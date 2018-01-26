Voters take 'no action' to amend zoning for a marijuana overlay district

ORANGE — Voters at a special town meeting Thursday said “yes,” “no,” and “no comment” to three warrant articles pertaining to marijuana, nipping in the bud the creation of a proposed marijuana overlay district and a temporary moratorium on retail establishments and treatment centers.

People inside Town Hall’s Ruth B. Smith Auditorium adopted a 3 percent local tax on the sale or transfer of marijuana products sold by retailers in town and rejected a temporary moratorium on retail establishments and treatment centers. Voters elected to take no action on an article that would have amended the Orange zoning bylaws to include a “Marijuana Overlay District comprising generally the land located within Randall Pond Park and the Orange Industrial Park.”

People opposed to the moratorium stood up to say it would likely only delay the inevitable and serve as a headache to marijuana establishments trying to set up shop in Orange, which in November 2016 voted in favor of the statewide ballot question pertaining to marijuana legalization. When someone raised the possibility of taking no action on this moratorium warrant article, Orange Selectboard Chairman Ryan Mailloux urged people to vote either in favor or in opposition to it, because a “no” vote would have the same effect as taking no action.

Kathleen Connolly, who is not a resident, but an attorney representing Happy Valley Companion Center, which plans to build a facility at 172 and 174 Daniel Shays Highway, advocated for taking no action on the overlay district article, saying it would “zone out” the nonprofit organization. James Counihan, who is also not a resident and is president and CEO of Happy Valley, said he and his investors have already spent $150,000 on the facility. He said his nonprofit wants to be a good, helpful neighbor in Orange.

Other articles

Voters OK’d an addition to the Orange Water Department’s official rules and regulations. Water Superintendent Kenneth Wysk suggested an amendment stating residents who opt to have a “Final Payment Reminder/Shut-off Notice” hung on a door on their property understand and agree to the terms listed in a previous section of the water department rules and regulations.

Before the special town meeting began, there was a moment of silence in memory of Planning Board member Al Noyes, who died unexpectedly over the weekend.