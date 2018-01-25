With recent rain, emergency crews monitoring ice jam

ATHOL — Emergency officials are watching an ice jam in the Millers River that remains in place despite Tuesday’s high rainfall.

Earlier in the day, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a flood watch for areas around the river, noting that “heavy rain on Tuesday may cause renewed flooding in the vicinity of the ice jam.”

The advisory cautioned that “those who live or work near the Milles River should pay attention for possible flood warnings. Be ready to move to higher ground and avoid flooded roadways if flooding occurs.”

A mass of ice broke free from the river a few weeks ago, raising flooding concerns. 26 occupied apartments at Morton Meadows, an elderly housing complex, were evacuated. Water came just a few feet from the building closest to the river.

As of 6:30 p.m., Athol Fire Department, which closely monitored the situation throughout the day, said the river didn’t overflow its banks.