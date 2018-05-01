Nomination papers available Jan. 8 for Athol town election

ATHOL — Nomination papers for the April 2 annual town election will be available starting Monday, Jan. 8, and must be submitted to the Registrars of Voters by Monday, Feb. 12.

For town offices, a minimum of 34 signatures of registered voters is required. School committee candidates must obtain 50 signatures.

In addition, Monday, Feb. 26, is the last day for the Registrars to file nomination papers, and for the selectboard to submit ballot questions.

Following are other important dates:

• Wednesday, Feb. 28 — Last day to object or withdraw.

• Tuesday, March 13 — Last day to register voters.

• Tuesday, March 13 — Last day for selectmen to designate polling places.

• Monday, March 26 — Last day to post or publish the warrant.

On April 2, polls will open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The following offices are up for election, with incumbents listed in parentheses:

• Moderator — One seat for a one-year term (Lawrence P. McLaughlin).

• Selectman — One seat for a three-year term (Lee E. Chauvette).

• Athol-Royalston Regional School Committee from Athol — Two seats, each for a two-year term (Joao M. Baptista and Deborah B. Kuzmeskas).

• ARRSC from Athol — One seat for a one-year term (Kenneth A. Vaidulas was appointed to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Amber Parker).

• ARRSC from Royalston — One seat for a three-year term (Carla B. Rabinowitz).

• Library Trustees — Two seats, each for a three-year term (Francis W. Foster and Christine A. Miranda).

• Constable — One seat for a three-year term (Kenneth A. Vaidulas).