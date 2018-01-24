Wendell homeowners will see increase in tax bill

WENDELL —The average homeowner can expect a tax bill of about $3,471 this year, and amount the town coordinator says reflects a "considerable increase."

Homeowners will see their tax rate increase 8.5 percent this year, with an average home valued at $165,604.

The Selectboard voted to approve the assessors' proposal of a single property tax rate of $20.96, which is $1.65 more per thousand than last year, when it was $19.31. Town Coordinator Nancy Aldrich said this tax rate has been approved by the state.

Aldrich and Assistant Assessor Helen Williams attributed the hike to a large increase in the number of Wendell students at Swift River School. Wendell and New Salem share the school and each pays based on the percentage of the student body from their respective towns. There are 67 students from Wendell and 59 from New Salem. Thirty-three students choice into Swift River School.