Home / Local / Today's News / Orange couple wins $1 million prize

Orange couple wins $1 million prize

Tue, 01/23/2018 - 1:22pm Jared
By: 
SHELBY ASHLINE For the Athol Daily News

ORANGE — Orange resident Mandi Barber struck gold at Kim’s Corner Store recently, becoming the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “Willy Wonka Golden Ticket” instant game.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery’s website, Barber, who was joined by her husband Derek when claiming her prize at the Lottery’s Braintree headquarters, opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, before tax withholdings.

The Barbers plan to use the winnings to buy a house, the website reads. Attempts to reach the family were unsuccessful.

As for Kim’s Corner Store, located at 229 Pinedale Avenue in Athol, it will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

According to the website, two $4 million instant prizes and seven additional $1 million instant prizes are still available in the $10 “Willy Wonka Golden Ticket” instant game, which includes additional drawings for cash prizes and trips to Las Vegas for a chance to win up to $1 billion.

 

More information about text formats

Filtered HTML

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <blockquote> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.

Athol Daily News

PO Box 1000
225 Exchange Street
Athol, MA 01331
Phone: (978) 249-3535

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here