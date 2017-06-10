Selectboard will not interfere with Board of Health battle with homeowner

ORANGE — During the open time for the public portion of Wednesday night’s meeting, John Avila, of 475 East Main St., asked the selectboard when they are going to intervene in his ongoing legal dispute with the board of health.

Specifically, Avila asked the board what they are going to do to “prevent the onslaught of personal attacks” on himself. He said that, following an article in the Athol Daily News two weeks ago, in which board of health chair Jane Pierce and town director of health Andrea Crete gave an update to the board on how things are progressing with regard to their efforts to force Avila to clean up his property, 12 residents came to his house to show him their support and express their contempt for the board of health.

“Since when did the Orange Board of Health involve itself in the sale of real estate?” he asked before the board could answer his initial question. He then quoted an article from the Greenfield Recorder from March in which he claims board of health chair Jane Pierce stated that the now two-years closed Serendipity’s Dairy Bar is unable to be sold because of the state of his property next door. “When does my adjacent piece of property have anything to do with an ice cream shop?” he asked. “That’s like a used car salesman saying I can’t sell a red car next to a green car.”

Documents sent to the Athol Daily News three weeks ago from Avila included a copy of his legal bill from Elliott M. Loew, P.C., of Newton of $18,580. Avila told the board Wednesday night that he now has a $30,000 legal bill as a result of his fight with the town. He said he expects it to continue to rise as he has to go before a judge “who wants to give the town of Orange carte blanche to step on my piece of property and remove anything that they feel is not necessary to me as an individual and resident in this community.”

He further argued that his property is zoned as residential, commercial and industrial, “Which gives me the ability to do anything that I want to do literally on that piece of property because it is industrial, commercial and residential, which are the things I am doing on that piece of property.” He continued by stating that the construction he is doing on the many vehicles on his property belong to him and he does this work only for himself and not as a business because he has no interest in involving himself in the “legalization” that comes from having to obtain a business license.

According to a map in the assessors office at the town hall, Avila’s portion of East Main Street is zoned as “A(c),” meaning residential and some commercial. Town Clerk Nancy Blackmer said that this zoning gives some flexibility for what uses Avila might have for his property, but some of the uses he has suggested would require a special permit. According to her records he has never applied for a special permit.

Avila continued, “Since I moved to this town five years ago, in the last two years, since Andrea Crete has been on the board of health, it’s cost me an enormous amount of money and in the last eight months it has cost me my job and now I’m in a situation where I am forced to be going to court and the judge is granting, or wanting to grant, or actually doesn’t want to grant because its actually gone through three judges right now and neither judge wants to put their name on this ticket. I want to know what you as the board of selectmen are going to do to intervene in this situation to prevent the board of health from doing what they are attempting to do to me,” he asked, stating that there have been no registered complaints against him.

“According to Mr. Gale, who is the gentleman who stopped by my house this past Sunday after reading the tremendous article that was placed in the Athol Daily News about me and my property and my dilemma, he told me verbatim that they can only answer to registered complaints and registered complaints must be signed and dated and presented to the board of health, or to whatever entity is going to be involved in anything that has to do in question about my piece of real estate. There have been no registered complaints about my piece of property. To have Ms. Pierce actually state in the newspaper that she is worrying about me harboring vermin on my property with two restaurants on either side that have food product I think that whatever vermin would be accustomed to going to either piece of real estate would go to food rather than going to steel, unless you know of any individual or any kind of animal that actually eats steel for a living. They might be on a stainless steel diet because they want to keep their diet clean but I think that would be highly unlikely.”

Avila also praised the Athol Daily News and Greenfield Recorder for having written “tremendous articles in support of me” and reiterated that after the most recent article in the Athol Daily News 12 neighbors came and expressed their contempt for the town. He added that, for the first three years that he lived in town he enjoyed his life “But since Crete has come on board the very first day she was handed my name and she was at my door that very first day and it has been a continuous onslaught and it has been relentless.” He then stated that he owns his house and doesn’t owe money to anyone, except the now $35,000 he has in legal fees, an amount that seemed to increase in the six minutes since he first began his speech.

The selectboard could offer little help as chairman Ryan Mailloux noted that, as Avila is involved in a legal battle with the town, they can not comment on anything involving litigation against the town.

“Now you’re going to tell me that the board of selectmen are operating as an entirely separate entity from the Orange board of health?” Avila asked.

“No, we represent the town of Orange, as does the board of health. So the current court case between you and the town is one that we can’t comment on because it is currently pending litigation,” Mailloux replied.

“I understand that,” said Avila. “Now that you have put that as a fact to me, I understand that. But as the board of selectmen are you yourselves going to intervene in any way shape or form to be able to stop this continuous onslaught?”

Selectman Richard Sheridan clarified that the selectboard has no control over the actions of the board of health.

“So the right hand doesn’t know what the left and is doing, and the head is not attached to the rest of the town, right?” Avila asked.

“The law doesn’t allow us to interfere with the board of health. That’s state law, that’s not our bylaw,” said Sheridan. “They act independently from any other board in town.”

“So they are totally independent and they can run their own show any way they choose,” said Avila. “You have no intervention in it whatsoever.”

“It would be illegal for us to interfere with what they are doing,” replied Sheridan.

Before leaving Avila told the board that despite their inability to assist him in his fight with the board of health he still has a great amount of respect for them both as a board and individually based on their reputations, but noted that he does not feel comfortable with the town having the authority to step onto the property of a taxpayer and resident to remove the “Thousands of dollars worth of toys that I have in my driveway. Particularly when the board of health can go on record and say that I no longer have the right to enjoy what belongs to me.

“I didn’t spend 10 years in the military as a military police officer to come out over here and have someone tell me I no longer have the right to do anything in the United States. My right to own a piece of property in this country gives me the ability to be able to live on that piece of property and not have any fear or retribution, to have any fear from harassment, to have any fear from assault, or accosting on my own piece of property and be able to live there in peace and harmony but that doesn’t seem to be the case here in Orange, particularly now with the board of health, particularly with the allegations that I am harboring vermin on my property. Like I said, I don’t know any vermin animals that eat steel,” Avila said. He added that the selectboard might want to look a little deeper into the matter because they “clearly have no idea what is going on.”

As a clarification, as stated in the Sept. 16 edition of the Athol Daily News, board of health chairman Jane Pierce never stated that Avila’s property actually housed any “vermin,” only that the potential was present. The chief complaint against Avila’s property is that as it currently is, emergency responders could not safely enter his property if the need arised. Because of this it represents a risk to the overall public health and a potential cost to the town should an emergency responder be injured trying to navigate the property.