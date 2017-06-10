Orange Celebrate the Harvest Parade Line-up

ORANGE — The Orange Business Association’s 26th annual Celebrate the Harvest event will be held Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Orange Municipal Airport, beginning at 8 a.m.

This year’s theme is “Welcome to Castle Rock,” a nod to the Stephen King-inspired Hulu series partly being filmed in town.

There is still time to enter the eight-division Harvest Parade, which will step off at 1 p.m. from Pete’s Tire Barns Inc. on East Main Street and proceed to the center of town, turn down South Main Street and onto East River Street, and end at the airport. Entrants can show up the day of the parade and will be placed in a division.

The line-up as of Oct. 4 includes:

Division I

(Line up to the right side of Pete’s Tire Barns)

Orange Police cruiser.

Rolling Thunder Inc.

Eagle Riders.

American Legion color guard.

Orange Selectboard.

Grand marshals — Irene and Grover Ballou.

Show cars.

Division II

(Line up to the left side of Pete’s)

Athol High School band.

Mahar king and queen and their court.

Republican candidate for State Senate, Geoff Diehl.

Mission Covenant Church float.

Friends Forever 4-H Club.

Show cars.

Division III

(Line up to the rear left side of Pete’s)

Narragansett High School band.

1981 Mercedes convertible.

Boys Scouts Troop 40 float.

Show cars.

Division IV

(Line up to left side of the Orange General Store)

Turners Falls High School band.

U.S. Air Force vehicle.

Orange Revitalization Partnership or Starry Starry Night float.

Dick’s Haunted Barn promo car.

Orange Lions Club float or march.

Show cars.

Division V

(Line up to the left side of Educare)

Pioneer Regional High School band.

Athol Credit Union float.

Friends of the Council on Aging marching.

Show cars.

Division VI

(Line up at old Legion parking lot)

Franklin County Drum and Bugle Corps.

Athol Lions Club float.

Girl Scouts.

Glory Riders (horses).

Show cars.

Division VII

(Line up at Orange Armory parking lot)

Orange Community Band.

Friends of the Orange Public Libraries float.

Show cars.

Division VIII

(Line up on Mill Street across from the Armory)

Emergency vehicles.

Orange Police cruiser.

No candy can be thrown from any moving float or car, as safety is the number one concern. It is asked that entries wanting to distribute candy have someone walking alongside the float or car and handing it out. Anyone driving a vehicle who does “burn-outs” will be pulled from the parade.