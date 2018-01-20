Petersham joining in on QDRUG activity week

PETERSHAM — Forget about painting the town red. Petersham will turn purple with the help of Nekr Jenkins, Chairman of the Quabbin Drug Unifying Group (QDRUG), and Petersham School Nurse Christy Warburton.

Last week the selectmen approved a request brought forward by QDRUG member Kathryn Inman of Barre to hang Project Purple ribbons at the Petersham Center School and the police station. “It is the desire of QDRUG to encourage our towns to create a week of awareness throughout our area. This week is in support of the Herren Foundation and the Project Purple initiative. This has been part of the Quabbin Middle and High Schools for the past four years. We will be offering a variety of activities.” Inman stated.

“And if there is a private business who would like to hang ribbons — it is always appreciated,” said Jenkins.

Large purple ribbons will pop into view in time for Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery Week Jan. 22 to 26 in the Quabbin Regional School District. Warburton will head up the hanging of the ribbons in Petersham this weekend and said “Quabbin was nice enough to let us join in this year.” She has been instrumental in bringing the program, which started as a small effort in Oakham three years ago, to Petersham. “This helps give students a solid foundation for when they enter middle school,” she said. Students from the K-6 Petersham Center School have the option of continuing on to middle school at either of the Quabbin Regional or Mahar Regional schools.

This is the third year that Petersham has participated in Project Purple. Nurse Warburton became involved three years ago on a small scale. The first year ribbons were hung at Quabbin Retreat, at 211 North Main St., an 86-bed facility that provides outpatient services for adults with dual diagnosis of mental illness and substance abuse disorders. The second year ribbons were hung “unofficially” around town, she said. This year the QDRUG week is more organized, with a variety of activities scheduled in each of the schools.

Petersham Center School

On Monday, January 22 from 6-7 p.m. there will be a free Narcan training and distribution event at Petersham Center School, 31 Spring Street. “This is our biggest event,” said Warburton, “It’s a great program for the community.” Tom Wilson of the HIV/AIDS Project, Worcester talk about the overdose reversal drug, Narcan, and demonstrate how to use the aerosol version used commonly by emergency medical personnel, firefighters and police when attending to an overdose victim. There is no cost to attend the training and a kit of two doses of Narcan will be given to each attendee who successfully completes the training.

Warburton said there will be a number of activities throughout the week for the younger students, including a presentation on “Stranger Danger” by Detective Peter Buck and members of the Police Department. On “Crazy Hair and Crazy Hat Day,” a representative from the district attorney’s office will talk about bullying.

On Friday, Police Chief Cooley will address the children. At 6 p.m. there will be a basketball game between the police officers and sixth grade students and parents.

Quabbin High School

Any Quabbin students wearing purple Friday will be admitted free to the boys JV and varsity basketball game vs. Tyngsboro and the girls’ basketball games vs. North Middlesex.

On Tuesday, January 23 from 6-8 p.m. there will be a presentation of “Hidden In Plain Sight” covering what to look for in a teenager’s bedroom, by District Attorney Joseph Early’s office. A short film will be shown for teens, parents and adults “If Only”, by the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation and Millennium Health, to raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug misuse and abuse.

Quabbin Middle/High

Karaoke and a lip sync battle are planned for high school students in the Quabbin auditorium on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be prizes awarded, and food provided. For middle school students, from 6-9 p.m. there will be a Project Purple Party, which includes a climbing wall, and dance, in the school cafeteria and gymnasium.

Quabbin Elementary School event

Last night there was a “Kindness Rocks Party” for elementary students (and their parents) in the Quabbin-Petersham district at the Ruggles Lane Elementary School. Said Jenkins, “There was music and activities; fun activities to help students work on being kind, being respectful and taking care of yourself.” The party was organized by school nurse Diana Tuttle. There are more activities planned for the coming week. For more information, contact school nurse Diana Tuttle.

THP Project Purple is an initiative of The Herren Project, a nonprofit foundation established by former NBA basketball player Chris Herren that assists individuals and families struggling with addiction.

In the recent past, Herren has given talks at the Mahar Regional School and Athol High School to help bring awareness to the dangers of substance abuse and encourage positive decision making.

Warburton said at the Petersham School the program focuses on pride, bullying, and staying safe.

The school also conducts a Drug Awareness Resistance Education program for the fifth graders, with a graduation ceremony for 16 students coming up on January 29.

For more information email to quabbin.drug@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/QuabbinDrugResponse.