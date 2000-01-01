Athol Savings Bank has contributed $10,000 to the Clark Memorial YMCA in Winchendon. Front row, left to right -- Peter Russell, senior vice president of retail lending; Alice Sibley, retail business development officer; Mike Quinn, Y executive director; Christine Gibbs, community banking officer; Lawrence Estelle, vice president of commercial lending; and David Connor, Y trustee. Back -- Kyle Scrivines, Y senior program director; Kelli Pixa, Y business manager; and Bud Fletcher, Y trustee. Submitted photo
Athol Savings Bank supports Clark YMCA
WINCHENDON — Athol Savings Bank has contributed $10,000 to the Clark Memorial YMCA in Winchendon. The donation will support the organization’s efforts to provide meaningful experiences for young people in the community and promote healthy...
The Quabbin Community Band in Barre recently received from the Barre Savings Charitable Foundation a $1,700 grant for new band equipment. Left to right -- Brian Cirelli, foundation board member; Steve Aliquo, general manager of the band; Stephen Brewer, foundation president; and Ann Meilus, foundation board member. Submitted photo
Quabbin Community Band gets grant from Barre Savings Charitable Foundation
BARRE — The Quabbin Community Band in Barre recently received a $1,700 grant from the Barre Savings Charitable Foundation, a Fidelity Bank Endowment. The grant will be used for new band equipment. A local tradition, QCB plays free weekly concerts...
Athol's Kenzie Tenney makes a shot from the foul line deep inside Hopkins' territory Thursday. Athol came out on top 65-41. Photo By Josh Talbot
Mahar girls seize control of Franklin League with 65-41 defeat of Hopkins
HADLEY — If there was any doubt about which school was tops in the Franklin League, the Mahar girls’ basketball team ended the debate on Thursday. The Lady Senators (6-5, 2-0 FL) went on the road and dismantled Hopkins Academy (8-4, 1-1 FL) 65-41...
Athol's Ryan White lifts South Hadley's Gino Vimere during Wednesday's 132-pound bout in Athol. White won via a 7-4 decision as the Raiders earned a 51-18 victory over the Tigers. Photo By Josh Talbot
Athol wrestlers drop Tigers 51-18
ATHOL — The Athol High School wrestling team won every contested match en route to a 51-18 victory over South Hadley on Wednesday night. The Raiders were victorious in each of the eight bouts and added one forfeit to round out the score. The...
Quabbin Valley Healthcare residents recently voted unanimously to donate all proceeds from this year's Soup Kitchen fundraiser to the North Quabbin Regional Animal Control. Front, left to right -- Joan Castine and Hugh Blake. Back -- Volunteer Norma Butterworth, Activity Program Director Evie Boudreau (holding her rescue dog Bella), Animal Control Officer Jennifer Arsenault, Mary Yankus and activity staff member Janessa Butler. Submitted photo
Soup Kitchen now open at Quabbin Valley Healthcare
ATHOL — The Soup Kitchen opened at Quabbin Valley Healthcare on Jan. 20, with residents recently voting unanimously to donate all proceeds from this year’s annual fundraiser to the North Quabbin Regional Animal Control. The decision to support...
Officer Dan Kimball presents a certificate to one of 18 students who graduated from the 10-week Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program at the Petersham Center School recently.
D.A.R.E. program graduation held recently at Petersham Center School
PETERSHAM — The Petersham Police Department recently held a D.A.R.E. graduation at the Petersham Center School. Eighteen students graduated from the 10-week program, which was presented by Officer Dan Kimball in teacher Melissa Fournier’s 5th grade...
At the conclusion of its Annual Meeting and Report to the Community, Heywood Healthcare Leadership on Thursday welcomed local chambers, business owners, Legislators and local residents for the ribbon cutting at the Dana Day Treatment Center, part of Phase One of the Quabbin Retreat Project in Petersham. Left to right -- Mark Wright, Executive Director, North Quabbin Chamber of Commerce; State Rep. Susannah Whipps (R-Athol); Retired Senator Stephen Brewer; Tina Sbrega, President and CEO, GFA Federal Credit U

Experts agree that behavioral health care center is needed in region

PETERSHAM — The Dana Day Treatment Center, a 40-bed adult residential treatment facility, is slated to open in February at Quabbin Retreat, formerly the site of the Sisters of Assumption. Westwood resident Jessica Hennessey, who works as the chief operating officer at New England Center for...
Nine local 8th graders recently traveled to Boston to kick off their transformative year of service in a statewide, youth-led service initiative called Project 351. Local students are: Brian Nano Jr. of Athol, Catherine Bezio of Erving, Morgan McCarthy of New Salem, Siobhan Davis of Orange, Madison Harrington of Petersham, Samuel Whiting of Phillipston, Anthony Divoll of Royalston, Anna Picard of Warwick, and Matthew Regnier of Wendell. Submitted photo

Local 8th graders kick off participation in state-wide, youth-led service initiative

BOSTON — Nine local 8th graders recently traveled to Boston to kick off their transformative year of service in a statewide, youth-led service initiative called Project 351.  As the name indicates, Project 351 brings together 8th grade student ambassadors representing each of Massachusetts’ 351...
A second informational forum on the effort on the part of Athol and Gardner to regionalize emergency dispatching services was held in Athol's Memorial Hall on Wednesday. At the podium, former Athol dispatcher and selectboard candidate Sarah Gambrell takes issue with the regionalization proposal. Photo by Brian Gelinas

2nd Athol regionalization forum more orderly, no less contentious

ATHOL — A second, and this time moderated, informational forum held in Memorial Hall on Wednesday regarding Athol and Gardner’s effort to regionalize emergency dispatching services was more orderly, but no less contentious, than one held at the senior center in the fall. Opponents continue to...
To celebrate their 10-year anniversary on Thursday night the agents of Hometown Realtors cut a red ribbon with the North Quabbin Chamber of Commerce’s large scissors. Left to right —Raymond Landry, Linda Lee, Althea Bramhall, Sara Lyman, Jean Rubin, Dana Sheehan, Kara Labonte. Photo by Ashley Arseneau

Hometown Realtors celebrates 10 years in business

ATHOL — After 10 years in business, Hometown Realtors has been through a lot while selling homes throughout the North Quabbin and trying to help realtors be the best they can be professionally. Thursday night they invited current and past clients as well as many others from the area to help them...

Mental health, suicide, substance abuse prevention training

ORANGE — The North Quabbin Chamber of Commerce, in association with Heywood Healthcare and the North Quabbin Community Coalition, will offer a training session for chamber members and their employees focusing on mental health, suicide prevention, substance abuse prevention and how to recognize and...

