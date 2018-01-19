Seaman Paper given 'go-ahead' for new warehouse

ORANGE – Seaman Paper Company is one step closer to building a new warehouse.

The Planning Board this week voted to approve the company’s project application, contingent upon town Water Department approval of the proposed water utility design.

Company President George D. Jones was present with Fitchburg-based engineer Sean Pepper and others to review the application for a proposed 165,000-square-foot warehouse, with associated access, parking, drainage and landscaping, at 10 Lucci Drive in the Orange Industrial Park. The project would include a proposed new septic system and connection to Orange’s water system.

Pepper said he has previously worked with the Orange Water Department and has established a good working relationship. He said the proposed project would take roughly one year to complete.

Seaman Paper has applied for a special permit. According to its website, the company has a strong focus on sustainable manufacturing and is a supplier of lightweight decorative tissue papers for retail packaging, consumer products and industrial lightweight papers.

In a letter to the Planning Board, Orange Water Superintendent Kenneth R. Wysk said his department must be notified in advance of any planned water equipment installations so department employees can conduct onsite inspections. Wysk also said flushing, pressurization and disinfection procedures taken by Seaman Paper must adhere to the Water Department’s standard procedures and the American Water Works Association’s standards.

Wysk also recommends Seaman Paper and its contractors keep open the lines of communication to avoid significant and costly design changes in the future.

At the recent meeting at Ralph C. Mahar Regional School, Planning Board Chairwoman Mercedes Clingerman read into the record a letter of support from Fred L. Heyes of Heyes Forest Products Inc. on Daniel Shays Highway, which is adjacent to the Orange Industrial Park.

“I am adjacent to the project on two sides, and the proposed layout is fine,” Heyes wrote in his letter. “Seaman Paper has conducted themselves in an excellent manner in all projects they have done in the park and have been good neighbors.”

This sentiment was echoed by resident Richard P. Sheridan, who lives on Daniel Shays Highway.