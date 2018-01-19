Saoirse wins Daily News Baby Contest

WENDELL — Saoirse Swan was born Jan. 1 at 9:27 p.m., two days after her due date. Saoirse and her family are the winners of the 84th annual Athol Daily News First Baby Contest, which comes with donated gifts from area businesses and individuals.

The first day of the year was accompanied by a supermoon — also known as a wolf moon — and Saoirse’s father Augustin “Gus” Ganley said friends who work in health care say there is a phenomenon of babies being born as soon as the moon reaches the top of the sky. So, he said he wasn’t surprised when his daughter came at 9:27 p.m.

“We had a wolf moon baby,” he said. “She came … right on time.”

According to CNN.com, a wolf moon “occurs when the moon becomes full on the same day it reaches its perigee, the point in the moon’s elliptical orbit when it is closest to Earth.” There is another expected on Jan. 31.

Lindsay Swan delivered Saoirse via a home birth on West Street in Wendell, surrounded by nine friends and family members. Saoirse (pronounced “Sersha”) is the Gaelic word for “freedom.”

Ganley said he and Swan “decided to buck the trend” and give their baby Lindsay’s surname.

Swan, 28, was in active labor for three hours, though the process started nine hours before that. Much of the labor took place in a room of their home designated as the “birthing center.”

Ganley, 30, grew up in Minneapolis, while Swan hails from Brooklyn. They are bound as partners, but not legally married.

Swan said previously that the birth went seamlessly.

Those who attended Saoirse’s birth included Swan’s mother, Mary-Louise Hansen, who flew in from Berkeley, Calif., and younger sister, Adrienne Swan. They became a grandmother and aunt for the first time.

Saoirse joins former winners:

