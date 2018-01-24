Home / Local / Top Headlines / Phillipston administrative assistant receives high marks

Phillipston administrative assistant receives high marks

Wed, 01/24/2018 - 12:20pm Jared
By: 
ANDY CASTILLO For the Athol Daily News

PHILLIPSTON — Administrative Assistant Kevin Flynn passed a yearly review Monday "with flying colors."

The town's three-member Selectboard signed off on the review at this week's board meeting. Flynn was hired by the board unanimously last August.

In years before that and among other prior positions, Flynn assisted 15 central Massachusetts communities through direct contracts and as a consultant to the Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission.

His educational background includes a doctorate in political science and public policy from Yale University; a bachelor's and subsequent master's in political science from Drew University; and a certificate degree in local government from the London School of Economics.

