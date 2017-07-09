Home / Local / Top Headlines / Teens reported missing
Last seen in Leominster, Delaney Robinson, left, and Shey Rodriguez-Rivera, right, left their foster home in Orange on Sunday and have not returned.  Photo courtesy of Orange Police

Teens reported missing

Thu, 09/07/2017 - 12:19pm admin

ORANGE — Two teens still have not returned to their foster home in Orange after running away on Sunday. 

Shey Rodriguez-Rivera, 14, and Delaney Robinson, 15, are both students at Mahar.

Their foster mother reported to police on Sunday that the two had run away from the home and she could not locate them. 

Brenda Anderson, Orange Police Department Administrative Assistant, said they were reportedly last seen at the Whitney Field Mall in Leominster on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asked to call the OPD at 978-544-2128.

Comment Here