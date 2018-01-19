Saoirse wins Daily News Baby Contest
WENDELL — Saoirse Swan was born Jan. 1 at 9:27 p.m., two days after her due date. Saoirse and her family are the winners of the 84th annual Athol Daily News First Baby Contest, which comes with donated gifts from area businesses and individuals.
The first day of the year was accompanied by a supermoon — also known as a wolf moon — and Saoirse’s father Augustin “Gus” Ganley said friends who work in health care say there is a phenomenon of babies being born as soon as the moon reaches the top of the sky. So, he said he wasn’t surprised when his daughter came at 9:27 p.m.
“We had a wolf moon baby,” he said. “She came … right on time.”
According to CNN.com, a wolf moon “occurs when the moon becomes full on the same day it reaches its perigee, the point in the moon’s elliptical orbit when it is closest to Earth.” There is another expected on Jan. 31.
Lindsay Swan delivered Saoirse via a home birth on West Street in Wendell, surrounded by nine friends and family members. Saoirse (pronounced “Sersha”) is the Gaelic word for “freedom.”
Ganley said he and Swan “decided to buck the trend” and give their baby Lindsay’s surname.
Swan, 28, was in active labor for three hours, though the process started nine hours before that. Much of the labor took place in a room of their home designated as the “birthing center.”
Ganley, 30, grew up in Minneapolis, while Swan hails from Brooklyn. They are bound as partners, but not legally married.
Swan said previously that the birth went seamlessly.
Those who attended Saoirse’s birth included Swan’s mother, Mary-Louise Hansen, who flew in from Berkeley, Calif., and younger sister, Adrienne Swan. They became a grandmother and aunt for the first time.
Saoirse joins former winners:
1935 Carolyn Pond
1936 Joan Hamlet
1937 William Baxter
1938 Herbert Lee Hall
1939 James John Manewich
1940 Roger Byron Stewart
1941 Henry Edwin Dupray
1942 Thomas S. Mann III
1943 Donna Rae Vorce
1944 Judith Ann Barboza
1945 Gloria Ann Harris
1946 Nancy Ann Parker
1947 Jean Alice White
1948 Jane Elaine Picard
1949 Sandra Arnold
1950 George D. Swan Jr.
1951 Gregory Joseph Guild
1952 Carol Morin
1953 John Henry Bushee
1954 Sally Ann Shatos
1955 Nola Sue Shepardson
1956 Lori Luanne Barnes
1957 George Fred Woodward Jr.
1958 Keith Edmund Prue
1959 Sue Ellen Grindle
1960 Michael Dennis Jillson and Sandra Jean Van Deusen
1961 Nancy Ann Porter
1962 Lonny Warren Ricketts
1963 Angela Gates
1964 Peter Francis Johnson
1965 Karen Elaine Hatch
1966 Carol Ann Butler
1967 Dennis Charles Connor
1968 Jana Sue Boyer
1969 Dana Paul Sandova
1970 Richard E. Shortis Jr.
1971 Carrie Ann Beland
1972 Jennifer Jo Stevens
1973 Tina Maria Gauthier
1974 Patricia Ann Vaidulas
1975 Robert Dunshee
1976 Jessica Ann Musnicki
1977 Lisa Marie Soucie
1978 Steven Michael Bellemare
1979 Timothy William Graves Jr.
1980 Sarah Christine Haigh
1981 Scott Michael Belanger
1982 Robert James Langlais
1983 Phillip Michael Choquette
1984 Steven Paul Belanger Jr.
1985 Joel Earl Johnson
1986 Lauren Velta Belliveau
1987 Jessie Hildred Jackson
1988 Samantha Rae Reimers
1989 Brandon Michael Dodge
1990 Allysa Christine Hughes
1991 Christina Marie Antilla Simmington
1992 Cory Lee Smith
1993 Jacob Matthew Wilson
1994 Carl Joseph Cartee
1995 Christopher Glen Ross Gordon
1996 Matthew Damion Susen
1997 Aastin Maxwell Patterson
1998 Kaci Theresa Bradshaw
1999 Samuel Richard LeBoeuf
2000 Katelyn Rose Page
2001 Alexandria Marie Moura
2002 Megan Nicole Rich
2003 Eric Neil Arce
2004 Avery Shea Boissonnault
2005 Sophia Jean Woods
2006 Elijah James North
2007 Molly Irene Perla
2008 Brooke Ann Beauchemin
2009 Matthew Paul Whaley
2010 Makenzie Rose Shaw
2011 Hayden Michael Powell
2012 Ella Sophia Shaw-Jarvis
2013 Gianna Rose LeMay
2014 Elaria and Elianna Ibrahim
2015 Chayton Brantley Nutting
2016 Zander Elen Felix
2017 Shea Nicholas
2018 Saoirse Swan