Public input requested for Community Development Block Grant application

ORANGE — Town officials want public input on the contents of this year’s Community Development Block Grant Application, which is awarded to for housing, community, and economic development projects that assist low and moderate-income residents.

There will be a public hearing on Feb. 14 at 6:45 p.m. at the Town Hall. “The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss the contents of this application. The town will be applying for the following activity: a town-wide housing rehabilitation program,” a notice posted on the town’s website says. “Any person or organization wishing to be heard will be afforded the opportunity.”

Orange will contract with Franklin County Regional Housing and Redevelopment Authority to administer the Community Development Block Grant program. The application’s deadline is early March, according to Adrienne Menges, Orange’s community development administrator. The town isn’t expected to find out if the grant has been awarded until the summer.

A representative from the Housing and Redevelopment Authority will be at the meeting to answer any questions.

If anyone can’t attend but wishes to have their voice heard, they can mail written comments to the Town of Orange, Orange Town Hall, Executive Administrator, 6 Prospect St., Orange, Mass. 01364. A snow date for the public hearing is Feb. 14 at the same location starting at 6:45 p.m.