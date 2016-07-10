Man killed, wife hurt in Orange home invasion

ORANGE — Officials remain tight lipped today about any information coming from the home invasion that occurred at 581 East River Street yesterday that left one elderly man dead and his wife fighting for her life at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

In the mean time, as residents cling to any bit of information that may become available, they are remembering a man who many saw as an inspiration.

Thomas A Harty, who would have turned 96 on Oct. 27, lived his whole life in the North Quabbin region. Born in Barre, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Neighbors knew him as a man who, despite walking with the help of two canes, could not be stopped. Harty was an avid hiker, having scaled every one of the 67 mountain peaks over 4,000 feet in New England, and who was still reaching the summits of Monadnock and Greylock, the latter as an annual participant of the Columbus Day Greylock Ramble.

Doris Martinelli, who lives two houses down from Harty and Joanna Fisher, said she was out on her porch yesterday morning when the ambulance responded to the house and reported hearing one of the officers on scene say the word “helicopter.” The Orange Police log noted a medical call to East River Street at 9:21 a.m. Martinelli said she usually sees Harty leave for work in the morning — Harty worked at Donbeck Sales, on New Athol Road, though had previously worked at Rodney Hunt for 45 years.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has been referred to as the go-to source of information about the home invasion, but are saying little outside of a short release from last evening stating that “An elderly Orange man has been killed and his elderly wife suffered serious injuries as a result of an apparent home invasion.” The woman was transported to UMass for treatment. Harty’s daughter, Lucinda Costa, confirmed this morning that Fisher is now in stable condition.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The DA’s office had no further statement this morning.

Police scanner chatter made reference to the incident as a home invasion and made reference to a knife. A be on the lookout (BOLO) was also issued for an older model Toyota Corolla that was to be secured if found. Martinelli did confirm yesterday that none of the cars in the driveway belonged to Harty.

In a Facebook post that was later removed and replaced, a relative stated that her great-grandfather “Tom” had been murdered in his home last night and that his wife was in the hospital. She also posted that the murderer was still on the run with Harty’s stolen vehicle.

Neighbors Lori and Timothy Preisinger, who live behind Harty and Fisher in Leisure Woods Estates, said they awoke to find the front driver’s side tire of their Dodge van slashed this morning. At first they thought nothing of the incident, however after hearing rumors from others about a knife being the possible weapon involved, Timothy decided it best to notify the investigating officers. He reported being told to leave the vehicle and that, while it is suspicious, they didn’t immediately consider it related. Lori Preisinger said she works a second shift job and things were quiet when she came home at 3 a.m.

Neighbor Shelly DeGara, who lives a few houses down at 531 East River St., said she heard a bolo over the scanner that indicated the suspect was the couple’s grandson.

DeGara said her late father, Marty, was good friends with Harty and both members of the a Boy Scout Troop.

‘“I am very, very sad and upset someone could do something like this to an elderly and disabled person,” DeGara said. “I am feeling pretty uneasy knowing someone is out there loose that took someone’s lives. I just do not understand.

Neighbor Kimberley Bowdridge McHale, who also lives on the same street, said she lived in Orange for the past 12 years.

“I’ve never heard of a crime that bad before in Orange,” Bowdridge McHale said. “It’s normally pretty safe.”

Orange and Phillipston Police at the scene said they were not able to comment, as to not disrupt an active investigation.

“Everyone is looking for us to make a statement about what occurred in town,” Orange Police posted on their Facebook page shortly after attempts were made to contact them. “We cannot. In a crime such as this, only the District Attorney’s Office can make a statement. We can tell you a murder has happened and we are working really hard with the State Police. We understand the community’s need for information but we ask for your understanding, that any release of information could jeopardize this ongoing investigation.”

Police urged people to hug their loved ones and pray for the families involved.

“Now is the time for compassion,” they wrote.

Orange schools were put on lockdown at 10:30 a.m. as a precaution, but lifted at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.