New Erving library plans move forward

ERVING — Plans to build a new library are moving forward in Erving, thanks to a vote releasing $85,000 in town funds for the new library’s design and development plan.

In an effort to reduce costs that are lost to inflation, the building committee decided Wednesday to use money previously approved by selectmen and library trustees to revisit design costs until the town receives its grant from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC).

According to board members, approximately $25,000 to $30,000 was put aside for this project last fiscal year. The total cost of the library project will be $4.9 million, but 58 percent will be funded by the MBLC grant.

Erving is seventh on a 24-town waitlist that will receive funding from the MBLC in “a later fiscal year,” according to a presentation by Daniel Pallotta, Library Building Owners Project Manager (OPM).

Nine towns have already received funding in fiscal year 2018, but Town Administrator Bryan Smith said that two towns that were promised funding aren’t going forward with the projects, which may lead MBLC to make a change and award grants to other waitlisted towns sooner.

When Erving’s time comes, the town will receive a total of $2,729,146 in five payments of $544,029.20 per fiscal year over the course of five years.

The MBLC will make the decision for projects it will fund next in July.

“We feel really good because we have our funding in place,” Smith said. “We’re hopeful we’ll hear good news this year or next.”

Current library plans

According to Smith, the library is at the “conceptual stage.”

Library Director Barbara Friedman explained the current state of library plans, saying that the general layout has been completed, such as where rooms divide and where the circulation desk will be. However, decisions still need to be made regarding materials it’s built with, the mechanical parts it will require, and other items.

After this stage is complete, the project will move to the bidding stage. This determines which company will construct the building. After this, a groundbreaking can take place. According to Friedman, this may happen in 2019, but “more likely 2020.”

However, she has high hopes.

“Our senior center went up very quickly,” she recalled. “Our committee is dedicated to making (the library) energy effective and cost effective.”

“It’s going to be a very practical building serving a small town well,” she said. “Technology is very important … A green building is also very important, but we’re not going crazy.”

“This is one of the greatest programs the commonwealth has,” said Pallotta at the Selectboard meeting, speaking of the MBLC grant. “You should feel lucky you’re in it. It’s a good deal.”