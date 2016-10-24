Orange candidates offer statements
ORANGE — Along with the presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Orange voters also have the opportunity to vote early for their next selectman. Polls open today.
Three residents have stepped forward to fill the one-year seat on the board which will complete the final year of Walter Herk’s three-year term. Herk announced earlier this fall that he would be resigning from the board due to an impending move to New Salem.
The three candidates include retired town administrator Richard Kwiatkowski, who was narrowly defeated by Richard Sheridan last spring; finance committee chairman Bob Stack, who is hoping to leverage the experience he has gained serving the town in that capacity into a win; and political newcomer Ryan Mailloux, who, despite a lack of experience in office has been working constantly to engage residents through social media to listen and address their needs.
The three candidates offer their statements below:
|
Richard Kwiatkowski
“l have decided to run for Selectman again and you might be wondering why.
“Over the course of the last 15 years that I have lived in Orange, I have worked behind the scenes to make this a better community while others are just now trying to get their name out.
“I am very proud of my successes within the community. Whether it is the 15 years of the successful Food-a-thons, the building of the Veterans Monument, the building of the Tully Fire Station, the successful use of the Town Hall auditorium with major concerts brought in, Celebrate the Harvest or Riverfront Park.
“Riverfront Park was a project that came out of a group of people who just wanted to do something good for the community creating an area and atmosphere that everyone could benefit from. This is my proudest accomplishment.
“I believe that I can serve the community as I have in the past even though in many times it has been behind the scenes instead of out in front.
“I’m here to serve you and the community, to serve your needs not the personalities and needs of those people that believe that politics are a game.
“The Town of Orange is over a $20 million dollar business. It is time we put leaders in the position of Selectmen that know how to address business ventures.
“We need people to lead us that know how to address our money and the impact that the Board of Selectmen’s decisions have on us on a daily basis.
“There is very poor communication and information given out to the townspeople. I believe as you do that we pay a lot of taxes and don’t get a lot of communication or information. I don’t know why that is but I would like to change that and believe I can do so. Although I am only one member of the board, I think I could change that and make it become a reality.
“I know what it takes to keep the public informed. I know what it takes to do this job.
“Of the three of us currently running for this seat, one of my opponents has no experience at all. While the other has been on the Finance Committee and has been chairman of that committee, which I give him credit for. I believe he should stay there where he is the most effective.
“During my tenure as Town Administrator, I was in the trenches of actually producing those budgets for over 10 years. I helped save this town from countless lawsuits over the course of those years including many employees who would have sued the town for violation of their contracts. This in the end cost me my job.
“All too many times these elections are a popularity contest. It should not be popularity but instead be about the individual who works behind the scenes in many venues to strengthen our community, the individual who has the professional background to make this a better town, the individual who has put his heart and soul into this community and has always given back.
“This time we owe it to ourselves to elect the individual that has the background of experience and the knowledge of what needs to be done to make the operation run in more professional way. This will help our taxes and our wallets.
“To the voters and taxpayers of Orange, On November 8 the Town will once again have the opportunity to make a decision on how you want your town to be run and the direction you want the town to move in.
“We need to put in an individual who has a proven track record of accomplishments. We need to elect an individual who wants to move the town forward and not make it stagnant.
“We need an individual who has common sense along with the experience that it takes to become a leader on the Board of Selectman.
“As a 12-year past Selectmen and 10 years as your Town Administrator, I have proven that I have the leadership, experience and common sense needed to be your newest Selectman. We have had some great successes during my tenure.
“Every candidate says they want to move the town forward but once elected they become stagnant. They don’t think about what the community wants, they don’t ask what the public wants.
“We don’t have the luxury of electing someone with minimal or no experience, trying to learn on the job. This is a 16-month position until the next election.
“We need someone who already has the experience, background, knowledge and information that can be useful at this time.
“We need someone who can hit the ground running immediately.
“A lot will be said about whether or not I can work with the other two board members. Yes, I can work with the other two board members, but I am not there for them. I am there for you as the residents and taxpayers. I am there to accomplish what you want and to make the decisions that are important to you.
“So I ask you to trust me and give me a chance to prove to you that I can back up what I say. I ask for your vote for Richard (Rick) Kwiatkowski on Nov. 8. Thank you.”
|
Ryan Mailloux
“You’re Crazy.” “Do you not have a brain in there?” “Are you sure you want to get involved in local politics?” “Why would you want to get involved?” The number of questions of this kind that I’ve received since I’ve decided to run for the position of Town Selectman is hard to comprehend. However, all that these questions have done is push me to want it even more. Ryan Mailloux is running for Town Selectman and the answer to that last question is I’m doing it for you.
“This once booming town has spent years drifting in a direction that few would label as positive. We are all blessed to live in a community that for such an affordable cost of living is able to provide each and every one of us with a breathtaking backdrop. Whether we take our dogs to play in the dog park or we are kayaking down the Millers River we are lucky to call the town of Orange home. Despite this fact, despite the affordable cost of living, despite the beautiful backdrop, people still say to me on a regular basis that they can’t wait until they can move out of this town, that they would never buy property here, and worst of all that they are stuck here.
“This is the friendly town, and we need to bring a change to the community that develops it in a way that people want to live here and want to buy property here. People need to be proud to live in Orange, MA. Having been born and raised here in Orange and now a homeowner, I know that running for town Selectman is a chance to better our community. My experience from living in Boston, MA while working on my college degree and my current profession in the financial industry will only help me further the community in its development. New ideas from a different generation paired with the seasoned minds of the current Selectboard will help the town head in a direction that will make people want to live here, buy property here and most importantly be proud to live here.
“I’m looking forward to being the change the town needs, to being the new generational mind for the town, and to serve the community that I always have and always will call home. Ryan Mailloux is proud to live in Orange, MA and as Town Selectman, I will make you proud to live here too.”
|
Robert Stack
“On November 8th voters in the Town of Orange will have the opportunity to make a major impact on our national political scene by taking the time to vote for a Presidential candidate. At the same time you will have the unique opportunity to vote and chose a candidate to fill the vacant position on your Selectboard. This is your opportunity to voice your opinion as to which candidate you feel will offer the best chance of making a difference in our town government and in the way our town operates.
“With our town election coinciding with the Presidential election there is the possibility that there will be many more votes cast in the local election, numbers that we do not normally see. The positive is that more voters may be involved in our local process but the negative is that many voters will be casting a ballot for people they do not know.
“Below I have provided some detailed information for your review. For those who would rather skip over this article and view information on the web please go to my website www.electbobstack.com —that site will provide detailed information about me and will give you the chance to review various segments of the site at your leisure.
“Of the three candidates vying for the position of selectman, I believe that I have the most to offer the taxpayers and the town and I also believe that I have the ability to help bring about the most change.
“I am an independent person, I view all of the issues with an open mind and I seek answers to the problems by being able to objectively, systematically, intelligently and without bias, delve into the issues as they affect all aspects of town government and the taxpayers.
“I was born and raised in public housing in the City of Boston and I understand that hard work and determination can bring success. Because I was not born and raised in Orange, I have the ability to look at each issue without being influenced by past history or special interest groups. Instead, I can and will make decisions based upon how they will impact all of the taxpayers.
“Since May 2012 I have been a member of the Orange Finance Committee, serving as Chair for the last year. During that time I have been able to successfully work with the committee to reach out to taxpayers, town employees and all town departments. For the first time since I have been a member of both this community and Finance Committee our town budget was presented and successfully passed during a smooth and efficient process at our annual town meeting.
“In addition I was able, with the assistance of all FinCom members, to work with the Town Administrator and Board of Selectman in a professional, courteous and respectful manner that assisted in successfully completing the budget process.
“Over the last four years I continually expressed my opinion that the town needed to revisit the agreements we had to provide ambulance services to our neighboring towns. The agreements we had were not in the best interest of our town or our taxpayers. Although it took longer than hoped, this year I was instrumental in helping the town develop an Ambulance Assessment program so that the neighboring towns receiving our services would pay a fair and reasonable assessment for those services. This will help ensure that the taxpayers of Orange are not subsidizing services to another town while at the same time helping to ensure that our neighbors still have access to a high quality professional level of emergency medical services.
“My time on the Finance Committee has also shown each of you that I will take a stand on an issue, even if it is an unpopular position. I believe that my decisions must be made in the best interest of our community and the taxpayer. I will not be pressured or influenced into making decisions that I cannot support.
“Over the last few years the Town of Orange has faced numerous financial and political issues that have clouded the picture as to what Orange has to offer. We have suffered through numerous internal personnel changes including the abrupt departure of a Town Administrator. We have witnessed the loss of numerous jobs when our largest employer took the step to phase down operations in Orange. These issues have added even more financial stress upon our community and most importantly our taxpayers.
“Many of these same issues have also contributed in placing a serious financial strain on our homeowners through an unfair and often time’s unbearable property tax rate. That must change.
“Unfortunately, these issues have also resulted in helping add to a feeling of apathy throughout our town. Less than 90 voters attended our last annual town meeting, a number that reflects even more significantly when you consider that there are over 4,000 registered voters in our community.
“You the voter, now have an opportunity to elect a person who will view each negative as a challenge, a challenge that if handled properly will present positive opportunities for the town and help lower the burden on our homeowners and residents. I believe that I am that person.
“I earned my Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Providence College and have a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice earned at UMass Lowell. I will use both of these degrees to enhance the position of selectman. I believe that all town departments should be operated by using the outline of a business model and I would use my education and personal experience in the business sector to help mesh the business versus municipal mindset.
“Of particular importance to me is the accountability of all Town leaders, department heads and employees. I do not believe in micro-managing Town Government, instead I believe that goals should be set, responsibilities should be spelled out and accountability should be expected and enforced. Efficiencies and success can only be realized when individuals know what is expected and are given the freedom and opportunity to attain goals and positive results.
“I believe that most employees would not only welcome the chance to set goals but would also welcome the opportunity to accomplish those goals. It provides a base line for development, a degree of satisfaction when the goals are met, and it provides each employee with a personal stake in the day to day operation of our town.
“This concept will also require that each department head operate in an efficient, employee oriented manner so that employee successes will reflect in departmental successes, which would then reflect in positive results for the community.
I will work tirelessly to help develop a financial plan that will allow all town departments the ability to operate within their budgets, budgets that must be realistically set based upon the needs of the community. The Fiscal Year 2017 Budget process reflects my vision of how our community can work together towards generating a successful and workable financial plan.
“Our Finance Committee is comprised of an intelligent, dedicated and thought provoking group of men and women who when coupled with the solid financial team we now have in Town Hall can provide a stabilizing base for moving forward with a clear financial plan. I would utilize these resources throughout the year not just at budget time.
“I believe that my experiences in the business sector, the emergency medical management
“Field, in public safety and the Military are an invaluable resource that can only benefit the town. Combined, I offer the voters of Orange more than 30+ years of direct experience in careers that required a great deal of thought, the ability to multi-task, make difficult decisions, work with multi-million dollar budgets and have the ability to set aside personal achievement so that the team would succeed.
“There are some who may think that I look at Orange with a pessimistic view when in fact I simply look at reality, ask questions, conduct my research, state the truth and work towards generating positive pieces that may be used when putting the puzzle of our dreams together. Reality isn’t always what we like to see or hear but reality – good or bad – is opportunity and opportunity is what will bring success.
“Reality is that the Town of Orange has a large senior community one that must be respected and endeared. These folks are the foundation of our community and it is our responsibility to build upon that while providing every opportunity for our seniors to continue to enjoy the results of their hard work. Many of these same folks are no longer able to attend town meeting, not for lack of desire but in many cases from the simple lack of transportation.
“One of my first agenda items would be to help establish a transportation system to allow our seniors the opportunity to once again attend town meetings. Their voices should be heard when town decisions are being made.
“In addition, I will work to establish a program in collaboration with our high school, where I could sit with junior and senior students to listen to and understand their vision of the future of Orange. These young voices must be heard and, as we all know, those in my age bracket are but the key holders to the community the future of Orange sits in our schools.
“I believe that often times we miss two key elements when trying to work towards the future of Orange and those are the ‘seniors and the kids’! We have the wisdom of the past and the excitement of the future sitting within our community – let us take advantage of this opportunity to bring them together and build a stronger community.
“As mentioned earlier, I have established a website so that you can learn more about me and so that you will have the information you need to make an informed decision when you go to the polls. Please take the time to look at my site www.electbobstack.com and I believe that you will find a candidate you will be proud to support.
“Thank you for taking the time to read this statement and I would respectfully ask for your considerations at the polls and your vote on November 8. I look forward to having the opportunity to represent you on the Orange Board of Selectmen.”