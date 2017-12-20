Athol Daily News has been sold to Newspapers of New England Inc.

ATHOL — The Athol Daily News is being sold to Newspapers of New England Inc., which will publish the newspaper without interruption, beginning Jan. 2.

Richard Chase Jr., publisher and a member of the family that owns the daily newspaper, announced the sale on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The Athol Daily News has been in the Chase family since 1941, publishes Monday through Saturday, and serves the North Quabbin region of western Massachusetts. Chase said, “A two-year process resulted in our selection of Newspapers of New England as the best choice to continue our tradition of publishing the daily news of the North Quabbin region in its own daily newspaper. It has been my honor to have been publisher of the Athol Daily News for the past 29 years. And I look forward to the progress I believe Newspapers of New England will bring to the publication as it navigates the digital age.”

“We will honor the strong tradition of community journalism built by the Chase family and hope that, with our experience in the region, we will be able to build on that tradition,” said Michael Rifanburg, publisher of NNE’s Massachusetts newspapers. “Readers and advertisers will continue to receive their hometown paper as they always have.”

Newspapers of New England is a family-owned company and publishes the Greenfield Recorder, Daily Hampshire Gazette, Amherst Bulletin, Valley Advocate and their respective websites in western Massachusetts, along with daily and weekly newspapers in Concord, West Lebanon and Peterborough, N.H.