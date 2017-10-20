Orange Chief outlines request for removal from Civil Service

ORANGE — Article nine of the warrant for next Thursday’s special town meeting is a request to remove the police department from Civil Service. At the selectboard meeting Wednesday night, police chief Craig Lundgren outlined why he is bringing this request to the town.

Last year, after a year-and-a-half’s worth of work, the chief’s position was removed from Civil Service following a town meeting vote to petition the state legislature to allow the move. This meant Lundgren could move from an “acting chief” to full “chief” status. While his position was subject to Civil Service, this meant that the town could not promote from within the department to find its new chief, the town had to request a list from the state and choose based on test scores. This meant there was a very good chance the new chief would not be familiar with Orange at all.

Lundgren began his presentation to the selectboard with an explanation of his experience working with Civil Service, beginning four years ago when he was hired.

The department has always had between four and seven reserve officers that can fill in when a full-time officer is out on vacation at a lesser rate of pay. Being a reserve officer also allows for a number of years of training to learn the streets and people of Orange, along with department procedures. Then, when someone retires, the department has a pool of candidates to withdraw from. This is important, Lundgren explained, because the department lost full-time officer James Laflamme recently, who requested a Civil Service transfer to Chicopee to be closer to family. With this vacancy the department has had to use overtime to fill in the empty shifts, and the overtime budget is dwindling. A day shift officer was moved to the midnight shift and the sergeant now works as a patrolman during the day, but this still leaves weekends and if the Sergeant works all week then he can’t also work the weekends without there being overtime involved.

Four years ago, Lundgren’s goal was to build up the reserve force. “I never could understand why past chiefs never put an effort into hiring some reserves,” he said. The procedure is that every two years a new Civil Service list is released with the most recent testing scores. Under the rules of Civil Service, when a chief requests a list they must hire testers from Orange. If there is no one from Orange, or they do not work out, then he must request a state-wide list. Four years ago, when Lundgren called for the list, it contained four names of Orange residents and he hired all four.

“We have a very strict and cumbersome training process,” he said. “We want people who are dedicated to this town who will give their time and energy and complete training on their own in order to maybe someday be a full-time officer. So through that process, all four decided it wasn’t for them.”

Along with passing the Civil Service exam an applicant also has to pay $2,000 to attend the reserve academy along with CPR, first responder, firearms training, and other such exams. “The list goes on and on,” Lundgren said.

So Lundgren contacted Civil Service and asked them what his options are if all four Orange residents didn’t work out. They replied that he has to obtain a state-wide list. “Ok,” he said, “but I have people from Athol, New Salem, Phillipston, Royalston, Petersham that are coming into my office saying ‘I have a degree in criminal justice, I want to be a cop somewhere. I’ll do whatever it takes. I have all the training. I have already paid for my reserve academy, what do I do?’ and I have to tell them ‘There is nothing you can do in Orange because Boston says you’re not on my list.’” So as a brand new chief, still trying to learn everything he needs to know about his new position, Lundgren had to dedicate time every single day for a six month period going through a list of 184 names to find one person that can work in Orange.

Civil Service gives out 10 names at a time, he said, and it takes a week to get those names. Then those on the list have 10 days to come into the department and say they are interested. They then have 10 more days to complete and turn in an application. If no one on that list of 10 names is interested you have to start the process over again with a new list of 10 more names. “I spent six months not really learning what I should have been learning about the budget and other things happening in our community, and after six months I went through 184 names and I finally said ‘Forget it, we just won’t have any reserves. We’ll just hope for the best.’”

Lundgren chose to wait through the test two years ago, rather than call for a list. Recently a new test was administered so Lundgren decided to request a new list because the department still has four openings for reserves and the department is set to start seeing retirements in the near future.

The new list only had two names on it. “So even if I wanted to hire four new reserve officers and a full-time patrolman I couldn’t, because there’s only two names on the list” he said. “And I really hope these two people are interested.” If the two are not interested then next closest names on the state-wide list that Lundgren would have to call are in Fall River, Braintree, Worcester, Marlboro, Peabody, Lexington, Brockton, and Boston. “It’s just never going to happen. We’re going to be stuck for another two years with nobody to hire” he said.

There are only a few towns left in Western Mass. that still use Civil Service; Athol, Gardner, Greenfield, and Montague. Lundgren said he reached out to the chiefs in each of these towns and found they have all made steps to remove themselves from Civil Service but it hasn’t happened for one reason or another. Athol just voted to remove their reserve officers. What Athol is doing in smaller steps, Lundgren wants to do in one swoop. With other communities the issue always comes up that patrolman’s unions always want something in return to give something up, he said. “I’m in the unique position where the patrolmen in Orange have voted 100-percent that they support this decision. That they are not asking for anything in return. They want their department to be better. They want some new hires to come in. They want to start training people and they want people to be available to plug into the full-time slots.”

In his research for how to get out of Civil Service Lundgren spoke to a personal friend and fellow academy graduate who is now the chief of the Burlington department, with over 80 patrolmen under him and who successfully removed his department from Civil Service after being unable to hire anyone when needed. He introduced Lundgren to the chief of the Norwood Police Department, William Brooks III, who is considered the expert on Civil Service. Brooks told Lundgren to inform the selectboard that in the past nine years 29 cities and towns have voted to remove themselves from Civil Service and the reason you only get a list with two names on it is because nobody is taking the test anymore.

Lundgren said that the process for removing the town from Civil Service will be significantly faster than it was for removing the chief’s position. The reason it took a year-and-a-half for his position was that the town voted to petition the state legislature for the move. This meant three separate hearings and then the governor had to sign it. The benefit of this is that when Lundgren retires the town can actually advertise the opening. “You can have actual interviews with people. You can look at their backgrounds. You don’t have to look at a list from Boston that says ‘This person got a 97 so this is your next chief,’” he said. “Instead of a test score you can measure things like integrity and work ethic, which is very important for a police chief.”

Unfortunately, in his new research he found that the procedure used for the chief’s position was not needed at all. He was referred to a section of Mass. General Law that states that any law voted in town meeting may be revoked in the same manner as it was created. So when consulting other police chiefs who have left Civil Service they all told him “it has to be voted out the same way it was voted in.” Meaning, if the article that voted to put the town into Civil Service said “to petition the state legislature to allow the town of Orange to join Civil Service” then it needs to say the same thing for removal, which is what was done for the Chief’s position.

Chief Brooks told Lundgren that if he could ever find how the town voted it in, and when it was voted in, to see if it includes the phrase “to petition the state legislature.” So town clerk Nancy Blackmer, “who is one of the most dedicated employees you have in this town. Who will spend countless hours digging up a vote from 1929,” he said, found the original vote from the March 4, 1929 town meeting warrant, where Article 26 simply stated “...Accepting Section 37 of Chapter 19 Revised Laws placing the Police Department under Civil Service Regulations.” Meaning that all the town has to do is to vote to rescind that particular vote. There is no need to wait on state legislature or the governor to do anything and the very next day after the town meeting Lundgren can start calling up potential hires and start filling up the department. “We went through a year-and-a-half of torture and it was not necessary,” Lundgren said.

As a bonus, any officer who was hired under the provisions and benefits of Civil Service will still retain those benefits even after a vote to remove the department from Civil Service.

Also on the 1929 warrant, a request to spend $18 to purchase new traffic lights.

Next Thursday’s town meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the town hall.