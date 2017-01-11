Body removed from house during drug raid in Athol

ATHOL — Members of the Northwestern District Attorney’s drug task force and the Athol Police Department conducted raids on two residences early this morning.

Athol Police Lt. Kevin Heath said the first raid began at approximately 7 a.m. at 51 Pierce St., where the body of a deceased person was removed from the home. The gender, age and identity of the deceased was not immediately released.

As a result of the first raid, a second raid was initiated at a Pequoig Avenue residence, the address for which was not immediately given.

At least two subjects were taken into custody and were being questioned at the police station, said Heath. Their identities were not immediately made public, as investigations were continuing at the two residences.

In addition to drug task force members and local police, the State Police Crime Prevention and Control (CPAC) unit also responded to the Pierce Street location, said Heath.

The reason for the raids was not immediately released. However, a check of past court log entries printed in the Athol Daily News dating back to 2014 shows at least two defendants, with a listing of 51 Pierce St. as their address, having appeared in Orange District Court on multiple drug charges. Those charges include possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.