St. Mary's in Orange appoints new pastor

ORANGE — After several years and a series of temporary administrators, St. Mary’s Parish in Orange has a new pastor. Rev. Shaun O’Connor comes to St. Mary’s (Our Lady of Ransom) from Most Holy Redeemer Parish in Hadley, where he served as pastor for the last 12 years.

Fr. Shaun spent time at St. Peter’s Church in Great Barrington before going to serve in Hadley. In Orange, he replaces Fr. Peter Pawlus, who had been in Orange on a temporary basis for several months. Fr. Peter is temporarily assigned to Most Holy Redeemer in Hadley.

Fr. Shaun was born in Ottawa, Canada, one of a family of three children. The family moved to Daytona Beach, Fla., when Fr. Shaun was 5, and he lived mostly in the south before going to Catholic University in Washington, D.C., and entering the seminary. Although he had once had visions of owning and operating a small local newspaper, his vocation sent him to California to Graduate Theological University and Jesuit School of Theology Berkeley. He has been a priest for 35 years.

Fr. Shaun, as he likes to be called, “checked out” Orange and St. Mary’s Parish before accepting the bishop’s invitation to become pastor there. His vision for the future includes helping St. Mary’s to grow as a community by bringing the gospel to people throughout the area. He hopes to emphasize practical Works of Mercy and was pleased to find that St. Mary’s has a working Food Pantry through St. Vincent de Paul. He has worked with similar programs in Hadley. Fr. Shaun is also planning to reach out to families and young people to encourage growth in the Parish.

Outside of his parochial duties and teaching two classes at Our Lady of the Elms College, Fr. Shaun’s greatest interest is in genealogy, and he enjoys visiting locations where he can continue his explorations into his family history. This interest has taken him to Ottawa, Wisconsin, and out to Washington State where one branch of his family relocated. He also enjoys walking and biking. Fr. Shaun hopes to spend many years in Orange at St. Mary’s Parish.

Community Reception

There will be a reception to welcome Fr. Shaun to the community, held at St. Mary’s Parish Center, 19 Congress St., on Sunday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m.