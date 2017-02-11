Identity of deceased male discovered in one of two drug raids not released

ATHOL — The identity of a deceased male discovered during a drug raid at 51 Pierce St. on Wednesday morning had not been released as of press time today.

Mary Carey, communications director for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death and an investigation remains ongoing.

On Wednesday, at approximately 7 a.m., members of the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force and the Athol Police Department executed a search warrant at the Pierce Street location. Law enforcement officials also responded to a second residence on Pequoig Avenue shortly afterward.

Taken into custody on warrants at the Pierce Street home were John H. Guyer, 43, of 51 Pierce St., and Joshua M. McCorquodale, 36, of 32 North Fitzwilliam Rd., Royalston. Specific charges listed on the warrants were not immediately available.

In addition to task force members and local police, the State Police Crime Prevention and Control (CPAC) unit also responded to the Pierce Street location.

Police Chief Russell Kleber said this morning he had no new information to offer on the raids. “We are continuing to investigate,” he said.

Commenting on the overall drug abuse crisis, Kleber offered, “We’re continuing to put our resources into this.”

Of Wednesday’s response by law enforcement officials, he said, “It was handled well yesterday. The task force did a really good job.”

Athol Health Agent Deb Vondal said the Board of Health has condemned the house at 51 Pierce St. after she was called to the scene because of the conditions inside the home.

“It takes a lot to condemn a house. It’s not something to take lightly,” said Vondal, noting a number of major violations of the state’s sanitary code were evident, such as the lack of running water, no electrical power, and an inoperable bathroom. She added that all of the violations are listed on the condemnation notice posted on the house.