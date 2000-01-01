A truss is installed on the new building going up on Monty Tech's campus. When completed, it will house the school's 21st and newest career program, focusing on veterinary science. School photo
Local contractors assist with Monty Tech building project
FITCHBURG — With the weather cooperating (until recently), and assistance from local contractors, a large portion of the roof trusses were safely installed recently on the new structure going up on Monty Tech’s campus. The 7,465-square-foot...
Athol's Isaac Raulston reaches for the basket in a game against Smith Academy. Photo By Mike Phillips
Athol boys gets first win
ATHOL — The Athol High School boys’ basketball team is finally in the win column. The Raiders pumped in 39 second half points to pull away from Smith Academy en route to a 61-47 victory on Thursday. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak to...
Mahar's Bryce Cleveland is fouled by an Indian defender in a match held at home Thursday. Photo by Josh Talbot
Senators run past Indians 77-51
ORANGE — In what was supposed to be a showdown between two of the Hampshire League’s best, Mahar Regional ran Turners Falls High School out of Grzesik-Bixby Gymnasium in a 77-51 victory, Thursday night. The Indians arrived in the Friendly Town...
Slick roads caused this nine-car pileup at West and Ryan streets in Gardner Wednesday morning. Photo courtesy of Gardner Fire Department
Icy roads cause 9-car accident in Gardner
GARDNER — Police and fire personnel responded to an accident involving nine cars at West and Ryan streets, caused by icy road conditions, at 6:37 a.m., on Wednesday. West Street Service Center Inc. employees said the company towed six out of the...
Do 1 Thing: Unique Family Needs
Every household is different. Is there an infant or young child in your home? Does someone in your family have a medical condition that requires medication? Do you have a pet? Before disaster strikes, talk to your family about your household’s...
In this Jan. 29, 1952 photo, members of the Order of Rainbow for Girls gathered before their installation ceremony at the Athol Masonic Hall. Left to right, front -- Sheila Mason, Joyce Bevis, Margaret Thrower, Polly Cooke, Ruth Foster, Peggy Gage, Janey Hounsell. Second row -- Carole Miller, Patricia Warren, Barbara Cosby, Shirley Serre, Joanne Allen, Pamela Phillips, Margaret Eames, Elizabeth Gunter, Joan Scott. Third row -- Diane MacInnis, Deborah Eaton, Grace Johnson, Janet Knechtel, Jean Libby, Rosemar
Times Past
1992 Athol Area YMCA Christmas vacation campers enjoyed participating in free swim time, games, arts, crafts and movies. U.S. Senator John Kerry visited Athol during a tour of the area. He discussed economic and job development. Kerry addressed...
A truss is installed on the new building going up on Monty Tech's campus. When completed, it will house the school's 21st and newest career program, focusing on veterinary science. School photo
Athol's Isaac Raulston reaches for the basket in a game against Smith Academy. Photo By Mike Phillips
Mahar's Bryce Cleveland is fouled by an Indian defender in a match held at home Thursday. Photo by Josh Talbot
Slick roads caused this nine-car pileup at West and Ryan streets in Gardner Wednesday morning. Photo courtesy of Gardner Fire Department
In this Jan. 29, 1952 photo, members of the Order of Rainbow for Girls gathered before their installation ceremony at the Athol Masonic Hall. Left to right, front -- Sheila Mason, Joyce Bevis, Margaret Thrower, Polly Cooke, Ruth Foster, Peggy Gage, Janey Hounsell. Second row -- Carole Miller, Patricia Warren, Barbara Cosby, Shirley Serre, Joanne Allen, Pamela Phillips, Margaret Eames, Elizabeth Gunter, Joan Scott. Third row -- Diane MacInnis, Deborah Eaton, Grace Johnson, Janet Knechtel, Jean Libby, Rosemar
Civil rights advocates march to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Crowd braves cold, rain for MLK march in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite rain and cold weather, marchers filled several blocks in Washington on Saturday as they rallied in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march that was at times also a rally against President-elect Donald Trump. Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton had organized Saturday’s “We...
Ava Paine, center, submitted the winning experiment at the Mahar Regional School science fair on Jan. 10. With Paine are Christine Perham, left, science fair coordinator; and Barbara Schulze, Science/Technology Department Coordinator.Submitted photo

Over 30 students in Mahar science fair

ORANGE — On Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, over 30 Mahar Regional School students had their science fair projects on display for the public and judges to see.  Projects included investigating lemon/potato batteries, using electrochemistry to remove tarnish from silver, electrolysis of water, crystal...

Grants enable Monty Tech students to visit Harvard Forest, Fisher Museum

FITCHBURG — As part of their AP environmental science course, 40 students and their chaperones from Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School spent time this fall at the Harvard Forest and Fisher Museum in Petersham. The trip was supported in part by grants from the Athol Cultural...

Selectboard appoints Clingerman to planning board

ORANGE — The selectboard agreed to appoint resident Mercedes Clingerman to the planning board to a seat recently vacated by the sudden and tragic death of member James Hayes.  The selectboard received two applicants for the position, Clingerman's and that of past member and current associate...

Beacon Hill Roll Call

BOSTON — There were no roll calls in the House or Senate last week. Beacon Hill Roll Call has obtained from the state treasurer’s office the 2016 official list of the “per diem” travel, meals and lodging reimbursements collected by the Legislature’s 40 state senators from Jan. 1, 2016, through Dec...

Special Sections

Athol Daily News

PO Box 1000
225 Exchange Street
Athol, MA 01331
Phone: (978) 249-3535

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here