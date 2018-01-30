Police officers taser belligerent Orange man

ORANGE — Local police tasered a Orange man into submission after they say he choked a woman and swung at a neighbor with a baseball bat.

John R. Feeley, 48, of 82 Mechanic St., pleaded innocent at arraignment Monday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon against a household member, destruction of property worth more than $250, and strangulation or suffocation, according to a police report filed in Orange District Court.

As documented in the report, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. A passing neighbor noticed a broken storm door and scattered glass outside Feeley’s apartment and knocked on the door to find out what happened.

Feeley answered holding a baseball bat and “started swinging” but didn’t hit anyone, police said. Police arrived soon after, but Feeley refused to exit, saying, “I’m not opening the door. I’m not going to jail,” the report says, noting that officers then heard “a female voice inside of the apartment telling Feeley to open the door.”

Police kicked open the door and officers wrestled Feeley outside onto the front walk. There, after Feeley continued to resist police, “Officer Kovacevic administered a stun to Feeley’s back and he immediately placed his hands behind his back,” the report says.

Later, inside the apartment, the report notes, officers found a woman who claimed that Feeley had choked her, “squeezing her neck and saying he was going to kill her. It was difficult to breathe.” According to the report, Feeley broke the glass door when he attacked the woman.

Feeley was arrested immediately after the altercation with police and held on $10,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to come before the court again on Feb. 2.