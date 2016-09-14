Officials release Blue Ribbon statement

ROYALSTON — At an out-of-cycle meeting held Tuesday night, the selectboard released a statement regarding last week’s controversial decision to have blue ribbons decorating the trees on the town common removed at the request of citizens who felt they presented too political a message for a town-owned public place. The statement, which was drafted by board chair Christine Long and also signed by Linda Alger, reads:

“The Royalston selectboard on Sept. 6 presided over a meeting that showed democracy at its finest. The board had received questions about the placing of numerous blue ribbons on the Common, and at this meeting heard from those who had placed the ribbons in support of law enforcement at all levels and from those concerned that this kind of messaging might be perceived very differently by others.

“The organizers asked the Royalston police chief about hanging the ribbons in mid-August, and he said he would refer the question to the Select Board. As chair, I intended to discuss the request at our Aug. 16 meeting, even though the timing did not allow it to be included on the posted agenda. When we arrived that evening, however, the ribbons were already in place. The board took no action that evening.

“Subsequently, we were contacted by other residents requesting formal discussions, so it was included on the Sept. 6 agenda. Board members agreed that if the organizers had applied for a permit as required by Royalston bylaws (Article 10, Section 4), we would have granted it, but with an end date, probably for a two-week period beginning Aug. 16. On Sept. 6 we retroactively granted that permit, but through Sept. 9 rather than the requested Sept. 30.

“Why that end date? Because Royalston had already organized an old-timey Country Fair for Sept. 10, and we wanted all visitors to the event to feel welcome and to enjoy Royalston warmth, hospitality, good will and fun. We wanted people to be talking about family, friends and fall bounty rather than very large national questions.

“The Select Board wishes to affirm our strong support and great respect for our local law enforcement personnel and our grateful appreciation of their work. We were told that members of our police department were moved and pleased by the ribbons, and we are glad of that. We expressed these sentiments at the Sept. 6 meeting, a meeting at which democracy, civility and compromise prevailed.

“All the participants at that meeting left smiling and chatting about other matters.

“Democracy at work — beautiful.”

Selectman Jack Morse, who had voted against the removal of the ribbons, refused to support the statement, saying “We voted 2-1 and the ribbons came down, we are done with it.”

Long and Alger felt it best to release the statement as a means to get out in front of a protest planned to happen simultaneously with their next meeting on Sept. 27, and to clarify what happened at the previous meeting. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” she said. Alger added that as a result of the meeting the board members had received threats of violence on social media, including the notion that she personally be stoned on the town common. She informed police chief Curtis Deveneau that she had saved all of those comments for his investigation into the threats.

Morse said he takes offense to the fact that those in opposition to the blue ribbons stated that they worry the ribbons would give visitors the wrong impression of the town, yet those who spoke out posted a Black Lives Matter sign at the south entrance to the town common. Morse said he believes that sign might also be on public property. He added that he did not realize that one of those who spoke against the blue ribbons was the owner of that sign, and had he known that at last week’s meeting he would have spoken out about it.

Some residents argued that the ribbons do not fall under the jurisdiction of the bylaw referenced. The bylaw states that “no person shall place or cause to be placed any poster, handbill, notice, figure, drawing, writing, or advertising matter of any nature on or otherwise deface any wall, fence, tree, pole, post, sidewalk, building or structure within the limit of any public park or any public property in the town without first obtaining a written permit therefor from the selectmen.”

Long stated that, “Any reasonable person would include a message ribbon as one of these things. You could call it a poster, you could call it a notice, you could call it whatever you want.”

“You could call it a ribbon, which is not any one of those things in there,” said resident Gary Winitzer.

“It was advertising to support the police,” replied Alger. “And we are okay with that. Advertising is included in that. So I feel perfectly confident that the bylaw covers those ribbons.”

As for Morse’s question about the Black Lives Matter sign, Alger said it could actually be on town property, but that can only be determined by measuring the distance that the sign is from the center of the road.