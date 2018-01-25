Marijuana policy up for vote tonight in Orange

ORANGE — A proposed bylaw amendment that would create a zoning overlay district where marijuana facilities could open for business will be put to a public vote at tonight’s special town meeting.

The proposed overlay district covers land within Randall Pond Park and the Orange Industrial Park (in Randall Pond Park: Assessor’s Map 129, parcels one to 13; map 250, parcels one through five, 12, and 12.1. In Orange Industrial Park: Assessor’s Map 251, parcels one through six, and nine through 26). Thursday’s special town meeting will start at 7 p.m. at the Ruth B. Smith Auditorium in the Town Hall, 6 Prospect St.

Pending that decision, a special zoning regulation would be established “with specifications for permitted uses and development standards” within the district controlling marijuana cultivation, processing, testing, manufacturing, and retail sale would be established, according to the special town meeting warrant.

Under the amendment, marijuana facilities would have to meet the following conditions: all establishments would need a special permit (covering things like safety requirements) and a site plan approval by town officials; they couldn’t be situated within 500 feet of a school, child care facility, library, playground, public park, or youth facility; cultivation and processing facilities would have to be separated from adjacent buildings by a 50-foot buffer strip; facilities would have to be permanent structures; establishments would have to conform to regulations of the underlying zoning district; signage would have to meet appropriate bylaws.

Constituents at the special town meeting will also decide whether or not to adopt a temporary marijuana moratorium. If passed, the development of all medical and recreational marijuana establishments within town would be temporarily banned through Dec. 31 of this year. Currently, Orange doesn’t have a zoning bylaw that specifically addresses marijuana establishments.

The reason for the proposed moratorium, as outlined in the warrant, is because “the town needs to study and consider the regulation of recreational marijuana establishments and medical marijuana treatment centers and address such issues, as well as to address the potential impact of amending the zoning bylaw regarding regulation of (marijuana).”

A third item on the warrant related to local marijuana policy that’s expected to be voted on Thursday proposes imposing a 3 percent local sales tax on the sale or transfer of any marijuana products. If it’s implemented, the tax would be imposed on all marijuana retailers operating within town limits.

Other agenda items

Along with a few house cleaning items also on Thursday’s warrant are a number of monetary transfers and payments that require public approval.

For projects at the Orange Municipal Airport, residents “will vote to transfer and appropriate the sum of $4,109.10 from the Airport Revolving Fund account to pay the town’s portion of a $2,032,000 federal and state grant for the Reconstruction of Taxiway Delta Project.”

Another article asks for $11,500 from the Airport Revolving Fund to pay the town’s portion of another $230,000 grant funding the Airspace Obstruction Analysis Project.

A third airport related article requests $5,250 from the same revolving fund to pay $5,250 of a $105,000 grant for a Wildlife Hazard Assessment and Management Plan Project.

From the town’s ‘free cash’ account, there’s a request for $11,000 to purchase an inflatable rescue boat with a trailer; another to appropriate $75,000 to pay town employee health insurance costs; $25,000 for legal fees due to union negotiations and marijuana legislation; $45,000 for unemployment expenses; and $20,000 to pay police overtime wages.

According to a notice posted on the town’s website, complete text of the proposed amendments and zoning map are on file with the Orange Town Clerk and Community Development Director in the Town Hall.

Documents are available for viewing during normal business hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 7 p.m. For more information, contact the town hall at 978-544-1100.