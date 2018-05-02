Village School to hold open house

ROYALSTON — The Village School will hold an Open House on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. The snow date is Saturday, March 3.

The school, located in The Brick Schoolhouse On the Common in Royalston, will open its classrooms and give parents and others the opportunity to meet and talk with current parents and students, teachers and alumni. People will also have a chance to learn about the engaging and challenging curriculum.

Discussions will include the admission process, financial aid and openings in preschool, kindergarten and first through fifth grade. Children are welcome.

From 10 to 11:45 a.m., children can join in arts and crafts and science activities. Then, at 11:45, everyone will gather together to meet with school Director Risa Richardson. Coffee, tea and light refreshments will be served throughout the morning.

The Village School is an independent school for children from preschool through sixth grade. For more information, call 978-249-3505. Also, visit: www.villageschoolma.org.

The Village School is building a new, permanent home down the road from the current on Route 68 on the Camp Caravan property in Royalston. The move will happen in August.