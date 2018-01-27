Queen Lake Dam set to be repaired

PHILLIPSTON — Culminating years of effort by local volunteers, the historic Queen Lake Dam is set to be rehabilitated for an estimated $350,000.

“The money was set aside at last town meeting, and the engineering has been completed and permits have been approved,” said Town Administrator Kevin Flynn.

A recent request for bids posted online recently seeks a contractor to demolish the dam’s “existing spillway and outlet conduit,” and construct a “new concrete spillway and gate structure, outlet gates, trash racks, low level outlet pipe, rip rap slope protection, gravel crest and landscaping.”

The town will accept proposals until Jan. 31, at which time any that have been submitted will be unsealed and publically read at the Selectboard’s office in the town hall, 50 The Common.

“Over time, there has been wear on the dam. There’s concern that it needs to be updated, and a new sluice gate (an intake pipe with a gate running through the dam that controls water flow) put in,” Flynn said, noting that Whipps Inc., an Athol-based water gate manufacturer, has donated a gate for the project. The new gate will be installed next to an existing, non-functioning, gate.

The dam’s history

Since the early 1950’s, when the Queen Lake Dam’s penstock — or sluicegate — rotted out, the dam, which is low and mostly underground, has been in a gradual state of deterioration, according to John Colby, president of the Queen Lake Association and a member of the town’s dam committee.

Without the gate, “the lake started going down the drain. It started flowing out through Burnshirt Brook out into the swamp,” said Colby.

As an emergency measure, town’s Selectboard at the time voted to pour concrete into the pipe so that water couldn’t flow through freely. It was a temporary measure completed without a professional engineer that wasn’t intended as a permanent solution.

“They didn’t want to lose the lake,” Colby said. In recent years, water has begun leaking through the concrete, prompting state inspectors to give the dam a “poor” rating which in turned has caused more frequent inspections at-cost to local taxpayers.

Aside from being a monetary drain, the dam’s deterioration has been a severe detriment to Queen Lake’s health. Since the penstock was plugged, it’s not easy to change the lake’s water level.

“You need to be able to raise and lower the water from time to time to flush it out and drain invasive species,” Colby continued. “In general, ‘draw down’ is super healthy for the lake. It traumatizes weed growth.” With no water to protect them, lake bottom weeds freeze, “then you rapidly refill, ripping the roots out of the soil.”

Responding to those concerns, local volunteers and town officials joined efforts to find a solution.

“The Queen Lake association and the town working together formed a committee to investigate. We interviewed different companies, different engineering groups to figure out how to repair it,” Colby said. Following that lengthy process, a town-hired engineering company designed rehabilitation plans.

This recent request for bids is a result of those efforts.

Community support

Queen Lake serves as an important tax base for Phillipston, with about 100 cottages surrounding it, a dozen of which are permanent residences. The lake also brings in tourism. Residents from throughout the immediate region, such as its current caretaker James Potter who’s originally from Barre, have been swimming at Queen Lake Beach since the 1930s.

“This is a pristine little lake. It’s a special place. A glacial lake that’s not well known,” Potter said Friday afternoon while overlooking the frozen lake from atop the dam, which is a half-mile down a dirt path from Millstone Road.

He’s right. Standing in the cold air at the lake’s edge, it’s easy to agree with Potter. Deep gurgles seep out from beneath a frozen layer of ice. Golden sunlight baths snowy ground between tall pine trees. Out on the ice, three coyotes scamper toward the shore. Two disappear into the forest, and soon call out to the other, still on the ice, their high pitched barks echoing through the woods.

“I’m very fond of it. My parents used to bring me here after work,” said Potter, who is retired, watching the now lone coyote. “My place is down there on the right.”

Others share Potter’s appreciation. Local resident Dan Wilson donated a small portion of land to the town needed for the dam’s repair, according to Potter. And at annual town meeting last year, a vote to fund the dam repair project “was nearly unanimous. I think there was only one person who voted against it out of the whole town.” Colby said. “It’s going out to bid, and hopefully we’ll get someone who’s willing to do it. It’s been a long time, and it’s very heartening to find the town would support it. It’s a benefit to the whole town.”

“The Queen Lake Association is very grateful the town has come forward with funds to rebuild the dam and preserve the lake,” Potter said.

Request for bids

Anyone who wants to submit a bid proposal for the project can acquire the project’s plans from Lenart Consulting Service, LLC., which is at 408 Memorial Drive, in Chicopee. Designs can be obtained in either physical or digital form. The general bid deadline is Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. There is a non-refundable $50 fee to submit a proposal. Questions about bidding should be emailed to dlchicopee@charter.net.

Town officials would like repair work to begin this September.

Locally, inquiries can be directed to the Selectboard at (978-249-6828. Potter noted that Selectman Terry Dymek has “spearheaded” efforts.