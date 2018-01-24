Petersham Unitarian Church seeks contributors for Earthday celebration

PETERSHAM — When the Petersham Unitarian Church celebrated Earthday for the first time in 2016, it was an all-day community affair. Two years later, the congregation expects this year’s annual event on April 22 to be the biggest celebration yet.

“We are looking for sponsors. And they can donate whatever they’d like,” said Genevieve Fraser, former chairwoman at the parish on the town’s common. “This is an open invitation to all farmers — that includes beekeepers and anyone who is earth based in their work — to bring a display or an exhibit. We will be meeting together as a group to figure this out.”

The Earthday celebration, presented by the Village Lyceum (a program within the church), is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Soon after, there will be a spiritual service at 11 a.m. featuring music, poetry, and personal reflections.

Activities and displays will be set up in the church’s sanctuary and Lady's Parlor, the dining hall, the Davis Memorial building, and outside in the Memory Garden area. Throughout the day, Fraser is also hoping that musicians will volunteer to perform. Environmental experts and local farmers will host workshops on various topics including carbon sequestration through soil development, and land use management.

While there’s no monetary charge for anyone who wants to set up a display, Fraser noted there will be a community potluck and “we would ask them to bring a food item to share, so we can break bread together.”

“It’s a homegrown affair. That’s the reason we’re having the potluck. We’re going to provide drinks,” Fraser said. Admission to the event is free. However, individual, business, or corporate donations are welcomed.

Among anticipated displays and activities this year, “the event will feature traditional and organic vegetables, grains and livestock farming, bee-keeping, mushroom harvesting, and tree farming as well as farm-tourism, farm education, aquatic-farming and all things earth-based and natural resource oriented,” a press statement says.

A commitment to sustainability

“The parish voted several years ago to make the environment one of their main missions of the church. This is a continuation of our commitment to environmental issues, one of which is climate change,” Fraser said. “Local farms help mitigate impacts of climate change. Because if you have vegetables or livestock raised locally, you’re reducing the amount of fuel needed to get the produce to the person.”

Protecting the environment has spiritual connotations, Fraser continued, which is why the local congregation is hosting the event.

“Statistics show that areas that have greater biodiversity tend to have healthy communities,” Fraser said. “If you love one another, and care about communities, you create communities that are safe, welcoming, and help each other to live healthy and productive lives.”

For more information about how to get involved, interested farmers and sponsers should contact Fraser at FraserGenevieve@gmail.com, or call 978-544-1872.