Trailhead, Millers River Cafe Closed for vacation

ORANGE — Don’t be surprised to find Miller’s River Cafe and Trailhead Outfitters and General Store closed next week — their prospective owners have scheduled much needed vacations.

The South Main Street storefront will be closed from Monday, Feb. 5, through Monday, Feb. 12, with the owners of Miller’s River Cafe, Kris Burns and Jeanie Miller, leaving for vacation a day earlier on Saturday, Feb. 3.

“It’s very odd that either of us take vacation,” Burns said Friday, noting, “we’re going to New Mexico, hopefully to ski a little bit. But it looks like they don’t have any snow, so we may hike instead.” Behind her, Miller said enthusiastically, “after 8 years we’re taking a break!”

At Trailhead’s front desk, Liz Carr said that the store’s owners, Paul and Brenda Anderson, have already left for vacation.

“There will be a sign on the door,” Burns said, adding they’ve also posted notices online and on social media.