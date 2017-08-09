Mighty King Snakes at Tool Town Live Saturday, Sept. 9 at Fish Park, Athol

ATHOL — The Tool Town Live 2017 concert series continues Saturday, Sept. 9, at Fish Park, near 200 Union St. in Athol. The show will feature world-renowned blues band, the Mighty King Snakes. The concert is from 7 to 9 p.m., and free for all ages.

The Mighty King Snakes play high-energy rockin’ blues. The band was founded by the legendary, iconic lead vocalist Charlie Scott and the incomparable “Irish Mike” Patterson on guitar and vocals. The group also often includes Stewart James on harp, Dangerous Dan Linsky on guitar, Bruce Stark on drums and Scotty Monette on bass.

Johnny Memphis says that the band: “Has a gruff and gritty sound that connects blues and rock’n’roll in the same way the early Rolling Stones did.”

They’ve received extensive radio airplay throughout the U.S. and are one of the premier touring bands in the country. Members of the band have shared stages with the likes of George Thorogood, James Montgomery, Duke Robillard, Professor Harp, and countless other legends.

Renowned guitarist Henrik Lindqvist of the Fiore’s Music Review says: “When I’m feeling a little bluesy, the Mighty King Snakes can take me into a dazzling sonic landscape of deep indigo blue and I forget my worries. My heart starts pounding and I get feeling good, all with the power of their music. It’s the type of blues that picks you up and makes you want to get down, in a good way. Truly mighty, those King Snakes are.”

If there is a chance of rain in the forecast, the concert will be held in Memorial Hall at 584 Main St. Refreshments including hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks, dessert bars and more will be on sale at the event. There will be free candy at the concert thanks to West Brook Tree Farm. Scotties Potties provides facilities for Tool Town Live concerts.

This program is sponsored in part by a grant from the Athol Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. Tool Town Live is sponsored in part by Ethan Stone, West Brook Tree Farm, Flint’s Auto Sales, Osprey Entertainment, LaBelle Roofing, Witty’s Funeral Home, Pete’s Tire Barn, Lyman Signs, Adams Animal Hospital, Scooby’s Custom Cornholes, Elwood Sound and Media, Al’s Quick Lube, Athol Savings Bank, Silhouette’s, Friendly Town Furniture, and 97.3FM WJDF.