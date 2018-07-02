Rite Aid in Hannaford Plaza now Walgreens

ATHOL — The Rite Aid pharmacy in the Hannaford Plaza on South Main Street is now owned by Walgreens and will soon reflect that ownership change in its branding.

“When a store transfers ownership, the location becomes a Walgreens-owned Rite Aid store,” said Phil Caruso, a spokesman for Walgreens, noting the ownership change happened late last month. “The associates in the Rite Aid in Athol have become Walgreens employees and have a Walgreens pharmacy. For now, the front of the store will continue normal business operations under the Rite Aid brand.”

Inside the store on Tuesday a line of customers could be seen waiting at the pharmacy window, below a large temporary Walgreens sign. Outside, everything looked the same. The store’s manager referred inquiries to corporate headquarters.

The business’ operation will continue as normal, without interruption. Caruso said customers can expect the same service they’ve received under Rite Aid’s ownership, and all of the store’s current employees will keep their jobs throughout the transition. Any questions about prescription coverage should be directed to the pharmacy.

The local acquisition is part of a much bigger transaction between the two corporations that was agreed upon last year. Ashley Flower, public relations manager for Rite Aid, said, in total, Walgreens purchased 1,932 stores and three distribution centers. That transition will occur in a few phases.

“First, we will transfer ownership, which will occur in waves,” Caruso said. “After the 1,932 store purchases are acquired, stores are planned to be converted to the Walgreens brand in phases over time. We anticipate the completion of the 1,932 store purchases in spring 2018. We transferred the ownership of the Rite Aid location in Athol at 1640 South Main St. on Jan. 30.”

For now, the external Rite Aid store signs will remain, with a sign on the door indicating that it is now owned by Walgreens, Caruso said.