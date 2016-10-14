New Salem selectmen urged to support adopting Community Preservation Act

NEW SALEM — On Tuesday, Jean Derderian, Chair of the New Salem Historical Commission, called on the town selectboard to support adopting the Community Preservation Act (CPA). She said that adopting the act would mean that the town could repair more of its historic sites. It could also give more care to its open spaces, and create some affordable housing. She noted that these important areas tend to get left out each year when difficult choices have to be made in the town budget.

To take effect, the CPA must be passed by a vote at the annual town meeting as well as on the town ballot. It was last considered 10 years ago, when it was narrowly defeated by a vote of 89 to 111. Many surrounding towns have the CPA; if voters approve it, there would be a surcharge of 2 percent on all residential property, but with a $100,000 deduction per property. The average cost per property would be $25 per year. The state reimburses towns between 20 and 100 percent each year from a state charge at the Registry of Deeds. “We’re not getting our money back” as things stand, said one of the selectmen.

There would be a representative from five town commissions as well as some interested residents on a Community Preservation Committee, which would select the projects. The CPC would first meet with nearby towns’ committees to get more familiar with the selection process. Derderian said that the town would be approved for more small grants if it already has been improving the town with CPA funds, so there are many benefits to the CPA. The board appeared interested in her proposal.

She added that she will also return to the board in December to explain more about smaller grants.

Other proposals

Derderian also proposed a signboard outside the library, where town meetings could be posted unofficially. She said that residents too often ignore the present notice book outside the town hall annex.

She also addressed the problem of unfilled positions in town. Selectman Wayne Hachey agreed, saying “our committees are all starving.” He said he invites many people to join, with little success. Derderian emphasized that she had had the best success when she was running for selectman many years ago, and had many informal conversations door-to-door. “One has to make a face-to-face connection. I was introducing myself, not asking for anything,” she said, and the residents were uniformly friendly. She would ask questions like “‘What do you love in town’, ‘What would you like to see’, ‘What are you good at’, and ‘Would you like to sit in on a meeting?’ People need to feel ownership in the town.” Resident Deb Rolski noted that an additional approach would be to set up a table at the Halloween party or on Old Home Day.

Sarah Kohler, historical commission member and planning board chair, told the board that the cellar holes and other structures at the town’s Bear’s Den site are crumbling. Visitors are making a new path on unstable land to visit the spot ever since Neilson Road was relocated nearby. She will contact The Trustees of Reservations, owners of the site, and the selectboard agreed to talk with TTOR to come up with a solution.

Rolski, who serves on the recreation committee, asked for help in locating a site for the childrens’ annual Halloween party, and finding volunteers to arrange it. Hugh Field volunteered, but more are needed. Selectman Lisa DeWitt said that the Old Academy Building would be a good site since the town hall’s water is being repaired.

Town coordinator Nancy Aldrich announced that the Boards of Health of New Salem and Wendell will meet within a week to decide what the next step should be in controlling the excess salt in the drinking water at Swift River School.

Superintendant of Streets Tom Swan announced that a group composed of Hachey, Kohler and Miles Eastman, have received a grant for tree removal and replacement on Neilson Road, as well as upkeep of the veterans monument near the 1794 Meetinghouse. Kohler intends to donate the tree that the Town Tree Committee chooses from her ample supply of trees.