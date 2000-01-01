Petersham Broadband Municipal Light Plant Bd. officially sworn in PETERSHAM — The selectboard voted to officially recognize the Petersham Broadband Municipal Light Plant Board (MLP) at their Tuesday night meeting as well as appointing members to the board. Town clerk Diana Cooley also appeared to officially swear the new board members in. The MLP will be...

Races for Orange selectman, town clerk, in annual election ORANGE — There are two races on the ballot for the annual election on Monday, March 6, for the board of selectmen and town clerk. Competing against incumbent Kathy Reinig is James Cornwell for the board of selectmen. Running against longtime town clerk Nancy Blackmer is Michelle LeBlanc. All...

Workers Credit Union pledges $250,000 to Heywood Healthcare GARDNER — Workers Credit Union has pledged $250,000 to the Heywood Healthcare “Fulfilling Our Promise” Capital Campaign. The gift will be split among the three initiatives of the campaign. The “Fulfilling Our Promise” Capital Campaign is a community-responsive, multi-pronged fundraising...

Tractor trailer overturns on Route 2 East, Exit 25 WESTMINSTER –– Freezing rain and icy road conditions led to a tractor trailer on its side and a four-car pile-up at 6:13 p.m. near Exit 25 on Route 2 Eastbound, Tuesday. “It was slick when we responded,” Westminster Fire Capt. Kyle Butterfield said at the scene. “The hill is significant, and it’...