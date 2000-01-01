WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite rain and cold weather, marchers filled several blocks in Washington on Saturday as they rallied in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march that was at times also a rally against President-elect Donald Trump. Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton had organized Saturday’s “We...
ORANGE — On Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, over 30 Mahar Regional School students had their science fair projects on display for the public and judges to see. Projects included investigating lemon/potato batteries, using electrochemistry to remove tarnish from silver, electrolysis of water, crystal...
FITCHBURG — As part of their AP environmental science course, 40 students and their chaperones from Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School spent time this fall at the Harvard Forest and Fisher Museum in Petersham. The trip was supported in part by grants from the Athol Cultural...
ORANGE — The selectboard agreed to appoint resident Mercedes Clingerman to the planning board to a seat recently vacated by the sudden and tragic death of member James Hayes. The selectboard received two applicants for the position, Clingerman's and that of past member and current associate...
BOSTON — There were no roll calls in the House or Senate last week. Beacon Hill Roll Call has obtained from the state treasurer’s office the 2016 official list of the “per diem” travel, meals and lodging reimbursements collected by the Legislature’s 40 state senators from Jan. 1, 2016, through Dec...