Potential solar facility at former landfill

ATHOL — Town officials want to lease out a portion of the former Athol municipal landfill at 1010 Royalston Road for a third party commercial or utility-scale solar energy facility.

“The lease shall be for a term of up to 25 years, with an option to extend the lease term for up to an additional five years,” according to a request for proposals recently posted to the town’s website.

Under conditions outlined in that advertisement, the solar field would “interconnect to the local electric grid,” but would “not supply electrical energy to town facilities other than the subject site.”

For those who wish to submit a request for proposals, documents can be obtained by emailing dpw2@townofathol.org. To be considered, proposals must be received at the office of the Athol Department of Pubic Works, Room 24, 584 Main St., Athol, MA 01331 by Monday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m. At that time, proposals will be publicly opened in the town hall’s room 21.