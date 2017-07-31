Riendeau, Guertin recognized for 50 years participation in brass band

PETERSHAM — The Petersham Brass Band held their 818th concert, the last of their 103rd season, on Sunday night and also presented two members of the band with plaques to recognize their participation in the band for 50 years. Many area residents and even a few dogs came to enjoy the show. Some attendees even got up to dance.

Maureen Riendeau and Elaine Guertin, both clarinet players, first started playing in the band in the late 1960s after being recruited by the band teacher at Mahar Regional School. While the two had a feeling something may happen to celebrate their anniversary they did not see this coming.

“It doesn’t seem like it has been 50 years, it was a surprise,” said Riendeau.

Guertin said being recognized for her years of playing in the band was “very appreciative, it feels like it (playing in the band) is my life.” Guertin said her son has also been playing clarinet with the band for 20 years.

Band director Dana Robinson said, “The youth is the future of our band, we need to keep recruiting young people.” On Sunday night Robinson said they had about 28 people playing with the band.

Each summer the band, which was founded in 1914, puts on six concerts on the common on Sunday nights.

This summer the band was lucky enough to not be sabotaged by rain on any of their Sunday performances. In the event of rain the band moves into the town hall. Currently the main floor of the town hall is closed to public access due to the handicap ramp being in a state of disrepair and is in the process of being replaced.

If rain had fallen during one of the concerts the band would have had to move into the town hall basement which may not offer the best acoustics or a good space for everyone coming out to enjoy the show.

Former band director Stuart Britton was welcomed back for the night to serve as conductor.

Also showing up Sunday night were members of the 1st Congregational Parish Unitarian Church of Petersham to run the bake sale table. The offerings included various flavored cupcakes, cookies and loaves of angel food cake. Petersham Lions Club members Penny and John Blum manned the popcorn maker. Working the band’s hot dog stand were Lynn, Amanda and Jason Scott, who are seen at many Petersham events preparing hot dogs.

A video of the performance can be seen online at http://atholdailynews.com/recent-videos.