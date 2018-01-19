Relay For Life kickoff Saturday

SOUTH DEERFIELD — With a new year comes a new Relay For Life of Franklin County fundraising season, and organizers are eager to get started.

The annual Relay For Life kickoff will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Yankee Candle annex building at 25 Greenfield Road in South Deerfield. Teams from across Franklin County and the North Quabbin region are invited to participate. The event gives both returning and new relay participants a chance to share fundraising ideas, learn about American Cancer Society programs that benefit and simply get excited for Relay For Life, which will be held June 8 and 9 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

Relay For Life is an international event in which participants take turns walking around a track to show support for those who have been affected by cancer and raise money for the American Cancer Society’s life-saving cancer research and programs.

‘Game’s over’

The kickoff event is different each year to match the Relay theme. This year’s theme, called “Sorry Cancer, Game’s Over,” centers around board games and inspired a kickoff event costume contest with three prizes, Relay For Life of Franklin County Tri-Chair Liz Landry said.

“We’re trying to get people more involved with the theme, so we thought this would be a good way to get that started at kickoff,” she said.

Two new fundraising features that participants can learn more about at kickoff include a duck pluck and Daffodil Days.

Landry explained participants can “adopt” a numbered rubber duck for $5. Then, at Relay in June, there will be a dunk tank filled with ducks. Someone will be dropped into the tank to pick out ducks, whose owners will in turn win prizes.

The idea was adapted from Relay For Life of Hampshire County, and is something Landry thinks will become popular once it gains momentum.

Daffodil Days, on the other hand, were held by the American Cancer Society several years ago, faded away and are now returning with a bit of a new structure, Landry said.

Originally, daffodil sales went directly to the American Cancer Society, she said. This year, Relay teams will sell daffodils to raise money for their individual teams, which will ultimately support the American Cancer Society.

“It was always fun because daffodils are sort of springy,” Landry said. “I’m happy they brought it back, and I’m even happier that now the teams can use it for fundraising.”

Refreshments will be served at the kickoff event. According to organizers, participants will hear from several speakers, including Relay For Life of Franklin County tri-chairs Liz Landry, Chris Luippold and Kathleen Carr, as well as Melissa Stacy of the American Cancer Society. All are welcome to attend, Landry said.