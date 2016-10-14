Knocking down the Knotweed

PETERSHAM — The selectboard Tuesday night approved a request to eradicate Japanese Knotweed at the transfer station.

Forest Shade and Tree Committee Chairman Melissa LeVangie explained they will use a $14,114 Department of Conservation and Recreation grant to try to remove the weed.

The first proposal, which will control 80 percent of the weed, will cost $550.

One additional treatment will be needed in the fall.

The plant is known for its white flowers and green foliage. The perennial plant resembles a bamboo and stands between four and six feet tall.

Department of Public Works members tried to remove it by cutting it below the white flowers with a large machine.

“Typically, that works, but in this case, it only made it worse,” LeVangie said. The reason for that is the amount of seeds that the flowers produce is prolific.

“There aren’t any natural predators that enjoy eating it,” LeVangie said. “We don’t have a natural way of combatting it.”

When pigs, llamas, goats and sheep are constrained to that food source, they will eat it.

And Clerk Clarisse Hart, who wrote the grant, said not surprisingly the Japanese beetle, from Japan, will also eat the plant.

Vegetation Control Services, out of Athol, will treat the knotweed.

LeVangie said there are other native plants that are beneficial, but this one is not.

“It’s not a wanted plant,” she said. “It’s been there for about 15 years.”

Hart estimated the large quantity is growing at about half an acre — the size of the interior of Town Hall.

The Transfer Station is about three acres in size.

The rest of the grant will be used to plant three London planetrees within the next couple of weeks. One will be planted along Route 32A and Route 202 along North Main Street and New Salem Road, with another at the corner of North and North Main streets beyond the Craft Center. The third grade class helped to plant the third tree at the Center School.

“It can grow to be 130 feet,” LeVangie said. “It stands beautifully.”

