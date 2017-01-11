Home / Local / Top Headlines / Body removed from house during drug raid in Athol
This residence at 51 Pierce St., Athol, was one of two that were raided by members of the Northwestern District Attorney’s drug task force and the Athol Police Department early Wednesday morning. The address for the second, on Pequoig Avenue, was not immediately given. Athol Police Lt. Kevin Heath said the body of a deceased person, whom he declined to identify, was removed from the Pierce Street location, to which the State Police Crime Prevention and Control (CPAC) unit also responded. The reason for the

Body removed from house during drug raid in Athol

Wed, 11/01/2017 - 12:41pm admin

ATHOL — Members of the Northwestern District Attorney’s drug task force and the Athol Police Department conducted raids on two residences early this morning.

Athol Police Lt. Kevin Heath said the first raid began at approximately 7 a.m. at 51 Pierce St., where the body of a deceased person was removed from the home. The gender, age and identity of the deceased was not immediately released.

As a result of the first raid, a second raid was initiated at a Pequoig Avenue residence, the address for which was not immediately given.

At least two subjects were taken into custody and were being questioned at the police station, said Heath. Their identities were not immediately made public, as investigations were continuing at the two residences.

In addition to drug task force members and local police, the State Police Crime Prevention and Control (CPAC) unit also responded to the Pierce Street location, said Heath.

The reason for the raids was not immediately released. However, a check of past court log entries printed in the Athol Daily News dating back to 2014 shows at least two defendants, with a listing of 51 Pierce St. as their address, having appeared in Orange District Court on multiple drug charges. Those charges include possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

More information about text formats

Filtered HTML

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.

Athol Daily News

PO Box 1000
225 Exchange Street
Athol, MA 01331
Phone: (978) 249-3535

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here