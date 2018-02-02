Local National Geographic Bee winner wants to travel the world

ATHOL — A bridge connects Hokkiado to what island?

“Honshu,” declares 7th-grader Dylan Marion, 12, repeating the winning answer — his answer — of the National Geographic Bee held last week at the Athol-Royalston Middle School.

“It’s the largest island in Japan, which is home to capital Tokyo,” he recites, sitting at a table in the Pleasant Street school’s library. Around him, students work on homework before Thursday’s lunch hour.

Over the past month or so, Marion, who lives in Athol, stepped up his geography training to prepare for the school’s National Geographic Bee — which he entered but did not win last year — by watching videos and taking online tests.

In the weeks preceeding the competition, teachers administered a school-wide 20-question geography test in individual classrooms, and then selected the top seven or so achievers for the geography bee – a three-round knowledge competition held in the cafeteria that ended in a four-way tie.

Those who reached the final round were 5th-graders Lorelai Roberts and Aaron Ouellet; Katelyn Stone, Noah Wein, Riley Reed from grade 6; and 7th-grade students Marion, Brandon Ouellet, Emma Martin; from grade 8 it was Jacob Quaille and Julia Lafosse.

Questions are random — pulled from a large bank.

A tie-breaker followed the final round, which Marion won with “Honshu.” Because of his achievement, Marion was allowed to take an online 60-minute test this week to qualify for the state’s National Geographic Bee. Based on results, the top 100 students will be invited to compete later this year. The winner of that will receive a $50,000 college scholarship.

Marion, a soft spoken student who enjoys video games and reading, “flourished in 6th-grade geography. He’s bright, and has a lot of world knowledge,” said Elly Hunter, a 6th-grade geography teacher at the school. “He was a delight in class — always participated, and he knew all the answers.”

“I think he has a good shot at it,” she continued, noting that in past years, other Athol-Royalston students have made it to the state competition.

For his part, Marion noted that Hunter inspired him to learn geography, which is also his favorite subject. Geography is important for local students to know because it conceptualizes their home in relation to the rest of the world, Hunter said.

“... So that students of Athol have an understanding there’s life beyond their town of rural Massachusetts,” she noted.

Today, Marion estimated that he knows every country, “all except Macau. Honestly, I know where every country in the world is, except for Macau,” he said, then explained, “it’s a micro-nation in Asia. I don’t know exactly where in Asia, but it’s in Asia.”

His future aspiration, aside from winning the state geography competition, is to travel the world, particularly wanting to travel to Greece.

“It’s just the landscape — all around southeastern Europe is all rolling hills. It’s beautiful,” Marion said, saying his dream is to see the ruins of Ancient Athens.

“I’ve only seen New England, part of Michigan and Puerto Rico,” he said.