Wendell Selectboard tackles several issues, including broadband

WENDELL — The Selectboard several several issues that will be presented at a special town meeting in February, including the creation of a municipal light plant that would be the town's voice in obtaining broadband.

Steve Bouvier of Holyoke Gas & Electric discussed who will install the last mile of broadband, while Selectboard Chairwoman Christine Heard confirmed that the town needs a written consulting agreement — a statement of work or an intergovernmental agreement.

Bouvier provided a draft summary to the board, which it said it plans to study, and agreed that “you must get the information you’re hiring us for.” He said that he expects Brian Richards, the retiring comptroller and chief financial officer in Holyoke, will be in charge of construction and will be available to take the new job in two weeks. Bouvier would oversee the entire project.

Selectman Dan Keller said the board is also interested in looking at the spreadsheet provided by WiredWest, and Bouvier said that he would send that to each member of the board.

Municipal light plant

Like other local towns, including Greenfield and Westfield, Wendell will be setting up its own municipal light plant as the town’s voice in obtaining broadband. It will not be an electric light plant, but the legal basis for such a plant serves the town for operating broadband. Westfield has already set up a bigger operation for its municipal light plant, and Wendell’s broadband committee has chosen Westfield Gas & Electric to be its contractor. Westfield Gas &Electric and Wendell have agreed that Holyoke’s municipal light plant will be the prime subcontractor.

Other Special Town Meeting articles

A couple of other articles will appear at next month’s Special Town Meeting regarding the makeup of the municipal light plant board, including a question about whether it should be appointed or elected — town Coordinator Nancy Aldrich said that Massachusetts General Law does not allow a hybrid board. Selectman Jeoff Pooser said that an appointed board might look like a power grab by the Selectboard, even if it isn't, while an elected board seems premature, and later on there might be a lack of interest in it.

The selectboard could become the municipal light plant board itself, but members said that they do not want to do that. Pooser said that the board could appoint a paid manager or advisor “to crunch the numbers”, although that is rather bureaucratic. Heard, who was at the broadband committee meeting the previous night, said that it may decide next week whether to support the petitioned article setting up the board. A separate question is whether the town should set up the board this year or in 2019. The latter could be introduced as an amendment.

Community solar project

Aldrich said that there will be three Special Town Meeting articles on the community solar project. One will transfer the site from the town treasurer to the selectboard, who will then license or lease it out. A second will deal with the house on the site, including an asbestos test — resident Al MacIntire agreed to do the test. The third would allow the Selectboard to make a payment in lieu of taxes agreement with the project. That will supply the necessary income to pay for its construction and upkeep.

The Special Town Meeting will be held Feb. 27.

Other issues covered

Aldrich spoke with the director of the Pioneer Valley Veterans Services District, who said the town could help veterans by implementing the 2012 Valor Act, which allows veterans to work off their real estate tax by working for the town. It could also implement the state law that helps pay for heating, food and transportation for veterans.

She also mentioned that she could not respond to the Franklin Regional Council of Government's annual questionnaire for a couple of weeks. The FRCOG's interests includes possible shared services for police and fire, which is already somewhat in place, succession planning where staff are retiring and a build-out study, although almost nothing is being built. Another regional problem is that Wendell is near the Prop. 2½ levy ceiling, along with Orange, which said it is simply unable to absorb higher school costs. There will be a Money Managers meeting on the subject very soon.

Aldrich also said that the Office of Political Finance requires elected town incumbents to file a year-end financial report, and Heard met recently with Swift River School principal Kelley Sullivan, who reported that sodium and chloride levels in school water had dropped significantly since the low-salt regime was implemented on Wendell Road near the school, so it may have been effective. She also stated that the school’s Winter Warmer bonfire will take place this year.

Heard said that she and Kitchen Committee member Mez Zimba had met and have come up with proposed guidelines on fees and use of the town hall kitchen, which will be presented to the committee and the Selectboard at the next meeting.