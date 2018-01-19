Home / Local / Top Headlines / Relay For Life kickoff Saturday
Anita and Roger Holloway of Northfield circle the track at the Franklin County Fairgrounds at the beginning of the Relay For Life last year. Anita is a 19 year cancer survivor.  Paul Franz/For The Athol Daily News

Relay For Life kickoff Saturday

Fri, 01/19/2018 - 11:03am Jared
By: 
SHELBY ASHLINE For the Athol Daily News

SOUTH DEERFIELD — With a new year comes a new Relay For Life of Franklin County fundraising season, and organizers are eager to get started.

The annual Relay For Life kickoff will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Yankee Candle annex building at 25 Greenfield Road in South Deerfield. Teams from across Franklin County and the North Quabbin region are invited to participate. The event gives both returning and new relay participants a chance to share fundraising ideas, learn about American Cancer Society programs that benefit and simply get excited for Relay For Life, which will be held June 8 and 9 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

Relay For Life is an international event in which participants take turns walking around a track to show support for those who have been affected by cancer and raise money for the American Cancer Society’s life-saving cancer research and programs.

‘Game’s over’

The kickoff event is different each year to match the Relay theme. This year’s theme, called “Sorry Cancer, Game’s Over,” centers around board games and inspired a kickoff event costume contest with three prizes, Relay For Life of Franklin County Tri-Chair Liz Landry said.

“We’re trying to get people more involved with the theme, so we thought this would be a good way to get that started at kickoff,” she said.

Two new fundraising features that participants can learn more about at kickoff include a duck pluck and Daffodil Days.

Landry explained participants can “adopt” a numbered rubber duck for $5. Then, at Relay in June, there will be a dunk tank filled with ducks. Someone will be dropped into the tank to pick out ducks, whose owners will in turn win prizes.

The idea was adapted from Relay For Life of Hampshire County, and is something Landry thinks will become popular once it gains momentum.

Daffodil Days, on the other hand, were held by the American Cancer Society several years ago, faded away and are now returning with a bit of a new structure, Landry said.

Originally, daffodil sales went directly to the American Cancer Society, she said. This year, Relay teams will sell daffodils to raise money for their individual teams, which will ultimately support the American Cancer Society.

“It was always fun because daffodils are sort of springy,” Landry said. “I’m happy they brought it back, and I’m even happier that now the teams can use it for fundraising.”

Refreshments will be served at the kickoff event. According to organizers, participants will hear from several speakers, including Relay For Life of Franklin County tri-chairs Liz Landry, Chris Luippold and Kathleen Carr, as well as Melissa Stacy of the American Cancer Society. All are welcome to attend, Landry said.

 

More information about text formats

Filtered HTML

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.

Athol Daily News

PO Box 1000
225 Exchange Street
Athol, MA 01331
Phone: (978) 249-3535

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here