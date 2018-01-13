Chuck Stone Little League seeking help with flood cleanup

ATHOL — Being situated right next to the Mighty Millers River as it flows aside Pequoig Avenue, the Chuck Stone Little League field was quickly inundated with water Saturday morning after the combination of heavy rain and rapid snow melt caused the river to overflow its banks and into the basin which the ball field rests.

Along with devastating the field, the rising water also flooded the concession stand and equipment shed. Despite the mess though, the league is still planning to have the field ready for opening day in April, they just might need a little more help to get it ready this year.

In response to the damage, the league has created an online fundraiser in the hopes of offsetting some of the unplanned costs associated with the cleanup as they did not have flood insurance. Along with donations to the online fund, the league will also accept gift cards to sporting goods stores or even grocers to help buy supplies for their annual meat raffle and candy bar bingo fundraisers. Unfortunately they are unable to accept equipment donations directly due to the strict regulations Little League has on what equipment can be used.

Once the water subsides the league will need the find people of various trades to help out. "We'll probably need a plumber, an electrician, a landscaper and a mason. People within those trades to donate time," said Chuck Stone Little League President Gail Allen-Despres.

A meeting is planned for Monday night at 7 p.m. in the Athol Police Station's conference room, at 280 Exchange St., so league volunteers can discuss the flooding and additional means to cover the cost of the cleanup. The public is encouraged to attend.

In the mean time, those wishing to donate to the fund can do so at https://www.youcaring.com/chuckstonelittleleagueofathol-1067827