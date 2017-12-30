Remembering those who passed on in 2017

AREA — In an annual tradition, the Athol Daily News remembers the following North Quabbin area residents who passed on in 2017:

January

Gilda L. Duval, 77; Dorothy Hatch, 103; Ruth M. Rowe, 99; Gail M. Blanchard, 76; Lawrence H. Mounce, 95; Karen Plotkin, 59; Elizabeth A. Deegan, 93; David R. Colton, 54; Herbert W. Mason II; Shirley H. Recos, 81; Jeremy L.J. Hanshaw, 23; Arlan R. Butler, 82; Erin I. Pollard, 36; James W. Kuszewski, 69; Elizabeth Cummings, 81; Burke P. White, 77; Marlene A. Allen, 77; Ruth L. Brooks, 89; Marguerite E. Langlois, 95; Reginald C. Haughton Sr., 79; Elizabeth A. North, 78; Laurie A. Patnode, 54; Joseph Doyle, 21; Dr. Ronald E. Egan, 75; Evelyn M. Hurlburt, 88; Raymond F. Edson, 73; Courtland M. Whittier, 82; Robert D. Morton, 83; Anne L. Hickey, 89; John Morse, 72; William H. Kierstead, 87; Bruce A. Zwicker, 64; Martha Wade, 86; Karen L. Guilmette, 61; Martha A. Gidney, 81; James S.Young, 93; Marguerite Maga, 93; Kenneth L. Stewart, 88; Donald H. Temple, 77; James Young, 93;

February

Angelo Colo, 91; H. Thomas Colo,87; Keith E. Prue, 59; Steven Kilinke, 62; Sherman Plotkin, 88; Gail C. Spooner, 69; Lawrence H. Peavey Jr., 90; Richard E. Baldic, 80; Doris A. St. John, 70; Judith Gowey, 70; Julio Rentas Font, 68; Theophile Mailloux Jr., 82; May E. Deyo, 97; Elizabeth E. Adams, 91; Nancy Gray, 92; Maureen C. Coleman, 62; Anne P. Austin, 83; Richard E. Kimball, 92; Harold E. Kunioholm, 91; Naomi Pfeiffer, 92; Daniel P. Duda, 61: Severin E. Anderson, 91; Judith Gowey, 70; Hugh G. Blake, 94; Eva E. Varoli, 92; Cora M. Cataldi, 79; Virgina M. Keyes, 98; Doris St. John, 70; JoAnn Shepardson,73; Edith J. Miller, 90; Muriel G. Piemarini ,84; Edith F. Fregeau, 63; Rita M. Renaud, 92; Monica J. Bussiere, 45; Joyce L. Gordon,81;

March

Wilfred H. Parker, 84; Joanne E. Akey, 78; Virginia M. Collins,94; Robert E. Coppolino,74; Arline L. Buckley, 81; Norma M. Robichaud, 82; John J. Cox, 78; Susan E. Henshaw, 69; Sandra J. Lawrence, 65; Susan Corsiglia,69; Stanley C. Harris, 86; Ronald W. Johnson, 65; Rose P. McGurik, 93; Gertrude B. Prasinos, 88; Beverly C. Hubbard, 78; Russell A. Blanchard, 84; Tisha M. Merchant, 46; Edward A. Bean, 73; Paul L. Starkey, 86; Cheryl D. Carl, 69; Charles H. Moskovitz; John A. Burbine,67; Arlene A. McCormack, 81; Zachary S.B. Batalona, 44; Richard C. Spofford Sr., 89; Steven P. Fregeau, 62; Clinton P. Bigwood, 77; Joseph P. Labrie, 94; Peter J. Hemlin, 76; John C. Leeman, 74; Tanya Hamel, 50; Roy M. L ‘Heuruex , 68; Paul V. Sulda Jr., 79; Tekla Bedard, 92; Marjorie Ferrari; 93; Marion Kolasinski Taylor, 85; Richard C. Spofford Sr., 89;

April

Daniel Marsh, 47; Christine Hasanbasic, 79; Judith A. Carroll, 73; Raymond A. Kennedy, 85; Ronald J. Chiasson, 73; Carroll Rushford, 78; Karen J. Soucie, 52; Peter J. Soderman, 79; Bradford S. Raleigh, 87; Dale R. Dooley, 72; Diane Anderson, 87; Robert F. Goyette, 87: Joanne D. Boulanger, 77; Euclide J. Lorion, 72; Michael J. Camden, 53; Kenneth D. Drewes, 76; James Vladyka, 74; Joyce E. Gage, 74; Bradford Mackey, 69; Eunice C. Spooner, 73; Thomas J. Gilgut, 105; Stanley R. Prapleski, 90; Robert W. Lindsey, 85; Bonita A. Legare, 75; Mary Erali, 94;

May

Carl A. Oles, 70; Francis P. Ryder, 92; Ann Fallon, 96; John Carlson, 86; Clifford J. Forster, 89; Robert A. Rivers, 93; Julia Styles, 93; Catherine A. Willard, 80; Evelyn U. McCullough, 87; Laurie E. Charleston, 52; Lillie D. Dobson, 96; Joseph G. Bourgeois, 56; Theresa M. Daskevich, 44; Christine L. Baker, 97; Marie P. Hale, 67; Doris A, Housman, 84; Theresa D. Illingsworth, 44; Beverly Gray Bachelder, 97; Edward A. Tacy Jr., 80; Robert E. Lillie, Jr., 76; Beverly D. Bargeron, 99; Marilyn E. Willey, 85; David Star, 70; Winnifred H. Ledgard, 93; Elia Chibas, 97; Romaine Hass, 90; Carolyn A. Minty, 74; Shirley M. Svetaka, 89; Dorothy Johansson, 95; Richard Baldwin, 78; Richard G. Valley, 58; Pauline G. Kacian, 84; Carol A. Blake, 78; Deborah A. Garcia, 58; Peggy A. Bobilin, 71; Sylvia M. Hamel, 71; Sr. Irene Audet, 91; Rose M., Fitch Allison, 84; Frank T. Norton, 82; Joy A. Rastley, 51; Jeffrey D. Gordon, 49; Rocco A. Mosca; Stephen E. Cycz, 68;

June

Dorothy F. Mallet, 89; David P. Buzzell, 53; Richard A. Giroux, 81; Alexander M. Hill, 23; Adam Softic, 93; Dora J. Fellows, 79; Albert F. Euvrard, 85; Christopher M. Mcknight, 43; Rose M. Allison, 84; Laurie A. Coombs, 59; Theresa A. Corbin, 71; Robert H. Haselton, 76; Mary Jane Tamulevich, 70; Mary V. Colo, 88; John D. Eaton, 97; Doris M. Blanchard, 99; Toni L. Martin, 51; Larry W. Smith, 66; Jeffrey O. Nelson, 68; Ellen A. Finn, 99; Fay J. Wirth, 74; Avis A. Vescovi, 64; Lawrence P. Oliva,70; Raymond P. Castine,30; Fabian J. Chiasson, 97; Leah M. Bernier, 52; Karl E. Voutila, 54; Raymond Gray, 73; Ronald T. Coyne, 79; Lorraine Carr, 82;

July

Shirley J. Lundgren, 70; Cheryl M. Cutter, 69; Elwin Bacon, 68; Edward J. Duguay, 88; Raymond Fournier, 82; Susan A. Morin, 63; Philip H. Amadon, 85; Albert S. Zuidema, 98;Philip H. Amadon, 85; Lawrence J. Landry, 90; David B. Kelly, 61; Sr. Lucile Lacouture; Archie T. Proulx, 91; Charles L. Hunt, 67; Harold H. Page, 88; Phillip R. Maselli, 67;William G. Sherwood, 74; Richard W. Partridge, 89; Louis A. Lupien; Raymond E. Burke, 91; Christine J. Kowacki, 65; Christopher S. Osborne, 60; Walter C. Thompson, 84; Hilda E. Campbell, 88; Elizabeth A. Paulin, 86; Bartholomew J. Germond Sr., 91; Shirley Chambers, 82; Patricia M. Lewis, 60; Susan A. MacLean,63;

August

Joan A. Truehart, 84; Edward J. Fisher, 60; Joseph E. Kenney, 66; Richard Piper, 57; Elena B. Pease, 90; Kenneth Powell, 21; Stanley W. Cleveland, 64; Elaine M. Jaillet, 64; Virgil S. Walker, 94; David R. Dexter, 77; Kenneth P. Meunier, 64; Frank Soos, 59; Mark H. Hager, 55; Betty Ann Springer, 85; Doris Blanchard, 99; Marjorie N. Stone, 100; Neil A. Hachey, 86; David T. Adams, 75; Agathi Spanakis, 66; Ruth L. MacEwen, 87; Phebe A. Jacobs, 72; Phyllis Jamsa; David C. Burnham Jr., 48;

September

Ann M. Chadbourne, 51; Clifford F. Batchelor, 78; Ana Ojeda, 88; John G. Quader, 69; Michael R. Arnold, 65; Roberta M. Brackett, 92; Norman C. Cary, 64; Fredrick A. Smock, 76; Marion Sawin, 89; Kristine K. Abbott, 69; Gladys R. O’Hare, 85; Barry M. Songer, 60; Stanley Harrington, 79; Steven B. Chiasson, 65; Edith L. Shepardson, 90; James C. O’Brien, 61; David. Atherton, 77; Anthony D. Nawotny, 79; Florence G. Vincent, 100; Freda Stoddard, 97; Bruce Whippie, 65; William J. DiFederico, 61; Lyle Kenney, 83; Theresa M. Obue, 89; Dorothy E. Wert, 102;

October

Thomas Novack, 67; Kathy J. Aldrich, 64; Andrew C. Johnson, 98; John E. Andrews, 65; Elizabeth A. Lutz, 65; Daniel E. Mead, 56; Bernard A. Groncowicz, 97; Alice M. Crowe, 86; Guy W. Howard, 83; Leo Martin, 77; Douglas J. Peterson, 72; Cheryl A. Sarrazin, 54; Roberta I. Hanes, 92; David Henderson, 64; Sandra L. McClellan,52; Donald Choate, 82; Ruth E. Everhart, 94; June A. Copeta, 84; Richard K. Stone, 96; Katherine Dubia Roy, 94; Lorraine Black, 77; Tex C. Sumner, 89; Roberta A. Muzzy, 79; Donald J. Shea, 91;

November

Eugene R. Monette, 77; Donald J. Shea, 91; Roberta S. Muzzy, 79; Jonathan M. Baker, 32; Burnice E. Smith, 95; L. Doris Olson, 102; Janice C. Peirce, 85; John W. Connors, 70; Louise Piragis; Herbert E. Bushee, 94; Evelyn L. Ferrara, 98; Robert H. Wickham Jr., 56; Marian A. Lombard, 94; Thomas M. Conlin, 74; Charles L. Brown Jr., 93; Doreen L. Rivers, 77; Magaret E. Lundquist, 94; Michael J. Begor, 46; Glenn T. Matthews Jr., 65; Charles J. Winn, 75; Rolland G. Betourney, 90; Kristina A. Pickup, 30; Lisa J. Willard, 55; Stella J. Pandiscio, 89; Jo Ann Preece, 90; Edward P. Alden III, 60; Virginia Martin; Louis A. Nelson Jr., 88; Richard M. Kennedy, 86; Donald E. Kingsley Jr., 58; Margaret A. Simonetti, 85; Gordon W. North, 82; Maragaret A. Simonetti, 85;

December

Thomas R. Sims, 86; Mary E. Eno, 66; Catherine N. Fifield, 87; Louis M. Talbot, 68; Denise M. Jillson, 53; Barbara A. Corey, 90; Louis M. Talbot, 68; Sherry L. Crocker, 59; Margaret Teto, 80; Sheila J. Oliver, 78; Raymond E. Parker, 77; June B. Webster, 81.