Mahar's Cassie Verheyen goes up for a shot during Monday night's basketball contest in Orange. The Senators earned their third straight victory with a 64-33 defeat of Granby. Photo By Mike Phillips
Mahar girls stay hot with 64-33 rout of Granby
ORANGE — Confidence is at an all-time high for the Mahar girls’ basketball team. The Lady Senators continued their attacking offensive style in a 64-33 rout of Granby High School, Monday night.  “We’ve really been attacking the hoop and it...
etersham cross country skiers enjoy the snow at Ward Hill/Woolsey Hill in this 1939 image. The view looks east from the hill, in the background is Route 32 near the corner of Popple Camp Road/Route 101.  Photo by Roger Bryant/Courtesy of the Petersham Historical Society.
Times Past
1992 Emergency Medical Technician Everard Hayes recently visited the A.C.T.I.O.N. Superkids program at Riverbend School to explain and illustrate various techniques of emergency medical care. Following a tour of the ambulance, the students used a...
Rollstone Bank & Trust CEO Arthur Feehan, left; and Linda L. Racine, second from left, executive vice president of retail banking and marketing, present Mount Wachusett Community College President Daniel Asquino, second from right; and MWCC Foundation Executive Director Carla Zottoli, with a check for $10,000 to go toward the Dr. Daniel M. Asquino Scholarship Fund. Submitted photo
Rollstone donates $10K to MWCC student scholarship fund
GARDNER — Rollstone Bank & Trust recently donated $10,000 to the Dr. Daniel M. Asquino Scholarship Fund that is set to provide approximately $15,000 in scholarships annually to students at Mount Wachusett Community College beginning next year...
Mahar's Connor Arsenault fires up a shot during Friday's basketball contest in Buckland. Arsenault netted nine points as the Senators defeated Mohawk 65-27. Photo By Mike Phillips
Mahar boys roll past Mohawk, 65-27 Friday
BUCKLAND — The Mahar boys’ basketball team rolled to a 65-27 victory over Mohawk on Friday. The Senators jumped out to a 40-10 halftime lead and coasted to the finish line. Brennan Mailloux led the victors with 14 points. Issak Reinikainen...
Athol Savings Bank has contributed $10,000 to the Clark Memorial YMCA in Winchendon. Front row, left to right -- Peter Russell, senior vice president of retail lending; Alice Sibley, retail business development officer; Mike Quinn, Y executive director; Christine Gibbs, community banking officer; Lawrence Estelle, vice president of commercial lending; and David Connor, Y trustee. Back -- Kyle Scrivines, Y senior program director; Kelli Pixa, Y business manager; and Bud Fletcher, Y trustee. Submitted photo
Athol Savings Bank supports Clark YMCA
WINCHENDON — Athol Savings Bank has contributed $10,000 to the Clark Memorial YMCA in Winchendon. The donation will support the organization’s efforts to provide meaningful experiences for young people in the community and promote healthy...
The Quabbin Community Band in Barre recently received from the Barre Savings Charitable Foundation a $1,700 grant for new band equipment. Left to right -- Brian Cirelli, foundation board member; Steve Aliquo, general manager of the band; Stephen Brewer, foundation president; and Ann Meilus, foundation board member. Submitted photo
Quabbin Community Band gets grant from Barre Savings Charitable Foundation
BARRE — The Quabbin Community Band in Barre recently received a $1,700 grant from the Barre Savings Charitable Foundation, a Fidelity Bank Endowment. The grant will be used for new band equipment. A local tradition, QCB plays free weekly concerts...
Evan Romero Dasilveria, 7, of Cub Scout Pack 18, Athol, keeps his eyes on the target in the caber toss event at Saturday's Highland Games-themed Polar Bear Derby at Athol High School. Photo by Jared Robinson

Cub Scout Pack 39 dominates at 'Highland Games'

ATHOL — The caber toss, sheaf toss, spear throw, weight over bar, and many other traditional events held at the traditional Scottish Highland Games were adapted for smaller, more nimble bodies this past weekend when the highlands of Athol High School were filled with over 200 Cub Scouts from...

FY18 budget requests considered in Erving

ERVING — The selectboard met with Finance Committee members Gene Klepadlo and Shirley Holmes on Monday to review fiscal year 2018 capital budget requests. Glenn McCrory, of the Highway Department, began the discussion with the need to replace the department’s 1997 John Deere backhoe. The most...

Update on broadband project

PETERSHAM — The selectboard received an update on the current status of the broadband project from Chip Bull of Petersham Broadband Municipal Light Plant Board (MLP) at their meeting Tuesday night. Bull said that, in the past week, the broadband committee voted to officially become inactive as...
he working group that is tasked with reviewing and making recommendations on the state's plan to place endangered timber rattlesnakes on Mt. Zion Island at the Quabbin Reservoir held its first meeting in Athol's Memorial Hall on Monday. Among the group's members are State Sen. Anne Gobi (D-Spencer) and State Rep. Susannah Whipps (R-Athol). Gobi called for a legislative hearing on the plan last year, which was held in Memorial Hall and resulted in the formation of the working group. Photo by Brian Gelinas

First meeting of Quabbin snake plan review group held Monday in Athol's Memorial Hall

ATHOL — The working group tasked with gathering further input, and reviewing and making recommendations on the state’s plan to place endangered timber rattlesnakes on Mt. Zion Island at the Quabbin Reservoir held its first meeting in Memorial Hall on Monday. The 14-member group’s focus will be...

Inspection fee schedule, compensation discussed

PHILLIPSTON — Preliminary discussion at Monday’s selectboard meeting centered on a concern with there being no written fee schedule for inspections and compensation for the inspectors. Historically, the inspector’s compensation was paid from the fees collected (i.e., if the total for a new house...

