Murder suspects to be arraigned in Orange Friday

Murder suspects to be arraigned in Orange Friday

Wed, 10/12/2016 - 12:01pm Jared

ORANGE — Authorities still have not released a motive for the deadly home invasion in town last week; however, according to police records, Brittany Smith admitted to having purchased heroin with Joshua Hart while in Fitchburg prior to the attack that left Thomas Harty dead and his wife in the hospital with grievous wounds.

On Oct. 2, three days before the attack on Harty and Joanna Fisher, Smith, 27, and Hart, 23, both of Athol, stole a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo belonging to Smith’s great-grandmother, Rita Laframboise, 93, from the parking lot in front of Laframboise’s apartment. Laframboise lives on East River Street, the same stretch of road where the attack on Harty and Fisher occurred.

According to court documents, Smith and Hart then took the car to Fitchburg to buy heroin. Smith was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle following that arrest and released on personal recognizance after paying a $40 bail fee on Oct. 3. Hart was held overnight and arraigned on Oct. 4 and then released on personal recognizance. Smith was due in court for her own arraignment on Friday, Oct. 7, but never appeared; a warrant for her arrest was issued. Subsequently an arrest warrant for Hart was also issued when court officials learned he had provided a false home address.

Smith and Hart were arrested Saturday by the Rockbridge County, Va. Sheriff’s department. During an arraignment in Virginia today, the two waived rendition and are expected to be arraigned in Orange District Court on Friday morning. 

Comment Here