Phillipston receives fire safety grants

PHILLIPSTON — The town’s fire department has received $4,923 through the state’s Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E) and Senior SAFE programs to continue fire safety educational programs.

“We have an ongoing program to install smoke detectors in people’s houses,” said Fire Chief Richard Stevens on Thursday. So far, local firefighters have distributed more than 80 combination carbon dioxide and smoke detectors to Phillipston residents. Stevens said residents can request up to three detectors per household (one for each floor), free of charge.

The money will also be used to pay for senior luncheons hosted by the fire department three times each year, and to purchase t-shirts distributed to students every October during national fire safety month.

“Children are our best billboards, because they wear the t-shirts all the time,” Stevens said. For more information, or to request free carbon dioxide and smoke detectors, call the Fire Department at 978-249-6302.