Improvements will bring airport up to federal standards

ORANGE — Orange Municipal Airport is planning three projects that will bring it up to current Federal Aviation Administration standards.

Airport Manager Len Bedaw said these projects include taxiway reconstruction, a study to determine the best way to mitigate known vegetative and nonvegetative obstructions and development of a wildlife hazard assessment and management plan at the town-owned airport just off East River Street.

Bedaw explained Taxiway Delta (TWD) was the airport’s third runway, which was converted to taxiway use decades ago. The plan is to reconstruct a proper 35-foot-wide taxiway and remove the outer payment and covert it to turf.

Reconstruction is also expected to include grading and drainage improvements, taxiway lights, signs, a new electrical vault and markings. The design phase was completed under a previous project.

“A newly reconstructed Taxiway Delta is critical to airport safety and to future economic development of the airport,” he said in a statement. He said the Orange Airport Commissioners have entered into contracts with future aviation business planning development along the taxiway once reconstruction is finished.

According to Bedaw, the FAA requires the airport to clear or mitigate airspace surfaces crucial to maintaining the airport and runway safety environment. An aeronautical study for Runways 1, 19 and 32 is meant to determine the proper measures to take to combat vegetative and nonvegetative obstructions. Bedaw expects aerial imagery and data collection to happen from May to July, and a breakdown and analysis of the date to occur from August to December.

Bedaw said the pre-application for federal assistance has been signed by airport officials and submitted for further processing. The airport picked aviation engineer Larry Gallo to conduct an Independent Fee Estimate required by the funding agencies. Bedaw said he has received the IFE and is conducting a cost comparison.

Bedaw said airports are required to conduct Wildlife Hazard Assessments and develop a corresponding Wildlife Hazard Assessment and Management Plan to reduce the probability of wildlife strikes with aircraft. The assessments’ objective is to provide baseline data to understand the wildlife present at and around the airport and to identify “attractants both on and around the airport within a five-mile radius of the airport.”

The assessments should also help the airport determine how best to “minimize, remove or mitigate attractants and reduce potential hazards.”

The yearlong study will reportedly consist of surveys of birds, large mammals and food, shelter and water.

According to Bedaw, he hopes to submit the FAA and MassDOT grant applications in February.