Orange couple wins $1 million prize

ORANGE — Orange resident Mandi Barber struck gold at Kim’s Corner Store recently, becoming the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “Willy Wonka Golden Ticket” instant game.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery’s website, Barber, who was joined by her husband Derek when claiming her prize at the Lottery’s Braintree headquarters, opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, before tax withholdings.

The Barbers plan to use the winnings to buy a house, the website reads. Attempts to reach the family were unsuccessful.

As for Kim’s Corner Store, located at 229 Pinedale Avenue in Athol, it will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

According to the website, two $4 million instant prizes and seven additional $1 million instant prizes are still available in the $10 “Willy Wonka Golden Ticket” instant game, which includes additional drawings for cash prizes and trips to Las Vegas for a chance to win up to $1 billion.