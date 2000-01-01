Mahar's Issak Reinikainen makes a shot over a Frontier defender. The Senators edged out Frontier 45-36 Wednesday.  Photo By Mike Phillips
Mahar boys dribble past Frontier 45-36
ORANGE — The Mahar boys’ basketball team squeaked out a 45-36 victory over Frontier on Wednesday. The Red Hawks used a matchup zone to slow the Senators’ offensive attack in the second half. Mahar led 26-15 at the break, but Frontier outscored...
Mahar's Cassie Verheyen goes up for a shot during Monday night's basketball contest in Orange. The Senators earned their third straight victory with a 64-33 defeat of Granby. Photo By Mike Phillips
Mahar girls stay hot with 64-33 rout of Granby
ORANGE — Confidence is at an all-time high for the Mahar girls’ basketball team. The Lady Senators continued their attacking offensive style in a 64-33 rout of Granby High School, Monday night.  “We’ve really been attacking the hoop and it...
etersham cross country skiers enjoy the snow at Ward Hill/Woolsey Hill in this 1939 image. The view looks east from the hill, in the background is Route 32 near the corner of Popple Camp Road/Route 101.  Photo by Roger Bryant/Courtesy of the Petersham Historical Society.
Times Past
1992 Emergency Medical Technician Everard Hayes recently visited the A.C.T.I.O.N. Superkids program at Riverbend School to explain and illustrate various techniques of emergency medical care. Following a tour of the ambulance, the students used a...
Rollstone Bank & Trust CEO Arthur Feehan, left; and Linda L. Racine, second from left, executive vice president of retail banking and marketing, present Mount Wachusett Community College President Daniel Asquino, second from right; and MWCC Foundation Executive Director Carla Zottoli, with a check for $10,000 to go toward the Dr. Daniel M. Asquino Scholarship Fund. Submitted photo
Rollstone donates $10K to MWCC student scholarship fund
GARDNER — Rollstone Bank & Trust recently donated $10,000 to the Dr. Daniel M. Asquino Scholarship Fund that is set to provide approximately $15,000 in scholarships annually to students at Mount Wachusett Community College beginning next year...
Mahar's Connor Arsenault fires up a shot during Friday's basketball contest in Buckland. Arsenault netted nine points as the Senators defeated Mohawk 65-27. Photo By Mike Phillips
Mahar boys roll past Mohawk, 65-27 Friday
BUCKLAND — The Mahar boys’ basketball team rolled to a 65-27 victory over Mohawk on Friday. The Senators jumped out to a 40-10 halftime lead and coasted to the finish line. Brennan Mailloux led the victors with 14 points. Issak Reinikainen...
Athol Savings Bank has contributed $10,000 to the Clark Memorial YMCA in Winchendon. Front row, left to right -- Peter Russell, senior vice president of retail lending; Alice Sibley, retail business development officer; Mike Quinn, Y executive director; Christine Gibbs, community banking officer; Lawrence Estelle, vice president of commercial lending; and David Connor, Y trustee. Back -- Kyle Scrivines, Y senior program director; Kelli Pixa, Y business manager; and Bud Fletcher, Y trustee. Submitted photo
Athol Savings Bank supports Clark YMCA
WINCHENDON — Athol Savings Bank has contributed $10,000 to the Clark Memorial YMCA in Winchendon. The donation will support the organization’s efforts to provide meaningful experiences for young people in the community and promote healthy...
On the job less than a year, ARSSD school super Meyer finalist for Clinton position

ATHOL — Athol-Royalston Regional School District Superintendent Dr. Steven Meyer, who was announced Thursday as one of four finalists for superintendent of Clinton Public Schools, explained in a letter to staff his reason for applying to the position. In the letter, Meyer notes the direct...

Agway stores in Palmer, Westfield to re-open

ATHOL — Plans are under way to re-open the closed Agway stores in Palmer and Westfield but the Athol store will not re-open, it was reported by Brian and Stacey Kelly recently. The couple lives in Southampton and plan to buy the Palmer and Westfield locations. Stacey’s father, Francis E....
Floyd LaFountain Jr., one of three teen runaways from Athol, Mass., appears before Judge Susan Sexton during a pretrial hearing in Tampa on Sept. 15, 1994. The trio was accused of shooting to death Manuel Huerta on June 7, 1994 in Tampa. (Associated Press file photo)

Life sentence lifted for former Athol resident with teen role in fatal 1994 Tampa robbery

EDTIOR'S NOTE: The following is an Associated Press summary of a full-length article that appeared in The Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 1. It appears in print only in its entirety into today's edition of the Athol Daily News with permission. A link to the full story on the The Tampa Bay Times website is...

Father declines to comment on son's release

ATHOL — On June 7, 1994, Floyd LaFountain Jr., then a 16-year-old resident of town, and two friends — Kyle Moran, 16, and Michael DuPuis, 15 — broke into a home in Tampa, Fla., where Moran fatally shot 73-year-old Manuel Huerta in the face during an attempted robbery. The incident followed a...

Erving designated a Green Community

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito Administration on Thursday announced that Erving and 29 additional Massachusetts cities and towns have been designated by the Department of Energy Resources (DOER) as Green Communities, committing to an ambitious renewable energy agenda to reduce energy consumption and...

