Removal of Common blue ribbons ordered

ROYALSTON — With pressure from a group of concerned residents Tuesday night, the selectboard ordered that all the blue ribbons on the town common be removed on Friday.

The ribbons were placed by members of the Blue Ribbon Initiative two weeks ago. The Blue Ribbon Initiative was created by two women from New York, a wife and mother of a police officer, who wanted to do something positive and show support for members of law enforcement. The project has since reached 18 other states.

The first controversy for the Royalston ribbons was the fact that they were placed without a permit. The town bylaw regarding the use of town property states that, to post anything on the town common, or any other town-owned property, it must first be approved by the selectboard through a permitting process.

Police chief Curtis Deveneau said that he had received a phone call from Jessica Wilhite, a Royalston resident, the wife of a local State Trooper and a member of the Mass. State Police Wives group and subsequently, the Blue Ribbon Initiative, asking how to go about putting the ribbons up around town. Deveneau said he would have to consult the selectboard about it. As a result, the request was to go before the board at their Aug. 30 meeting; however, upon arriving, the selectboard observed the ribbons were already in place. As they were already in place the board took no formal action either way regarding them. At the close of Tuesday night’s meeting board members Christine Long and Linda Alger said they would have approved the request without a second thought or considering that they might offend some people.

Residents Nancy Ferron and Joan Katz led the opposition against the placement of the ribbons, asking for their immediate removal. Both women expressed that they do support the local police department, but were curious how anyone could make such a personal statement on town property.

Alger explained the process as laid out by the town bylaws but noted that in the 18 years she has served on the selectboard this was the first time anything of such controversy had come before the board. In most cases the signs being requested are for political candidates on and around election days or local town entities looking to advertise an event.

Wilhite said she had spoken with both Deveneau and DPW/fire chief Keith Newton about the ribbons and admitted that she was preparing for a vacation when the ribbons were placed and at the time the concept that anyone would be offended by such a positive message didn’t even cross her mind. “I’ve had local officers drive through and tell me that it felt wonderful to see the support on the town common,” she said. “I never meant any disrespect by putting them up.”

She added that the original campaign would have seen the ribbons removed within two weeks for their placement but the initiative decided to extend the campaign through September in the hopes of getting every city and town in the Commonwealth on board.

As of the end of August the towns of Gardner, Salisbury, Hopkinton, Phillipston, Montague, Lunenburg, Hardwick, Marlboro, Leominster, Carver, Sturbridge, Athol, Orange, Ayer, Princeton, Harvard, Brookfield, Townsend, Becket, Dalton and Oak Bluffs were all in approval of the blue ribbons. Only the Hubbardston selectboard struck down the request as the board in that town told the group that they don’t traditionally support such a cause.

Ferron and Katz both used the word “visceral” to describe the response they felt when first seeing the ribbons around town. “I understand there is a significant amount of people who support the blue ribbons but there is also a lot of people who are against them,” said Ferron. “Considering the time that we are living in with police officers and people of color being murdered, I think it’s an emotionally tense time, and I speak for myself although I can say others have agreed, it’s sort of an in-your-face kind of display. I personally am very uncomfortable with it given the dynamics going on. With the Colin Kaepernick thing and the body cameras in Boston, I would prefer not to see town property portend to represent the entire town.”

Long asked the rest of the board where they stood on the issue. Selectman Jack Morse replied that, “As a selectman I won’t get started on where I think the police department can go, and I don’t think this is the place to get started, because personally, I don’t think they are shooting enough.”

Alger said the question she keeps asking herself is would she have approved the permit. She admitted that, procedurally the group did not go through the correct process, but she would have supported it anyway. “I see both sides of it now and can only tell you how I would have voted,” she said.

Katz replied that she would never be against the police but noted that by putting the ribbons on the town property it means the whole town is in agreement on the topic, “Aren’t I a part of the town?” she asked.

Ferron added that the request to remove the ribbons was not about “dissing” the police. “It’s about a national discussion that needs to happen.”

Resident Deborah D’Amico asked, “If each permit that comes to theselectboard has to be decided on its merit, I worry what other group might have a point of view that most of us don’t agree with, would also be approved.”

Resident Steve Chase stated that there is a negative connotation with blue ribbons too, noting that the Blue Lives Matter and All Lives Matter campaigns began after the Black Lives Matter movement for negative reasons. “People coming through town are not going to see this as a welcoming town. It puts the town in a bad light. If I was a person of color coming into town I would duck my head down low and keep driving,” he said.

Wilhite clarified that the group is in no way a part of the Blue Lives Matter movement. This was followed by expressions of surprise by those in the room and Long replying, “I don’t see how you could not be.”

“I know there is a national thing but nothing negative was ever anywhere near what we were doing,” Wilhite said.

Deveneau said that the extent of his own involvement does not go beyond the phone call he received from Wilhite, but added that one of the things his department is most thankful for is not having to worry about what is happening nationally. “When a decision is made it is done so in support of a small community,” he said.

“I think it’s grand that you want to keep everything fine in our sweet little town but there is no Royalston bubble anymore,” said Katz. “I’m glad so many of you can say ‘this isn’t happening in Royalston’ and can divorce yourselves from that when it is happening everywhere else in the world. My request is don’t put political or personal statements on town property.”

Long said that the number of ribbons put up did make her take pause to consider the broader implications. “You say you are not a part of Blue Lives Matter but that seems to be what it is tied to in people’s minds. So in the future I will give a lot of care to these kind of decisions,” she said.

As a compromise, the board agreed to allow the ribbons to remain up until the end of this week, but must be removed by Friday, in time for the fair being held this weekend. This includes the ribbons also placed around the South Royalston village.

Wilhite said that, as a Royalston resident, she would like to be allowed to leave half of the ribbons in place.

Alger replied that the issue is all or nothing.

“The fair is the big issue, I understand,” said Wilhite. “You don’t want people coming into this town and not seeing support for law enforcement.”

The board took offense to this statement with Long saying, “I think Curtis would tell you that we show nothing but support for the police.”

The board voted 2-1 to have the ribbons removed by the end of the week with Morse voting against it.

Following the meeting the board asked Deveneau if he could have some members of the department present for a meet and greet-type event at the fair as a means to spread goodwill.

Deveneau said he had already contacted his officers and asked them to make an appearance if they could. “I grew up in Athol and I remember the beat cop,” he said. When I was first hired you were told to get your hair cut while on duty by a local barber and you would eat your lunch at a local diner. Now I try as much as I can to be out in public, maybe buy something at the store. Sure I end up spending some money but it’s good for them too.”