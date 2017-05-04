ATHOL — There are three articles on the warrant for the special town meeting to be held Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., in Memorial Hall. The Finance and Warrant Advisory Committee and Capital Program Committee are not recommending approval of articles 1 and 3. Article 1, which is a citizen...

ATHOL — There are three articles on the warrant for the special town meeting to be held Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., in Memorial Hall. The Finance and Warrant Advisory Committee and Capital Program Committee are not recommending approval of articles 1 and 3. Article 1, which is a citizen...

ERVING — Voters will take action on 11 articles at a special town meeting set for Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., at the Senior & Community Center, 1 Care Dr. The following articles are requests for transfers from free cash: • Article 1 — $10,000 to purchase three LED/solar-powered radar signs...

ERVING — Voters will take action on 11 articles at a special town meeting set for Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., at the Senior & Community Center, 1 Care Dr. The following articles are requests for transfers from free cash: • Article 1 — $10,000 to purchase three LED/solar-powered radar signs...