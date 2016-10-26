Man struck, killed by freight train in Athol

ATHOL — An apparent pedestrian-train collision claimed the life of Raymond Regan, 65, of Leominster, on Tuesday.

Police say that Regan was on foot Tuesday morning, traveling west on an approximately 100-foot long railroad trestle crossing the Millers River in Athol, when he was apparently unsuccessful in removing himself from the tracks as a train approached.

Regan was transported to Athol Hospital where he was declared dead shortly after noon.

Athol Police Chief Russell Kleber urges people to be aware of oncoming trains after Regan was struck and killed by the freight train around 10:50 a.m.

“He didn’t hear it coming until it was too late,” Kleber said early today. “I don’t think people understand the danger of walking along train tracks. Although it doesn’t travel fast, it weighs half a million.”

Kleber said although police have to do their due diligence, it appears to be a tragic accident.

“It doesn’t appear to be suspicious,” Kleber said. “I have no reason to believe foul play was involved. I feel very badly for the gentleman and his family. I can’t even imagine what they’re going through.”

PanAm Railways Executive Vice President Cynthia S. Scarano said she did hear Wednesday that Regan’s death was the result of an accident.

“He was struck by the train, which usually travels about 25 miles per hour,” Scarano said.

The train was traveling from Royalston into Athol, heading westbound.

Kleber said the man was not walking along the tracks for any criminal reason. He confirmed he was not walking to work.

“It’s nothing the public needs to be concerned about,” Kleber said. “However, it is private property, and people can be arrested for trespassing for doing that.”

Kleber said he is concerned about train safety, as the train can sneak up on pedestrians without a notification bell, like the Boston passenger trains.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Kleber said. “It was a misjudgment. My thoughts and prayers go out to this gentleman and his family.”

Service was shut down for the day on Tuesday, Scarano said. The freight train, which has 35 cars, carries automobile racks to prepare cars for sale.

“If you buy a car in New England, although you buy it at a dealership, it comes from a freight train,” Scarano said. “It’s kind of like a horse trailer but larger.”

The Northwestern District Attorney Office’s spokesperson, Mary Carey, said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

An Athol Police log entry for Tuesday indicates that Kleber, Lt. Kevin Heath and Officer Peter Buck initially responded for an investigation in South Royalston regarding a subject who might have been struck by a train.

Royalston Police Chief Curtis Deveneau said he did not have information since the incident was forwarded to the State Police (Athol).

Royalston Fire Chief Keith Newton said the incident will likely be under investigation for a period of time. “I’m unable to provide any information about this,” he said early Wednesday.

Lt. Jerry Molet, of the Athol State Police, also responded to the scene. He said the body was about two and a half miles down the train tracks.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Paul Sullivan said Tuesday, “The detective unit, assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, investigates the cause of death.”

Sullivan did not have any victim details since they were not the primary investigating agency.

“If I had that information, we wouldn’t be able to give out that information until we have a positive identification and notify the family,” Sullivan said.

Scarano said they knew where the location was and immediately sent personnel to the crossing.

“We sent a high-rail vehicle truck that has train wheels on it so we could drive down to the location of the individual,” Scarano said. “We transported him around 11:30 a.m.”

Kleber said crews took him out on the high-rail vehicle, drove him to the Athol train depot, and transported him by an Advanced Life Support ambulance to Athol Hospital, where he died.

Crews tried to revive him for about half an hour.

“They tried as much as they could,” Kleber said. “Their response was appropriate, and they did a good job.”

Scarano said although the incident happened in a remote area, it is the main line of tracks in this area that stretches to Canada.

Carey said representatives of the Athol and Royalston police and fire departments, State Police assigned to the Athol barracks, Railroad Police and State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office responded.

Tara Vocino may be reached at printjournalist1@gmail.com.