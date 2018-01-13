Home / Local / Top Headlines / Athol man found guilty of rape charges

Athol man found guilty of rape charges

Sat, 01/13/2018 - 10:07am Jared

GREENFIELD — An Athol man was found guilty of various charges of sexual abuse on Thursday in Franklin County Superior Court.

Following a lengthy seven-hour deliberation by the jury, Jeremy Currier, 31, of Athol, was found guilty on charges of aggravated rape, abuse of a child, and battery on a child under 14. Currier was first indicted on the charges by a grand jury on Dec. 18, 2015 in connection with incidents that occurred in Athol on Nov. 11, 2014.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Michael Callan in Franklin Superior Court on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m.

“The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office acknowledges the strength, courage and resolve of the victim in this case to be able to come forward and tell her story,” Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Linda Pisano, who prosecuted the case, said. “May this trial bring her a feeling that some measure of justice was achieved.”

More information about text formats

Filtered HTML

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.

Athol Daily News

PO Box 1000
225 Exchange Street
Athol, MA 01331
Phone: (978) 249-3535

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here