Money approved for security upgrade at Phillipston School

PHILLIPSTON — Town officials unanimously approved spending previously allowed by constituents at town meeting for school improvements to upgrade security at the Phillipston Memorial Elementary School with a card-access and key-less entry system.

“Last summer, we broached this idea of a fob entry system into Phillipston Memorial,” said Christopher Casavant, superintendent of Narragansett district schools, presenting before the three-member Selectboard Monday night.

Following those discussions, which were held at a few Selectboard meetings, “we went out and got a quote,” Casavant said, referencing an estimated $19,956 proposal from Al Purinton Corporation to install card access systems on all five of The Common school’s doors. The system allows staff members to quickly lockdown the building.

“At the same time, we were able to write a grant through our insurance vendor. We asked for one entryway, which is roughly $4,800. We’ve held off to see if we got the grant or not,” he continued. The grant was awarded last November.

With that money applied to the total price tag, Casavant estimated it will cost $15,156 of a $25,000 sum that local residents approved specifically for school repairs at last year’s annual town meeting.

Currently, some doors at Phillipston Memorial Elementary School have a buzzer security system installed that’s monitored by video cameras. Staff members inside control the locks and who goes inside the school based on the video feed. However, Casavant said “it’s hard to see exactly who’s at the door, and pre-k doesn’t have any of that.”

Elsewhere in the district, Narragansett Middle and High schools have keyless entry card systems.

“Right now you have 173 students who do not have the same security as the other school in the district, that is, the high school,” Casavant said. “There’s a lot at stake in that building, ladies and gentlemen, and it’s worth the money.”

Before a vote was taken Monday — which needed to happen immediately because of a May 1 deadline to expend the grant money — the Selectboard entertained public discussion from those in attendance.

“Security is the utmost. There are a lot of little kids over there,” said Finance Committee Chairman Tom Specht, agreeing with Highway Superintendent Richard Tenney, who’d earlier commented, “if anything ever happened over at that school there would be questions that had to be answered. Today, I think security is a big thing.”

While most people who spoke out did so in support of the project, some expressed hesitation because of the monetary burden on taxpayers, arguing taxpayers approved the $25,000 for maintenance work only, not security upgrades.

“I don’t think a keyless entry is a necessary repair when we need windows, a carpet, a roof,” noted Ruth French. “We need a lot of repairs. I don’t think a keyless fob is what townspeople were thinking (when they previously approved the money).”

“To me, this is on the ‘want list,’ not the ‘needed list,’” French said.

Following discussion and after deliberating among themselves, the Selectboard decided to approve spending immediately. Looking ahead, the board noted that, if it’s necessary, they’ll bring forward other spending requests at this spring’s annual town meeting.

“It’s a different ballgame now. The world is different,” said Selectman Terry Dymek.

Moving forward, the school district’s Business Manager Anne Marie Geyster said school officials will “call tomorrow. And if we’re lucky, we’ll get it done over February vacation.”