"One Hundred and One Visual Haiku, Volume One," created by artist Ami Fagin, left, of New Salem, has been released. The 210 full-color, thick cut pages were produced by Highland Press and Haley's Antiques & Publishing, both located in Athol. With Fagin is Ted Chase, owner of Highland Press. At right is "North American," one of Fagen's visual haiku.
Haley's publishes Fagin's 'One Hundred and One Visual Haiku, Volume One'
AREA — “One Hundred and One Visual Haiku, Volume One,” a splendid, full-color, limited edition, assembles recent art by world-traveling homebody Amy Fagin, illustrator and artist, according to her publisher, Haley’s. Fagin will make a...
Sullivan voted new MassMEP board chair
WORCESTER — Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MassMEP), an economic development and management consulting organization that helps small and mid-size manufacturers compete and grow in the global economy, has announced the election...
Mahar's Gabe OLari looks for an opening in Hopkins' defense Wednesday night, in Hadley. Mahar fell 62-42 on the night.
Hopkins' second quarter push too much for Mahar
HADLEY — Score round one to Hopkins. In a battle of the top teams in the Hampshire League, Hopkins Academy used a second quarter run to create separation and come away with a 62-42 victory over the Mahar boys basketball team on Wednesday night...
Athol's Jon Mahoney works to pin a Frontier opponent Wednesday night. The Raiders won seven of the nine contested matches, six as pins. 
Athol wrestling easily pins Frontier
ATHOL — The Athol wrestling team defeated Frontier 47-24 on Wednesday night.  The Raiders won six matches via pin and won seven of the nine contested matches. Jon Mahony (106), Caleb Cox (113), Merrick Decker (120), Ryan White (132), Derek Erali...
Athol's Mason Barrieau took victories in the 55-meter high hurdles (pictured), 600-meter, and 4x400-meter relay last Friday at Smith College. The Raiders defeated Commerce and Greenfield but fell to rival Mahar. 
Athol boys run past Greenfield and Commerce, fall to Mahar
NORTHAMPTON — The Athol High School boys’ indoor track team earned victories over Greenfield (52-41) and Commerce (50-37) last Friday while falling to rival Mahar (62-33). Mason Barrieau led the Raiders with victories in the 600m (1:26.34) and...
Starrett Memorial United Methodist Church, at 40 Island St., Athol, will be open for a drop-in prayer vigil on Inauguration Day, Friday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Submitted photo
Inauguration Day drop-in prayer vigil at Starrett Memorial UMC
ATHOL — Inauguration Day is here and the country continues to experience a climate of uncertainty and a sense of division that has been evident since the election. Pastor Mary Owen and the Starrett Memorial United Methodist Church invite...
"One Hundred and One Visual Haiku, Volume One," created by artist Ami Fagin, left, of New Salem, has been released. The 210 full-color, thick cut pages were produced by Highland Press and Haley's Antiques & Publishing, both located in Athol. With Fagin is Ted Chase, owner of Highland Press. At right is "North American," one of Fagen's visual haiku.
Mahar's Gabe OLari looks for an opening in Hopkins' defense Wednesday night, in Hadley. Mahar fell 62-42 on the night.
Athol's Jon Mahoney works to pin a Frontier opponent Wednesday night. The Raiders won seven of the nine contested matches, six as pins. 
Athol's Mason Barrieau took victories in the 55-meter high hurdles (pictured), 600-meter, and 4x400-meter relay last Friday at Smith College. The Raiders defeated Commerce and Greenfield but fell to rival Mahar. 
Starrett Memorial United Methodist Church, at 40 Island St., Athol, will be open for a drop-in prayer vigil on Inauguration Day, Friday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Submitted photo

VAB committee gauges effectiveness of letters sent to property owners

ATHOL — The Vacant and Abandoned Buildings Committee on Tuesday discussed the effectiveness of letters sent by the state attorney general’s office to owners of problem properties regarding the need to clean out trash and secure buildings. One such property is bank-owned and is located at 44...
This slide taken from a presentation given Wednesday night at the Youth & Community Center building, in Orange, by representatives from Tighe & Bond, shows one possible change to East Main Street that includes the removal of one lane of parking. 

Plans proposed to perfect passage through pavement presented in Orange

ORANGE — In what could be seen as a continuation of the town’s plans for redeveloping and revitalizing its downtown area, a public informational meeting was held in the community room of the Youth & Community Services building, at 15 East Main St., Wednesday night.  Many of those present...
At the Central Congregational Church of New Salem, the old, hard-to-navigate fellowship hall entrance has been replaced by a ramp and railing that slope smoothly down from South Main Street to a new entrance door that now is at ground level and accommodates a wheelchair.Submitted photo

'Music Night at the White Dove Bistro' to debut February 11 in New Salem

NEW SALEM — The Central Congregational Church of New Salem has announced the debut of “Music Night at the White Dove Bistro” on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 10 p.m., in New Salem.  The menu, prepared by local chef Lisa DeWitt, reflects romantic flavors of a continental neighborhood restaurant....

More than 100K meals prepared for pantries

LEOMINSTER — To commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day of Service, a group of volunteers 400 strong assembled at the DoubleTree by Hilton Leominster on Thursday evening; together, they packaged more than 100,000 meals for 20 local food pantries, including the Salvation Army in Athol and the...

What do people want in downtown Athol?

ATHOL — The Downtown Vitality Committee discussed business aesthetics at their meeting last week. “We have so many walking trails, natural resources, and shops around us,” resident Ranee LaPointe said. “How can we draw people in?” Tintagels Gate co-owner Pat DiPietro suggested putting pictures...

Special Sections

Athol Daily News

PO Box 1000
225 Exchange Street
Athol, MA 01331
Phone: (978) 249-3535

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here