shy of annual goal ATHOL — The Athol Daily News Santa Fund closed out the 2016 year short of its goal. With donations of $485 coming in, the tally reached $10,734, short of its $13,500 goal reached last year. We thank all those who gave this holiday season to help bring joy to our area boys and girls Employees...

Warwick awarded $1,967 in Volunteer Fire Assistance funding BOSTON — Senate President Stan Rosenberg (D-Amherst) announced Thursday that the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded $1,967.50 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grant funding to the town of Warwick. “We must continue to support the brave men and women who volunteer at local fire departments and...