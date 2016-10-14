Home / Local / Top Headlines / Murder suspects in court today
Police set up a perimeter around the corner of the Orange District Courthouse this morning in anticipation of the arrival of murder suspects Joshua A. Hart, 23, and Brittany E, Smith, 27, both of Athol. Defendants are escorted into the courthouse through the secure green door visible in the background. The defendants were apprehended in Virginia. Multiple news outlets crowded the stops of the courthouse hoping to get a glimpse of the suspects as they arrived. Photo by Jared Robinson

Murder suspects in court today

Fri, 10/14/2016 - 12:35pm admin
By: 
JARED ROBINSON ADN Staff Reporter

ORANGE — News agencies from across the state converged on the Orange District Courthouse this morning hoping to catch a glimpse of suspects Joshua A. Hart, 23, and Brittany E. Smith, 27, both of Athol and both being arraigned on charges including murder stemming from a home invasion last week.

Judge Laurie MacLeod is presiding over the case today.

The suspects were caught Saturday in a rental truck outside a Wal-Mart in Rockbridge County, Virginia. They waived rendition in a Virginia courtroom Thursday and were transported to the Orange Police Station Thursday where they were taken into custody and charged.

The home invasion resulted in the death of Thomas Harty, 95, and the hospitalization of his wife, Joanna Fisher, 77, who sustained serious injuries.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive.

It wasn’t immediately known if the suspects have attorneys.

The courthouse steps were crowded with news cameras and onlookers hoping to glean any information they could about the suspects whose alleged actions shook a usually sleepy neighborhood to its core.

The two were not expected to go before the judge until after 11 a.m. and the hearing was to be open to the public, but everyone who had asked about being present had been told by court officers that limited space would be available.

By 10:50 a.m., the court had dispensed with a couple of minor arraignments, then took a recess to set up for the next case.

At 11:15, a loud voice erupted the lull in the courtroom as a lawyer approached a female seeking to speak with her. She shouted that she didn’t have anything to say.

District Attorney David Sullivan arrived at 11:29.

At 11:36 the courtroom was evacuated with the exception of the core staff, for a security sweep. The sweep took less than five minutes, and everyone filed back into the courtroom.

As of press time, the proceedings had not begun.

