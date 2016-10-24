Orange candidates offer statements





Robert Stack “On November 8th voters in the Town of Orange will have the opportunity to make a major impact on our national political scene by taking the time to vote for a Presidential candidate. At the same time you will have the unique opportunity to vote and chose a candidate to fill the vacant position on your Selectboard. This is your opportunity to voice your opinion as to which candidate you feel will offer the best chance of making a difference in our town government and in the way our town operates. “With our town election coinciding with the Presidential election there is the possibility that there will be many more votes cast in the local election, numbers that we do not normally see. The positive is that more voters may be involved in our local process but the negative is that many voters will be casting a ballot for people they do not know. “Below I have provided some detailed information for your review. For those who would rather skip over this article and view information on the web please go to my website www.electbobstack.com —that site will provide detailed information about me and will give you the chance to review various segments of the site at your leisure. “Of the three candidates vying for the position of selectman, I believe that I have the most to offer the taxpayers and the town and I also believe that I have the ability to help bring about the most change. “I am an independent person, I view all of the issues with an open mind and I seek answers to the problems by being able to objectively, systematically, intelligently and without bias, delve into the issues as they affect all aspects of town government and the taxpayers. “I was born and raised in public housing in the City of Boston and I understand that hard work and determination can bring success. Because I was not born and raised in Orange, I have the ability to look at each issue without being influenced by past history or special interest groups. Instead, I can and will make decisions based upon how they will impact all of the taxpayers. “Since May 2012 I have been a member of the Orange Finance Committee, serving as Chair for the last year. During that time I have been able to successfully work with the committee to reach out to taxpayers, town employees and all town departments. For the first time since I have been a member of both this community and Finance Committee our town budget was presented and successfully passed during a smooth and efficient process at our annual town meeting. “In addition I was able, with the assistance of all FinCom members, to work with the Town Administrator and Board of Selectman in a professional, courteous and respectful manner that assisted in successfully completing the budget process. “Over the last four years I continually expressed my opinion that the town needed to revisit the agreements we had to provide ambulance services to our neighboring towns. The agreements we had were not in the best interest of our town or our taxpayers. Although it took longer than hoped, this year I was instrumental in helping the town develop an Ambulance Assessment program so that the neighboring towns receiving our services would pay a fair and reasonable assessment for those services. This will help ensure that the taxpayers of Orange are not subsidizing services to another town while at the same time helping to ensure that our neighbors still have access to a high quality professional level of emergency medical services. “My time on the Finance Committee has also shown each of you that I will take a stand on an issue, even if it is an unpopular position. I believe that my decisions must be made in the best interest of our community and the taxpayer. I will not be pressured or influenced into making decisions that I cannot support. “Over the last few years the Town of Orange has faced numerous financial and political issues that have clouded the picture as to what Orange has to offer. We have suffered through numerous internal personnel changes including the abrupt departure of a Town Administrator. We have witnessed the loss of numerous jobs when our largest employer took the step to phase down operations in Orange. These issues have added even more financial stress upon our community and most importantly our taxpayers. “Many of these same issues have also contributed in placing a serious financial strain on our homeowners through an unfair and often time’s unbearable property tax rate. That must change. “Unfortunately, these issues have also resulted in helping add to a feeling of apathy throughout our town. Less than 90 voters attended our last annual town meeting, a number that reflects even more significantly when you consider that there are over 4,000 registered voters in our community. “You the voter, now have an opportunity to elect a person who will view each negative as a challenge, a challenge that if handled properly will present positive opportunities for the town and help lower the burden on our homeowners and residents. I believe that I am that person. “I earned my Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Providence College and have a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice earned at UMass Lowell. I will use both of these degrees to enhance the position of selectman. I believe that all town departments should be operated by using the outline of a business model and I would use my education and personal experience in the business sector to help mesh the business versus municipal mindset. “Of particular importance to me is the accountability of all Town leaders, department heads and employees. I do not believe in micro-managing Town Government, instead I believe that goals should be set, responsibilities should be spelled out and accountability should be expected and enforced. Efficiencies and success can only be realized when individuals know what is expected and are given the freedom and opportunity to attain goals and positive results. “I believe that most employees would not only welcome the chance to set goals but would also welcome the opportunity to accomplish those goals. It provides a base line for development, a degree of satisfaction when the goals are met, and it provides each employee with a personal stake in the day to day operation of our town. “This concept will also require that each department head operate in an efficient, employee oriented manner so that employee successes will reflect in departmental successes, which would then reflect in positive results for the community. I will work tirelessly to help develop a financial plan that will allow all town departments the ability to operate within their budgets, budgets that must be realistically set based upon the needs of the community. The Fiscal Year 2017 Budget process reflects my vision of how our community can work together towards generating a successful and workable financial plan. “Our Finance Committee is comprised of an intelligent, dedicated and thought provoking group of men and women who when coupled with the solid financial team we now have in Town Hall can provide a stabilizing base for moving forward with a clear financial plan. I would utilize these resources throughout the year not just at budget time. “I believe that my experiences in the business sector, the emergency medical management “Field, in public safety and the Military are an invaluable resource that can only benefit the town. Combined, I offer the voters of Orange more than 30+ years of direct experience in careers that required a great deal of thought, the ability to multi-task, make difficult decisions, work with multi-million dollar budgets and have the ability to set aside personal achievement so that the team would succeed. “There are some who may think that I look at Orange with a pessimistic view when in fact I simply look at reality, ask questions, conduct my research, state the truth and work towards generating positive pieces that may be used when putting the puzzle of our dreams together. Reality isn’t always what we like to see or hear but reality – good or bad – is opportunity and opportunity is what will bring success. “Reality is that the Town of Orange has a large senior community one that must be respected and endeared. These folks are the foundation of our community and it is our responsibility to build upon that while providing every opportunity for our seniors to continue to enjoy the results of their hard work. Many of these same folks are no longer able to attend town meeting, not for lack of desire but in many cases from the simple lack of transportation. “One of my first agenda items would be to help establish a transportation system to allow our seniors the opportunity to once again attend town meetings. Their voices should be heard when town decisions are being made. “In addition, I will work to establish a program in collaboration with our high school, where I could sit with junior and senior students to listen to and understand their vision of the future of Orange. These young voices must be heard and, as we all know, those in my age bracket are but the key holders to the community the future of Orange sits in our schools. “I believe that often times we miss two key elements when trying to work towards the future of Orange and those are the ‘seniors and the kids’! We have the wisdom of the past and the excitement of the future sitting within our community – let us take advantage of this opportunity to bring them together and build a stronger community. “As mentioned earlier, I have established a website so that you can learn more about me and so that you will have the information you need to make an informed decision when you go to the polls. Please take the time to look at my site www.electbobstack.com and I believe that you will find a candidate you will be proud to support. “Thank you for taking the time to read this statement and I would respectfully ask for your considerations at the polls and your vote on November 8. I look forward to having the opportunity to represent you on the Orange Board of Selectmen.”